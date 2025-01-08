The ninth-ranked Connecticut Huskies look to win their ninth consecutive game when they battle the Villanova Wildcats in a key Big East matchup on Wednesday. UConn is coming off an 87-84 win over Providence on Sunday, while Villanova cruised to a 100-56 win over DePaul on Saturday. The Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East), the two-time defending national champions, are 3-0 on the road this season. The Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East), who are 8-1 on their home court, are 1-0 against ranked opponents in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 39-36, but UConn has won the last four meetings. UConn is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Villanova odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.

UConn vs. Villanova spread: UConn -1.5



UConn vs. Villanova over/under: 147 points

UConn vs. Villanova money line: UConn -119, Villanova +100

UCONN: The Huskies have hit the money line in 32 of their last 36 games (+11.65 units)

VILL: The Wildcats have covered the spread in 12 of their last 20 home games (+3.20 units)



Why you should back UConn

Junior forward Alex Karaban powers the Huskies' offense. In 13 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 34.9 minutes. He is connecting on 48.3% of his field goals, including 42.5% from 3-point range, and 81.4% of his free throws. He has one double-double on the season, a 21-point and 11-rebound effort in a 76-65 win at Texas on Dec. 8.

Sophomore guard Solo Ball, who has started 15 games, is averaging 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.5 minutes. He is connecting on 46.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 44.9% from 3-point range, and 77.1% of his free throws. He is coming off a 16-point and four-rebound effort in the win over Providence. He scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 81-68 win at DePaul on New Year's Day.

Why you should back Villanova

Leading the Wildcats is fifth-year senior forward Eric Dixon. In 14 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 53.4% of his field goals, including 49% from 3-point range, and 84.4% from the free throw line. He is coming off a 25-point, five-rebound and four-assist performance in the win over DePaul.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar is in his first year with the program after spending the past three seasons at Miami (Fla.). In 15 games, including 14 starts, he is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal in 29.7 minutes. He has registered a double-double in two of the past three games. In a 73-65 win at Butler on Jan. 1, he poured in 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

