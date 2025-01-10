The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-4) and Maryland Terrapins (11-4) will both be seeking their first wins of 2025 when they meet in a Big Ten battle on Friday night. UCLA has lost three of its last four games and is on a two-game losing streak following a 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan on Tuesday. Maryland is on a two-game skid of its own, falling to Washington and No. 9 Oregon in back-to-back road games. The Terrapins picked up a 69-60 road victory when these teams met last season.

Maryland vs. UCLA spread: Maryland -5

Maryland vs. UCLA over/under: 139 points

Maryland vs. UCLA money line: Maryland: -222, UCLA: +181

Maryland will be happy to return home following a difficult two-game road trip to open the 2025 portion of its schedule. The Terrapins are riding a six-game home winning streak that includes an 83-59 win over Ohio State in their Big Ten opener last month. They built a 40-point lead in that game, powered by a 23-point outing from Belmont transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie in his first conference game.

Gillespie had 16 points, two rebounds and two assists in an 83-79 loss to No. 9 Oregon on Sunday in a game that Maryland covered the spread as a 4.5-point underdog. Freshman center Derik Queen is off to an excellent start for the Terrapins, averaging a team-high 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Maryland has held a halftime lead in each of its four losses this season.

UCLA is also motivated to bounce back from a two-game losing streak that will likely cause the Bruins to tumble out of the top 25 if they do not win on Friday. They put together some impressive performances before the calendar flipped, including a 73-71 win at then-No. 12 Oregon as 3.5-point underdogs. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. scored a team-high 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting in that game.

The Bruins added a 57-54 win over Arizona before losing to North Carolina in a 76-74 final on Dec. 21. They bounced back with a 65-62 win over then-No. 14 Gonzaga on Dec. 28, springing the upset as 4.5-point underdogs. UCLA has covered the spread in 12 of its last 18 games, and it has won four of the last six meetings between these teams.

