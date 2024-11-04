The 2024-25 college basketball season begins on Monday and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns will open their season with a star-studded showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Longhorns are coming off a 21-13 season and were a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Tennessee in the second round. Meanwhile, Ohio State went 22-14 last season but missed out on the Big Dance for the second consecutive year.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Longhorns are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 147 points. Before entering any Texas vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Texas spread: Texas -1.5

Ohio State vs. Texas over/under: 147 points

Ohio State vs. Texas money line: Texas -132, Ohio State +111

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have a plethora of transfers who will be looking to make their mark in their first matchup of the season. Point guard Jordan Pope, a transfer from Oregon State, will be relied on as the floor general for Texas. Pope averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers last season. He's knocked down 37.4% of his 3-point attempts and 43.9% of his field goals during his collegiate career.

Another transfer set to debut for Texas is forward Arthur Kaluma, a transfer from Kansas State. Kaluma knocked down 42.7% of his field goals for the Wildcats last season, averaging 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. In addition, the Longhorns have won 15 of their previous 16 games played in November, giving them the confidence needed to win this matchup.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes went 9-4 down the stretch to end last season, helping head coach Jake Diebler shed the interim tag. Diebler will rely on veteran Bruce Thornton to run the offense this season. The junior guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds last season. He knocked down 42.7% of his field goals and 85% of his free throws a season ago.

Diebler brought in eight newcomers this offseason, including South Carolina's Meechie Johnson Jr. Last season, Johnson Jr. averaged 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Buckeyes' roster also features freshmen capable of making an immediate impact, including John Mobley Jr. and Colin White.

How to make Ohio State vs. Texas picks

