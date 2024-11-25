A pair of unbeaten will meet in the first round of the 2024 Maui Invitational when the Memphis Tigers battle the second-ranked and two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies on Monday. UConn is coming off an 81-46 win over East Texas A&M on Tuesday, while Memphis downed San Francisco 68-64 on Thursday. The Huskies (4-0), who won the Big East last season at 18-2 and were 37-3 overall a year ago, were 12-0 on neutral courts in 2023-24. The Tigers (4-0), who took fifth in the American Athletic Conference at 11-7 and were 22-10 overall last season, are 3-2 on neutral courts since the start of last year. The winner will take on the winner between Colorado and Michigan State on Tuesday.

Tip-off from Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 17th meeting between the schools, with the series tied 8-8. The Huskies are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5.

UConn vs. Memphis spread: UConn -8.5



UConn vs. Memphis over/under: 150.5 points

UConn vs. Memphis money line: UConn -433, Memphis +332

MEM: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 31 games (+2.80 units)

UCONN: The Huskies have hit the money line in 29 of their last 31 games (+26.50 units)

Why you should back UConn

Junior forward Alex Karaban powers the Huskies' attack. In four starts this season, he is averaging a team-best 16.3 points, while adding 4.3 rebounds, four assists and 3.3 blocks in 29.8 minutes. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 63.6% of his field goals, including 54.2% from 3-point range, and 83.3% of his free throws. In a 92-56 season-opening win over Sacred Heart on Nov. 6, he poured in 20 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks. He has started 81 of 82 collegiate games for Connecticut.

Sophomore guard Solo Ball is also off to a blistering start to his season. In four starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 25 minutes. He is connecting on 57.6% of his shots from the floor, including 47.4% from 3-point range, and 70% from the foul line. He is coming off a 12-point and two-rebound effort in the win over East Texas A&M. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Memphis

Sophomore guard PJ Haggerty is one of four Tigers averaging double-digit scoring. In four starts, he is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes. He has also been deadly from the floor, connecting on 49.1% of his field goals, including a scalding 50% from 3-point range, and has hit 86.1% of his free throws. In an 80-74 win at UNLV on Nov. 9, he poured in 29 points and added three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter brings experience to the Tigers lineup after spending one year at Iowa State and the past two seasons at Texas. In four starts this season, he is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 33 minutes. He is also a solid shooter, connecting on 41.9% of his field goals, including 44.4% from 3-point range, and 81.8% from the free throw line. In a 94-70 win over Ohio on Nov. 15, he scored 21 points, dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and added four steals in 34 minutes. See which team to pick here.

