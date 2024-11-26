The 2024 Players Era Thanksgiving Festival begins on Tuesday with eight teams battling it out for money that will go into their NIL collectives and the action begins with the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Creighton Bluejays. San Diego State went to the Sweet 16 and was 2-1 last season while Creighton is coming off of a Sweet 16 run of its own and is ranked 21st in the AP Top 25 after a 4-1 start. These programs met in the Elite Eight just two seasons ago, with SDSU capturing a 57-56 win to make the Final Four as 2.5-point underdogs in that contest.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Bluejays are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before entering any San Diego State vs. Creighton picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Creighton vs. San Diego State spread: Creighton -4.5

Creighton vs. San Diego State over/under: 138.5 points

Creighton vs. San Diego State money line: Creighton -191, SDSU +159

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays began their season with four dominant wins over lesser opponents but stumbled at home against Nebraska on Friday. Pop Isaacs led all scorers with 25 points in the 74-63 loss and the Texas Tech transfer is averaging 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his first season at Creighton.

It was a strange game for national player of the year candidate Ryan Kalkbrenner, who only attempted one shot from the field despite playing 39 minutes. Kalkbrenner is still averaging 21.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on the season and he'll almost certainly be more involved offensively against SDSU. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why SDSU can cover

Meanwhile, San Diego State should be well rested after playing a light schedule early in the season. The Aztecs haven't played since a Nov. 18 loss to Gonzaga (80-67). They also haven't played a game with fewer than five days rest all season, which should bode well with three games coming this week.

Brian Dutcher's squad has four players averaging double-figures in scoring and FAU transfer Nick Boyd leads the way with 14.7 ppg. This will be the sixth meeting between these programs and Creighton head coach Greg McDermott has been on the opposing sideline for all five previous matchups. SDSU is 3-2 straight up and against the spread in those head-to-heads. See who to back at SportsLine.

