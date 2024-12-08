The college basketball schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups on Sunday and one of the best of them will pit the Texas Longhorns against the UConn Huskies. Texas is off to a 7-1 start on the season and is a perfect 4-0 at home, while the two-time defending national champions are 6-3 in 2024-25. These two teams played on a neutral floor last season on Nov. 20 at Madison Square Garden and UConn earned an 81-71 win as 6.5-point favorites.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. UConn odds, and the over/under is 141 points. Before entering any UConn vs. Texas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Texas vs. UConn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UConn vs. Texas:

Texas vs. UConn spread: Texas -1.5

Texas vs. UConn over/under: 141 points

Texas vs. UConn money line: Texas -120, UConn +100

Why Texas can cover

Texas waltzed into its matchup with NC State on Wednesday with six straight wins and extended the winning streak to seven. The Longhorns secured a 63-59 win over the Wolfpack. The 63-point effort marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but Rodney Terry's squad defended the 3-point line well and dominated the glass.

The Longhorns had a 34-26 advantage on the glass and NC State only registered five made 3-pointers. Texas now ranks 17th in the nation in points allowed per game (61.4) and is 18th in field-goal percentage defense (37.6%).

Why UConn can cover

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UConn beat Baylor 76-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Huskies and it was a crucial early-season win after UConn lost all three of its games at the Maui Invitational.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Liam McNeeley led the charge by posting 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Samson Johnson was another key player, scoring 13 points to go along with two blocks.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 152 points.

