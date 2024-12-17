UConn forward Liam McNeeley had his "welcome to college basketball" moment last weekend against Gonzaga. The star freshman scored a career-high 26 points in the Huskies' 77-71 win over the Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden. That performance marked McNeeley's second game this season with at least 20 points and extended UConn's winning streak to four.

After going 0-3 at last month's Maui Invitational, the two-time reigning national champions appear to be back on track ahead of Big East play beginning later this week, and they have McNeeley to thank for it. McNeeley shot 7 of 13 from the floor and added eight rebounds and four assists in the win over Gonzaga.

McNeeley also didn't turn the ball over once after recording a career-high three turnovers in his most recent outing against Texas. McNeeley is averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 11 games this season, which ranks second on his team in both categories.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to the latest CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Liam McNeeley, UConn

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

McNeeley scored a career-high 26 points in UConn's win over Gonzaga last weekend. McNeeley has six games this season with at least 15 points. McNeeley made big plays all night for the Huskies and prevented Gonzaga from taking the lead down the stretch.

The former No. 10 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports is having a productive season for UConn. McNeeley signed originally with Indiana before backing off that pledge and committing to UConn late in the recruiting cycle.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshman

1. Cooper Flagg | G/F | Duke

Stats: 15.9 PPG | 9.0 RPG | 3.6 APG

Flagg had a quiet night in Duke's 72-46 win over Incarnate Word. He recorded six points, eight rebounds and two assists. Flagg helped Duke erase a double-digit deficit on the road in his team's last meeting against Louisville and recorded his fourth career double-double in the process. The six points he scored and the 22 minutes he logged marked new career lows. Last week: 1

Stats: 23.5 PPG | 4.8 APG | 4.4 RPG

Harper has arguably been the best freshman in college basketball this season. Harper knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer last weekend to lift Rutgers over Seton Hall. Harper finished with 24 points and dished out two assists in the 66-63 win. Harper scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Penn State earlier last week. Last week: 2

3. Kasparas Jakučionis | G/F | Illinois

Stats: 16.1 PPG | 6.1 RPG | 5.6 APG

Jakučionis is on a heater right now. The Illinois star has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games. He scored 22 points in a 66-64 loss to Tennessee last weekend at home but turned the ball over seven times. Jakučionis is on track to become a top-five pick in the NBA Draft this summer. Last week: 7

Stats: 19.9 PPG | 2.6 RPG | 2.2 APG

One of the most prolific scorers in college basketball is currently dealing with a hip injury. Johnson didn't play in Texas' win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and it remains unclear when he will return. Texas coach Rodney Terry said that Johnson will remain day-to-day with the injury. Last week: 3

Stats: 17.5 PPG | 8.7 RPG | 2.8 APG

Queen made a huge jump in the rankings last week after impressive showings against Ohio State and Purdue. Queen recorded double-doubles in both games, including 26 points and 12 rebounds against the Boilermakers. Maryland was idle this past week and faces St. Francis (PA) next. Last week: 5

6. Ace Bailey | G/F | Rutgers

Stats: 17.9 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 1.3 SPG

Bailey scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Seton Hall last weekend, days after recording the third double-double of his college career (15 points, 15 rebounds) against Penn State. Bailey tied a career-high in free throw attempts (eight) against Seton Hall but only made one of those shots. He is shooting 60.6% from the charity stripe. Last week: 6

Stats: 13.3 PPG | 5.8 APG | 4.6 RPG

Demin struggled in his last outing against Providence, scoring a season-low six points. He missed all 10 of his shots from the floor in the worst game of his college career thus far. Demin is currently dealing with a knee injury and will be out for at least a week and a half. Last week: 4

Stats: 15.0 PPG | 5.2 APG | 3.8 RPG

Fland led the charge in Arkansas' upset win over Michigan at Madison Square Garden. Fland scored 20 points and dished out seven assists against the Wolverines. Fland had a well-rounded performance against Central Arkansas, recording 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals in the blowout win. Last week: 9

Stats: 11.9 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 3.1 APG

After missing Baylor's game against UConn early this month due to injury, Edgecombe returned to the lineup last week against Abilene Christian and scored 14 points. He followed it up by recording 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Norfolk State. The highlight of that game was this putback dunk by the high-flying freshman. Last week: 8

Stats: 16.7 PPG | 4.7 APG | 3.5 RPG

Fears is part of why Oklahoma is off to a 10-0 start. Fears recorded 17 points, five assists and three rebounds in OU's win over Oklahoma State. The former No. 64-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports has emerged as a breakout star for the Sooners. Oklahoma's next game against Michigan looms large. Last week: 10