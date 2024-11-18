The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1) will host the Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) in a non-conference college basketball matchup on Monday night. Delaware is 1-1 at home this season while Bryant is 1-0 on the road. The programs haven't met since 2013. but Delaware is 2-0 all-time against Bryant. Delaware is coming off a 64-58 win over Iona on Tuesday. Bryant is coming off an 87-64 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Bryant is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bryant vs. Delaware odds, while the over/under is 160 points per SportsLine consensus.

Delaware vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -3.5

Delaware vs. Bryant over/under: 160 points

Delaware vs. Bryant money line: Bryant -169, Delaware +141

Bryant rebounded off a tough 90-88 overtime loss to Siena on Nov. 8 with a dominant 87-64 victory over Buffalo on Thursday. The Bulldogs opened a 50-25 lead at halftime on the road, including scoring the game's first 18 points. Bryant had five different players score at least 10 points, led by Rafael Pinzon's 15 points.

Pinzon leads Bryant at 21.7 points per game in his second year at the school after transferring from St. John's. He averaged 13 ppg last season. Pinzon is making three 3-pointers per game and shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with the ability to take a game over. Earl Timberlake, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, is adding 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this year.

After an 85-73 season-opening loss to Bucknell, Delaware responded with back-to-back victories and is coming off a 64-58 win over Iona on Tuesday. Delaware was a 6.5-point underdog against Iona as the Fightin' Blue Hens proved the ability to not only cover, but win games they aren't expected to. It was the first game Delaware was the underdog in this season and the team enters Monday as the underdog again.

Niels Lane and Tahron Allen each had 14 points against Iona. Lane, a fifth-year senior who spent his first three years at Florida, leads the team at 16.3 ppg. The 6-foot-5 guard also leads in rebounding (6.0 per game) and steals (2.3 per game). John Camden, a 6-foot-8 senior forward transfer from Virginia Tech, is adding 12 ppg this season.

