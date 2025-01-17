The Indiana Hoosiers (13-5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7) are both motivated to get back on track Friday night in a Big Ten battle. Indiana is coming off consecutive losses to Iowa and Illinois, falling to seventh place in the conference standings. Ohio State has lost three of its last four games, putting the Buckeyes in 12th place in the conference. Indiana swept the season series last year, but both games were decided by six points or less.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is favored by 7 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 148 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on an 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -7

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 148 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State: -312, Indiana: +249

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has lost three of its last four games, but all three of those losses have come by seven points or fewer. The Buckeyes also notched a double-overtime win at Minnesota last week, as sophomore forward Devin Royal had 19 points and seven rebounds. They followed that game with losses to then-No. 15 Oregon and No. 24 Wisconsin, with both setbacks coming by just two points.

Junior guard Bruce Thornton had 21 points in the loss to the Badgers, helping Ohio State cover the spread as a 7-point road underdog. Thornton leads the team with 17.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, while Royal is adding 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. The Buckeyes are 13-4 in their last 17 home games, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five home games against Indiana. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is motivated to bounce back as well following a pair of losses to Iowa and No. 19 Illinois. The Hoosiers previously won five consecutive games, including wins over Rutgers, Penn State and USC. Their wins over the Scarlet Knights and Trojans both came by double digits, as they covered the spread in both games.

Senior center Oumar Ballo, who was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason, leads Indiana with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Junior forward Malik Reneau is adding 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, but he has missed the last four games due to a forearm injury. The Hoosiers have won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

