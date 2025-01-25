The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (14-4) will return to the court for the first time in a week when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4) on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky did not have a midweek game following its 102-97 loss to No. 4 Alabama last Saturday. Vanderbilt is coming off a loss to the Crimson Tide as well, falling in a 103-87 final on Tuesday. The Commodores are aiming for their second straight upset win at home, as they knocked off No. 6 Tennessee at home last weekend.

Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kentucky is favored by 2 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 166.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky-Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -2

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky over/under: 166.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky: -135, Vanderbilt: +113

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has only lost one home game this season, and it has picked up wins over South Carolina and No. 6 Tennessee in its last two outings at Memorial Gym. The Commodores were 6-point underdogs in their 76-75 win over the Vols last Saturday, but Jason Edwards scored 18 points to lead his team to an upset win. Sophomore forward Jaylen Carey dominated the paint off the bench, posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Commodores rank 16th nationally in turnovers forced, taking the ball from opponents on 22.3% of possessions. Perimeter shooter Tyler Nickel has knocked down 9 of 16 attempts from 3-point range over the last two games, while Edwards averages a team-high 17.3 points per game. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 Saturday home games.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky had a week off to prepare for this game, while Vanderbilt had to play a tough road midweek road game. The Wildcats are knocking down 36.7% of their 3-pointers this season, and they have five players scoring in double figures. Otega Oweh leads the team with 15.7 points per game, followed by Lamont Butler (13.6), Jaxson Robinson (13.0) and Koby Brea (11.2).

Brea is shooting a scorching 47.2% from 3-point range, and Robinson has drilled 15 of 30 perimeter shots in his last three games. They are facing a Vanderbilt defense that ranks No. 267 nationally in defending the 3-pointer. Kentucky has won 16 of the last 18 meetings in this rivalry, and it has covered the spread in six of its last seven Saturday road games.

