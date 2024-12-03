The 16th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats will look to stay unbeaten on the year when they take on the Villanova Wildcats in a key 2024 Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup on Tuesday night. Cincinnati is coming off a 77-59 win over Alabama State on Wednesday, while Villanova cruised to a 72-48 win over Rider that same night. The Bearcats (6-0), who tied for 11th-place in the Big 12 at 7-11 and were 22-15 overall in 2023-24, are 2-0 on the road this year. The Wildcats (4-4), which tied for sixth place in the Big East at 10-10 and were 18-16 overall last season, are 4-1 on their home court. Cincinnati junior guard Dan Skillings Jr. (knee) is considered week-to-week.

Tipoff from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 6-4, but Cincinnati has won the last three meetings, including a 68-50 win in their last meeting in 2013. The Bearcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Villanova odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cincinnati vs. Villanova spread: Cincinnati -3.5



Cincinnati vs. Villanova over/under: 138.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Villanova money line: Cincinnati -180, Villanova +149

CIN: The Bearcats have hit the team total under in 23 of their last 37 games (+7.20 units)

VIL: The Wildcats have hit the game total under in 21 of their last 34 games (+7.90 units)

Why you should back Cincinnati

Senior guard Simas Lukosius is one of four Bearcats averaging double-digit scoring. In six games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, four assists and 3.2 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. He is connecting on 58.7% of his shots from the floor, including 57.9% from 3-point range, and 75% from the free throw line. He has scored no fewer than 12 points in all games this season, including a season-high 20 in a 109-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 4.

Another weapon for Cincinnati is sophomore guard Jizzle James. He is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26 minutes of action. James just missed a double-double in the win over Alabama State, scoring 13 points, while adding eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. He scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed six boards and dished out four assists in an 86-49 win over Nicholls on Nov. 15.

Why you should back Villanova

Fifth-year senior forward Eric Dixon helps power the Wildcats. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes. He is connecting on 53.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 54.3% from 3-point range, and 90.6% from the foul stripe. Dixon poured in 38 points and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 76-75 loss to Maryland at the Saatva Empire Classic on Nov. 24.

Senior Wooga Poplar is one of three players averaging at least 12 points per game. In eight games, including seven starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes. He has one double-double on the year, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 75-63 win over Lafayette on Nov. 4. He scored 19 points and added three rebounds and two assists in a 93-49 win over Pennsylvania on Nov. 19 in the Big 5 Classic.

