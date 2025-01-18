The No. 14 Connecticut Huskies host the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday in a matchup of teams near the top of the Big East standings. UConn (13-4) is 5-1 in Big East play, a game behind Marquette and a half game back from St. John's. Creighton (11-6), meanwhile, is 4-2 in conference play. UConn forward Liam McNeeley (ankle) has been out since Jan. 1 and he's considered week-to-week going forward.

Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion is set for noon ET. The Huskies are 8-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 147. Before making any UConn vs. Creighton picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. Creighton spread: UConn -8



UConn vs. Creighton over/under: 147 points

UConn vs. Creighton money line: UConn -391, Creighton +307

After simulating this game 10,000 times, SportsLine's model likes the Over (147) in this matchup. Both sides are prolific offensively. The Huskies average 81.9 points per game and shoot 49.7% from the field. Creighton, meanwhile, averages 75.9 points per game, but the Bluejays have scored 80 or more in three of their last five outings.

Four of UConn's last six games have cleared the Over, while Creighton is on a three-game Over streak. Alex Karaban (16.1 ppg) leads the way offensively for UConn, while Solo Ball adds 13.6 points per game. Both are shooting around 43% from 3-point range.

Creighton's offense is paced by big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averages 17.8 points per game. Guard Steven Ashworth averages 17.3 points and 6.6 assists per game.

