After providing a valuable spark off the bench in North Carolina's comeback win over UCLA earlier this month, former highly-touted recruit Ian Jackson made his first career start Sunday against Campbell. Jackson scored 26 points and logged a career-high 36 minutes in the Tar Heels 97-81 win.

North Carolina has won four of its last five games since losing to Alabama in the ACC/SEC Men's Challenge earlier this month. That loss at home to the Crimson Tide -- a team that ended their season in the Sweet 16 less than nine months ago -- dropped Hubert Davis' program to 4-4.

The lone loss during that stretch came against Florida. North Carolina opened ACC play with a 68-65 win over Georgia Tech and faces Louisville on New Year's Day in its second conference game. Jackson has scored 50 points combined in his last two games and will be a key rotational piece off the bench or in the starting lineup for the Tar Heels moving forward.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to the latest CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Jackson ranked as the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He entered the program as one of two highly touted prospects (alongside fellow five-star Drake Powell) but didn't get an opportunity to enter the starting lineup until last week.

Jackson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 22.7 minutes. Jackson entered the season as a potential lottery pick and if he continues to play at this level, his stock will rise ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshman

1. Cooper Flagg | G/F | Duke

Stats: 16.3 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 3.5 APG

Duke was not in action last week. Flagg dropped 24 points and nine rebounds in a win over George Mason and followed it up by scoring 13 against Georgia Tech in his most recent outings. Flagg has five games with at least 20 points this season. Last week: 1

Stats: 23.3 PPG | 4.8 APG | 4.2 RPG

Harper made history in Rutgers' win over Columbia. He became the first Rutgers player to record a triple-double since Roy Hinson in 1983. Harper finished with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the 91-64 victory. Last week: 2

3. Kasparas Jakučionis | G/F | Illinois

Stats: 16.3 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 5.5 APG

Jakučionis finished with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds in a blowout win over Chicago State. Jakučionis had scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games dating back to last month before his latest outing. Jakučionis only logged 23 minutes in the 117-64 win. Last week: 3

Stats: 18.1 PPG | 4.5 APG | 3.5 RPG

Fears received a significant bump in last week's rankings after a strong performance against Michigan. Fears scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in Oklahoma's win over Prairie View A&M last weekend. Fears has been a major reason the Sooners will enter SEC play with a perfect 13-0 record. Last week: 4

5. Ace Bailey | G/F | Rutgers

Stats: 17.6 PPG | 7.6 RPG | 1.0 SPG

Bailey scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a win over Columbia. Bailey has five games this season with at least 20 points, and his performance on Monday tied a career-high in points. Last week: 5

Stats: 16.8 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 2.3 APG

Queen recorded his fifth double-double of the season in a win over Maryland Eastern Shore last weekend. Queen finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds and shot 6 of 11 from the floor. Queen has scored in double-figures in 12 of 13 games this season. Last week: 7

Stats: 19.7 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 2.4 APG

Johnson returned to the lineup last weekend after missing the last two games due to a hip injury. Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 77-53 win over Northwestern State. Last week: 6

Stats: 15.3 PPG | 6.2 APG | 3.6 RPG

Fland had a strong performance in a win over Oakland on Monday, posting a career-high 24 points. Fland knocked down five 3-pointers in the 92-62 victory. Arkansas opens up SEC play against No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. Last week: 9

Stats: 13.3 PPG | 5.8 APG | 4.6 RPG

Demin struggled in his last outing against Providence, scoring a season-low six points. He missed all 10 of his shots from the floor in the worst game of his college career thus far. Demin is currently dealing with a knee injury but is expected to return to BYU's lineup soon. BYU faces Arizona State in its Big 12 opener on Tuesday. Last week: 8

Stats: 11.9 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 3.1 APG

Edgecombe recorded 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last outing against Arlington Baptist. His six assists in the 107-53 victory were one short of his career-high set last month against Sam Houston. Last week: 10