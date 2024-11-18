Kiyan Anthony's commitment to Syracuse on Friday grabbed the headlines (and certainly made many of us feel old), but it was only the first of many top 100 commitments for some of the top programs across the college basketball landscape.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 13, was the first day that the class of 2025 prospects could sign with schools. It began the signing period and accelerated a rather slow cycle for some of the best players In the class.

Right now, only 14 players In 247Sports' top 100 are uncommitted. Its been a gradual procession of commitments over the last few months that has ramped up in recent weeks.

Anthony, the No. 34 overall ranked prospect in the 2025 class, committed to Syracuse on Friday. He joins No. 26-ranked Sadiq White Jr. in the Orange's four-man recruiting class.

"I chose Syracuse because the coaches recruited me from day one," Anthony told 247Sports' Dushawn London about why he picked the Orange. "They really showed me they were recruiting me for who I was and that it had nothing to do with my Dad.

"The Syracuse staff would show up to my house and practices. They really showed interest. They came with presentations more than just basketball. They covered dorms, in-house stuff, NIL, and all that stuff. It was more than basketball with the coaches. They showed the full play of what they can offer."

Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse and head coach Adrian Autry

The 6-foot-5 Anthony is the No. 6-ranked shooting guard in the class and the No. 1 player In the state of New York.

"Anthony is a skilled, smooth scorer and high-volume shot-taker and maker. He plays with an aggressive scoring mentality and is constantly hunting buckets," wrote Adam Finkelstein In his scouting report and fit diagnosis of Anthony.

Shooting guard Davion Hannah commits to Alabama

Alabama got back on the board with a commitment from No. 37-ranked Davion Hannah, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard at the Link Academy In Missouri. The Crimson Tide now has three commitments In the 2025 class, all ranked within the top 100.

Hannah was attracted to the NBA style of play In Tuscaloosa. "Just the culture, Alabama is something that I wanted to be a part of," Hannah told 247Sports on his commitment to Alabama. "They win, they produce people and they run an NBA style. They run three guards, everybody likes to share the ball and they win.

Davion Hannah is considered a four-star by 247Sports Nike EYBL

Two prospects from Overtime Elite commit

No. 77-ranked center Tee Bartlett of Overtime Elite in Atlanta joined Mississippi State's recruiting class over the weekend while Bryson Tiller, also from OTE, announced In favor of Kansas' now-stacked class.

Tiller, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward ranked No. 20 In the class, joins No. 3 ranked Darryn Peterson In the Jayhawks' class.

"It was a lot of things that went into it but the main thing was the experience of the coaching staff and how they've developed guys at my position and put them in the right positions to be successful," Tiller told 247Sports about Kansas. "Another big thing for me was the college atmosphere. I feel like Allen Fieldhouse is the best place to play in the world. I will just be honored to play there in front of thousands on a very big stage."

Earlier In the week, Kansas got a commitment from Samis Calderon, the No. 67-ranked prospect In the class. He also plays his high school basketball at Overtime Elite.

With three commitments, Kansas now has the No. 3 ranked class In the nation.

Kansas added another big-time commitment In the form of high four-star Bryson Tiller Under Armout

John Calipari adds to his loaded 2025 backcourt

The Razorbacks are putting together one of the best backcourts In the class with the commitments of No. 5-ranked Darius Acuff Jr. and No. 11-ranked Meleek Thomas, who committed earlier In the week.

On Saturday, No. 98-ranked Isaiah Sealey pulled the trigger for Arkansas. The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing/forward might need a year or two to develop but gives Calipari a nice perimeter depth piece for years to come.

Arkansas now has the No. 4-ranked class In the nation. Despite a change in location, not much has changed In how Calipari can recruit.

Sebastian Williams-Adams commits to Auburn

The Tigers supplemented their 2025 class with a commitment from No. 40-ranked forward Sebastian Williams-Adams out of Houston. Williams-Adams Is 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds and ranked the No. 3 prospect In the state of Texas.

"I liked the family environment with the coaching staff and the players," Williams-Adams told 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins. "They made me feel at home on my visit. I also like the historical development at my position with players like Isaac Okoro and Jabari Smith. They have proven that they can get guys like me to the NBA and that was really important to me."

Finkelstein believes Williams-Adams' defensive ability will help him see the court early at Auburn.

"His defensive versatility is potentially his best asset," Finkelstein wrote In his scouting report and fit diagnosis. "He is extremely switchable on that end of the floor and legitimately able to slide his feet and keep opposing guards in front of him... his versatility is his calling card, especially on the defensive end of the floor. He's long, athletic, gets downhill, and if the shooting ever catches up, it will unlock a new level of potential.