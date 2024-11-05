The San Francisco Dons will host the Cal Poly Mustangs on Tuesday as both teams tip off their 2024-25 college basketball seasons. The Dons went 23-11 last season, notching a bid in the NIT, where they lost their opening game to Cincinnati in overtime. Meanwhile, the Mustangs limped to a 4-28 record a year ago, with the 28 defeats tying for the fourth-most in the country. Cal Poly enters this season with 20 straight losses, with each of those coming in conference play.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET from War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco. The Dons are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Cal Poly vs. San Francisco odds. The over/under is 151.5 points.

Cal Poly vs. San Francisco spread: Cal Poly +22.5



Cal Poly vs. San Francisco over/under: 151.5 points

Cal Poly vs. San Francisco money line: Cal Poly +1770, USF -5882

USF: The Over was 11-4 for the Dons at home last season

CP: The Over was 10-5-1 for the Mustangs on the road last season

Why you should back Cal Poly

The Mustangs struggled immensely last year, but they did win their season opener. In fact, they've won their season opener in each of the last four years, giving them hope to start off the 2024-25 campaign. Additionally, this is a non-conference matchup with Cal Poly of the Big West taking on USF of the West Coast Conference, and the Mustangs were above .500 (6-5) against the spread in out-of-conference games a year ago.

Cal Poly's leading returning scorer is sixth-year player Jarred Hyder, who had 13 double-digit outings a year ago. He averaged 10.3 points and had a season-high of 21 points on Feb. 10 versus Long Beach State. The team will also welcome back Logan McLaughlin, who missed all of last season due to injury after transferring to Cal Poly. In his prior stop at New Mexico Junior College, McLaughlin was second on the team with 11.2 points and is another experienced player as he enters his fifth year. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back San Francisco

San Fran had one of the best defenses in the nation last season, ranking 21st in the nation in defensive rating. It led the WCC in steals and kept opponents under 34% from beyond the arc. The Dons also had a tendency to raise their level of play outside of the West Coast Conference as while they were just 8-10 ATS within the WCC, they were 11-4 ATS against non-conference opponents.

Marcus Williams, an All-WCC First-Team selection last year, paces USF and averaged 14 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds last season. He has a new center flanking him in 7-footer Carlton Linguard Jr., who spent the last two years at UTSA after two seasons at Kansas State. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a year ago, notching five double-doubles. Ndewedo Newbury is also slated for a bigger role after putting up 9.4 points on 52.6% shooting in 25.8 minutes last season. See which team to pick here.

