Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg made history in his team's 86-78 win over Notre Dame last weekend. Flagg set a single-game ACC freshman scoring record and finished with a career-high 42 points in Duke's 10th consecutive win.

Flagg has been on an offensive tear since the calendar turned to 2025. Flagg has scored at least 19 points in Duke's last four games. Flagg recorded double-doubles in wins over Pitt and SMU earlier this month and finished with 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win over the Fighting Irish.

What Flagg is doing in his first season of college basketball is unprecedented. He leads Duke in every statistical category (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks) and became the first Blue Devils player to drop at least 40 points in a game since JJ Redick did it in 2006 against Virginia.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to the latest CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Cooper Flagg, Duke

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the five most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Flagg is the back-to-back winner of the Freshman of the Week award after having the best scoring performance of his college career in an 86-78 win over Notre Dame. Flagg won the award for the first time last month and is the first three-time winner this season.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft showed his versatility as a scorer and defender against the Fighting Irish. He is the current betting favorite to win Player of the Year, with Auburn star Johni Broome out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshman

1. Cooper Flagg | G/F | Duke

Stats: 19.1 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 3.9 APG

Flagg holds firm at No. 1 after having one of the best single-game performances of any player in college basketball this season. Flagg finished with 42 points and knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers against Notre Dame. Flagg finished 4 of 6 from behind the arc and helped Duke start 6-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Last week: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 4.4 RPG

After struggling in a 68-50 loss to Purdue due to having the flu, Harper scored 18 points in a 75-68 win over UCLA on Monday. The Scarlet Knights had lost their last three games in Big Ten play before picking up their most impressive win of their season against the Bruins at home. Last week: 2

3. Kasparas Jakučionis | G/F | Illinois

Stats: 16.4 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 5.4 APG

Jakučionis scored 18 points and added six assists and five rebounds in a 81-77 win over Washington in his last outing. Illinois' star freshman is currently dealing with an injury and missed both games against Penn State and USC because of it. Last week: 3

4. Ace Bailey | G/F | Rutgers

Stats: 18.9 PPG | 7.6 RPG | 1.1 SPG

Bailey recorded his fifth double-double of the season in Rutgers' 75-68 win over UCLA on Monday. Bailey finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Bailey shot 6 of 9 from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer in the win. Last week: 4

5. Ian Jackson | G | North Carolina

Stats: 14.9 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 0.6 APG

Jackson has been North Carolina's best player during the four weeks. Jackson finished with 21 points in a narrow 63-61 win over NC State to help the Tar Heels win their third straight game. Jackson has scored at least 18 points in the last six games. He has logged at least 32 minutes in all those games after not playing more than 28 minutes in a game before the hot streak. Last week: 7