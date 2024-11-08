Two of the winningest programs in college basketball history will collide in an early-season battle as the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. Kansas, which is coming off a season-opening 87-57 win over Howard, has won an NCAA-record 64 conference championships. UNC, which began its 2024-25 college basketball season with a 90-76 win over Elon, has made a record 21 Final Four appearances. The Jayhawks have won four straight meetings between the two, the last coming in 2022.

North Carolina vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -7.5

North Carolina vs. Kansas over/under: 160 points

North Carolina vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -340, UNC +264

Why North Carolina can cover

UNC won the ACC regular season a year ago for the first time since 2016-17 as the Tar Heels' 17 ACC wins were the most in school history. They more than held their own in hostile environments, going 8-2 straight-up in away games, including three wins over schools that made the Elite Eight. North Carolina was 7-3 against the spread (ATS) on the road in 2023-24, while Kansas didn't experience much spread success against unfamiliar opponents. The Jayhawks were just 5-9-1 ATS against non-conference foes last season.

After leading the ACC with 21.2 points last season, RJ Davis is on the Preseason All-America First Team for UNC, and Carolina also has lots of talented newcomers. Cade Tyson transferred in from Belmont after ranking second in the country with 46.5% from 3-point range last season. Coach Hubert Davis also landed a pair of 5-star freshmen, and top-12 national recruits, in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, but UNC also has continuity, which is a rarity in this era of college basketball. All five Tar Heels who started in its season-opening win over Elon returned from last year's team, and those five combined to produce 74 points. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

There's a reason why Kansas is the top-ranked team in the land, and much of it has to do with Hunter Dickinson. A two-time All-American, Dickinson ranked among the top two in the Big 12 in both points (17.9) and rebounds (10.9) last season. With him as the anchor, Kansas led the nation in assists last year and ranked 13th nationally in field goal percentage. He is joined by the eighth-ranked incoming class, per 247Sports, highlighted by the No. 4 overall recruit in Flory Bidunga and the reigning Summit League Player of the Year in transfer Zeke Mayo.

Mayo led Kansas in scoring in its opener with 19 points off the bench. Bidunga had 13 points and eight boards as a reserve, while Dickinson filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, in terms of spread success, the Tar Heels haven't had much as underdogs as of late. They have covered in just two of their last nine games as underdogs, which doesn't even include UNC failing to cover in its opener, defeating Elon by 14 points, despite being favored by 27.5 points. See which team to pick here.

