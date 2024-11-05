The Idaho State Bengals will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils struggled last year with a 14-18 overall record, but made the NCAA Tournament in three of the prior six seasons. Idaho State, meanwhile, went 14-20 last year and has had just one winning season (2020) since 2015-16. This will be ASU's first men's college basketball game as a member of the Big 12 after transitioning from the Pac-12.

Tipoff is scheduled at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Idaho State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 139.5 points. Before entering any Idaho State vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Idaho State vs. Arizona State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Arizona State vs. Idaho State game:

Arizona State vs. Idaho State spread: Arizona State -19.5

Arizona State vs. Idaho State over/under: 139.5 points

Arizona State vs. Idaho State money line: Arizona State -2941, Idaho State +1330

Arizona State vs. Idaho State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Arizona State

Coming off a successful 2022-23 season, Bobby Hurley's squad took a step back last season with the worst win percentage of his tenure. The Sun Devils averaged fewer than 70 points per game for just the second time under Hurley and their 74 points given up per game were the second most since 2017-18, so the issues were on both ends of the floor.

The roster will look a good bit different this year. Hurley brought in some key transfers such as Alston Mason, BJ Freeman and Basheer Jihad to join returning veteran Adam Miller, who averaged 12 points per game last year. Perhaps the most intriguing addition is freshman Jayden Quaintance, a former Kentucky commitment and 5-star recruit who is viewed as a potential future NBA Draft pick. See which side to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Idaho State

Head coach Ryan Looney enters his sixth year with the program. His only winning season was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, though last year's team did set a new high for wins during his tenure at 14. The Bengals' 70.5 points per game also marked a new high for his tenure and their 70.1 points per game given up was the second-best mark of his time.

Idaho State's top four scorers from last season have moved on, leaving forward Isaiah Griffin as an important piece for this season after he averaged 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds last season. Idaho State finished last season with some momentum, winning two games in the Big Sky Tournament ,and Arizona State was just 14-18 against the spread last year, giving the Bengals a chance to stay within this large spread. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona State vs. Idaho State picks

The model has simulated Arizona State vs. Idaho State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Idaho State vs. Arizona State, and which of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that went 153-110 on top-rated CBB picks last season.