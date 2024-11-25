The Michigan State Spartans and Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday in the 2024 Maui Invitational. The Spartans are coming off an 83-75 victory over Samford, while Colorado secured a comfortable 88-66 win over Harvard on Nov. 17. The Buffaloes are 3-1 against the spread this season, while Michigan State is 2-3 ATS in 2024.

The Spartans are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Colorado odds, and the over/under is 144.5 points.





Michigan State vs. Colorado spread: MSU -8.5

Michigan State vs. Colorado over/under: 144.5 points

Michigan State vs. Colorado money line: MSU -403, Colorado +312

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State came out on top against Samford by a score of 83-75 in its last outing. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans. Jase Richardson and Jaden Akins were among the main playmakers for Michigan State as the former had 12 points plus four steals and the latter went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points. What's more, Akins also posted a 42.9% 3-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

For the season, Akins is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The senior has been nearly automatic from the free throw line, knocking down 90.9% of his shots from the charity stripe. Forward Jaxon Kohler has also been effective for the Spartans, averaging 10.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Why Colorado can cover

Meanwhile, Colorado enters Monday's matchup full of confidence after recording four consecutive wins to start the season. Everything went the Buffaloes' way against Harvad as they made off with an 88-66 victory. The Buffaloes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Colorado's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Andrej Jakimovski, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Malone, who went 5 for 9 from the field en route to 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.





