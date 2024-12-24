Oklahoma was picked to finish 15th in the SEC preseason media poll. The Sooners were only projected to finish ahead of Vanderbilt in the standings but are 12-0, ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll and have already defined expectations during the first two months of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Part of the early success can be attributed to standout freshman Jeremiah Fears. Oklahoma's star guard is emerging as one of the top first-year players in the sport and is playing himself into the conversation as a potential lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

Fears made the biggest play of Oklahoma's season against Michigan last week. With the Sooner trailing by three in the final moments, Fears knocked down a 3-pointer despite getting fouled. Fears converted the free throw after he was fouled to seal the 87-86 win over the Wolverines.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to the latest CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

The former No. 64-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports has emerged as a breakout star for Oklahoma. Fears dropped a team-high 30 points in the win over Michigan and hit his ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer that gave his team the win.

Fears has emerged as a potential lottery pick because of his play. He is a major reason why Oklahoma is off to such a hot start to the season and he will need to continue his strong start for his team to compete in the loaded SEC.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshman

1. Cooper Flagg | G/F | Duke

Stats: 16.3 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 3.5 APG

Flagg dropped 24 points and nine rebounds in a win over George Mason and followed it up by scoring 13 against Georgia Tech. Flagg has five games with at least 20 points. The Blue Devils have won their last six games since losing to Kansas last month in Las Vegas. Last week: 1

Stats: 23.3 PPG | 4.8 APG | 4.2 RPG

Rutgers lost a heartbreaker to Princeton last weekend, but Harper had another standout performance. Harper scored 22 points, which marked his fourth game with at least 20 points in the loss to the Tigers. Harper is currently the third-leading-scorer in the country. Last week: 2

3. Kasparas Jakučionis | G/F | Illinois

Stats: 16.5 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 5.5 APG

Jakučionis is on an offensive tear right now. He has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games dating back to last month, which includes a 21-point outing against Missouri. Jakučionis knocked down three 3-pointers and dished out four assists in the win over the Tigers. Last week: 3

Stats: 18.0 PPG | 4.7 APG | 3.5 RPG

Fears gets a bump in the rankings after a strong performance against Michigan. Fears has been one of the most impressive first-year players in the sport and has been a huge reason why Oklahoma has yet to lose a game this season. Last week: 10

5. Ace Bailey | G/F | Rutgers

Stats: 17.9 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 1.3 SPG

Bailey hauled in his fourth double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) in the loss to Princeton last weekend. Bailey drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds remaining before Princeton went back on the other end and scored a layup to win the game. Last week: 6

Stats: 19.9 PPG | 2.6 RPG | 2.2 APG

One of the most prolific scorers in college basketball is currently dealing with a hip injury. Johnson didn't play in Texas' win over New Orleans, and it remains unclear when he will return. Texas coach Rodney Terry said last week that Johnson will remain day-to-day with the injury. Last week: 4

Stats: 16.8 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 2.3 APG

Queen scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and two steals in Maryland's 87-60 win over Syracuse. The Maryland star big man has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season. Last week: 5

Stats: 13.3 PPG | 5.8 APG | 4.6 RPG

Demin struggled in his last outing against Providence, scoring a season-low six points. He missed all 10 of his shots from the floor in the worst game of his college career thus far. Demin is currently dealing with a knee injury but is expected to return to BYU's lineup soon. Last week: 7

Stats: 15.3 PPG | 6.2 APG | 3.6 RPG

After coming just one assist shy of his first career double-double earlier this month, Fland finally achieved that milestone. Fland scored 12 points and dished out 11 assists in Arkansas' blowout win over North Carolina A&T. Fland has nine games with at least five assists this season. Last week: 9

Stats: 11.9 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 3.1 APG

Baylor was idle last week. After missing Baylor's game against UConn early this month due to injury, Edgecombe returned to the lineup last week against Abilene Christian and scored 14 points. He followed it up by recording 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Norfolk State on Dec. 11. Last week: 9