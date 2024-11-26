Alabama coach Nate Oats has done a fantastic job developing NBA talent since taking over the program in 2019. Oats has produced current NBA players such as Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Kira Lewis, Josh Primo, Herb Jones, Keon Ellis, J.D. Davison and more since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Freshman guard Labaron Philon could be the next player on the radar of NBA teams. While Alabama's roster features CBS Sports' preseason Player of the Year Mark Sears, Philon has been arguably Oats' most impressive player thus far. Philon is Alabama's leader in assists (5.2) and steals (1.4) per game.

Philon was a late addition to Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. The former Kansas signee flipped his commitment late in the recruiting cycle to Alabama to solidify the program's standing as the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle behind Duke. Philon was the third-highest-ranked recruit behind five-star forwards Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell and is emerging as one of the best first-year players in the sport.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to our CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

The former No. 34 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports is coming off a standout performance against Illinois. Philon recorded 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the 100-87 win. Philon logged 33 minutes in his fourth career start and played a huge role in the victory.

Philon also played well on the road against Purdue in Alabama's first loss. He recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists and knocked down 7 of his 10 shot attempts. He has scored in double figures in four of his first five games. Even when USF transfer Chris Youngblood returns to the lineup, it will be hard to keep Philon off the floor if he keeps playing like this.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshman

1. Cooper Flagg | G/F | Duke

Stats: 17.8 PPG | 8.8 RPG | 3.8 APG

Flagg is off to a historic start to the season. The No. 1 recruit in the country leads Duke in every major statistical category, as Global Scouting noted over the weekend -- making him the only current Division I player to be doing so right now. Flagg recorded 24 points, six rebounds and three assists in a win over Arizona. Last week: 1

Stats: 19.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 5.2 APG

Rutgers suffered a tough loss over the weekend to Kennesaw State, but Harper was a bright spot. The combo guard recorded 21 points and a career-high nine assists in the loss. Harper also recorded a career-best in field goal makes (10) and attempts (18). The Scarlet Knights have two big matchups against Notre Dame and Alabama this week. Last week: 2

Stats: 15.2 PPG | 7.2 APG | 4.0 RPG

Demin scored a season-low eight points but recorded six assists and six rebounds in a blowout win over Mississippi Valley State. Demin continues to be one of the best first-year players in the sport for coach Kevin Young. BYU is off to a 5-0 start and faces Ole Miss later this week. Last week: 3

Stats: 21.2 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 2.0 APG

Johnson has scored at least 16 points in his first six games. Johnson scored 17 points in a win over Saint Joseph's and recorded 16 points the day before against Syracuse. Johnson continues to be one of the best shotmakers in this class and has helped the Longhorns win their last five games. Last week: 4

Stats: 12.5 PPG | 6.0 RPG | 3.5 APG

Edgecombe had the best offensive performance of the season against Tennessee. Edgecombe showed flashes of why he's such a highly regarded prospect by scoring 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting against Tennessee. Edgecombe has scored in double-digits in the last five games after dropping four points in a blowout loss to Gonzaga on opening night. Last week: 9

6. Ace Bailey | G/F | Rutgers

Stats: 19.0 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 1.0 BPG

Bailey scored 17 points in his third game back from an injury but struggled with his overall efficiency. Bailey shot 6 of 17 from the floor (35.3%) but knocked down four 3-pointers on 10 attempts. Bailey is regarded as one of the best shotmakers in the class, but the highs and lows of good and bad shooting nights are bound to come during his freshman season. Last week: 5

Stats: 17.4 PPG | 5.4 APG | 3.0 RPG

While Fland's scoring has been impressive (double digits in all six games) his assist numbers are equally impressive. Fland dished out six assists in a blowout win over Maryland Eastern-Shore last week and has recorded at least six assists in four games this season. Fland is on track to become the next NBA-level guard coach John Calipari produces. Last week: 6

Stats: 13.5 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.0 APG

McNeeley helped lead the charge in UConn's near comeback win over Memphis. McNeeley knocked down both of his two 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation to help force overtime. McNeeley also hit a pair of free throws in the opening minute of overtime. Last week: 7

9. Kon Knueppel | G/F | Duke

Stats: 14.4 PPG | 4.6 RPG | 2.8 APG

Knueppel played a key role in Duke's 69-55 win over Arizona. McNeeley scored 13 points — the second-most on the team outside of Flagg — and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Knueppel knocked down 3 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc. Last week: 8

Stats: 16.2 PPG | 7.8 RPG | 2.7 APG

Queen recorded the second double-double of his young career (22 points and 11 rebounds) - and first since scoring 22 points to go along with 20 rebounds in an opening night win over Manhattan. Queen also dished out five assists - the most in his career - in the 76-75 victory over Villanova. Queen made two go-ahead free throws with 19 seconds left, and his team got a stop on the final possession to seal the win. Last week: 10