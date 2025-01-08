Florida earned its first-ever home win against a top-ranked opponent on Tuesday as the No. 8 Gators toppled No. 1 Tennessee 73-43 behind a vicious defensive effort and dominant showing on the offensive glass. The Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) held the Volunteers (14-1, 1-1) scoreless for nearly seven minutes to begin the game and limited Tennessee to 14% shooting in the first half.

It was Florida's first victory in any location against the nation's No. 1 team since it beat Ohio State in the 2007 national championship game. The outcome left college basketball with no more unbeaten teams after the Volunteers established themselves as the last team standing over the weekend.

The Gators were previously 0-5 at home against top-ranked opponents but have now won 16 straight at Exatech Arena, which includes a streak of nine straight SEC home wins dating back to last season. There was never much doubt about the home winning streak surviving another day as Tennessee became the first No. 1 ranked team since 1968 to lose a game by 30 or more.

Three days after allowing Kentucky to shoot 58% in a 106-100 loss to the Wildcats, the Gators put the clamps on Tennessee early. The Volunteers made just 4-of-29 shots from the field in the first half and went 0 for 14 from beyond the arc as Florida opened up a 34-15 halftime lead.

An 11-6 edge in offensive rebounds fueled the Gators to a 12-2 edge in second-chance points entering the break. Tennessee never truly threatened to complete a comeback vs. a swarming Gators team that validated its strong start to the 2024-25 season with a convincing win over an elite opponent.

Tennessee's 21.4% field-goal shooting was the worst for Tennessee in a game under 10th-year coach Rick Barnes and the worst ever posted by a No. 1 ranked team.

The 30-point margin of victory was the third largest over a No. 1 team in Division I history.

Biggest losses by No. 1 team

Date Game Margin Dec. 17, 1951 No. 2 Kentucky 81, No. 1 St. John's 40 41 March 22, 1968 No. 2 UCLA 101, No. 1 Houston 69 32 Jan. 7, 2025 No. 8 Florida 73, No. 1 Tennessee 43 30

Florida's defense rises

Kentucky hit 14-of-29 shots from 3-point range against Florida on Saturday. Just once in coach Todd Golden's three seasons has an opponent made more shots from beyond the arc against the Gators. Apparently, the lackluster defensive performance served as a wakeup call. Tennessee did not hit its first 3-pointer until the 19:10 mark of the second half. It didn't hit another one until the 4:46 mark

Iffy defense was an Achilles' heel for the Gators last season as they lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when Colorado made 63% of its shots in a 102-100 victory. Florida finished the season ranked No. 94 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Gators appeared to be making progress defensively this season until running into the Kentucky buzzsaw on Saturday.

But if the UK performance showed Florida's defensive floor, the Tennessee game showed a tantalizing ceiling that suggests the Gators should be considered legitimate SEC and national title contenders. The Gators had only an average offensive game by their standards and managed to obliterate the nation's No. 1 team with their defense.

Concerning sign for Tennessee's offense

Tennessee's woeful offensive performance conjured memories of the scoring difficulties that capped the program's ceiling from 2020-23. The Volunteers broke through and reached the Elite Eight last season behind SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht and the offensive renewal he brought. With Knecht, the Vols kept their hallmark defensive tenacity while fielding their most efficient offense since 2019. The combination led to one of the best seasons in program history.

The 2024-25 season began with a similar formula, even after Knecht ran out of eligibility and was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. With North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier on hand and leading the SEC in scoring, Tennessee won 13 of its first 14 games by double-digits.

But Tuesday's performance showed Tennessee's offensive floor is fatally low. Recovering from a stinker of this magnitude will be a challenge for the Vols, who travel to Texas on Saturday. Opponents now have video evidence that stifling the Vols is an achievable goal. The fact that Florida's defense was only ranked in the middle of the pack among SEC teams entering Tuesday suggests there could be more long nights in store for the Volunteers during league play.

Aberdeen's contributions

Denzel Aberdeen scored a season-high 16 points for the Gators. The 6-foot-5 junior guard has been a consistent contributor off the bench and was particularly effective in the first half. He hit all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt and then added another seven points late in the first half as the Gators built their lead into an insurmountable edge.

Florida's trio of starting guards is among the nation's best. The group of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard each entered Tuesday's game averaging 30+ minutes per game and 13.9 or more points per game. But the Gators are not a particularly deep team, especially at guard. However, Aberdeen's performance was a reminder that the depth the Gators do have in the backcourt can produce when needed.