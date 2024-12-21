Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Kansas City Roos

Current Records: ETSU 7-5, Kansas City 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos and the ETSU Buccaneers will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. The Roos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

ETSU is hoping to do what Wichita State couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Kansas City's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Kansas City walked away with a 74-64 victory over Wichita State.

Jamar Brown was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%). Ring Nyeri was another key player, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for ETSU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Elon 84-58. The Buccaneers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 20 points or more this season.

ETSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Quimari Peterson, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six assists and two steals, and Jaden Seymour, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Seymour is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

ETSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Elon only racked up six.

The win got Kansas City back to even at 7-7. As for ETSU, they pushed their record up to 7-5 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas City hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas City came up short against ETSU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 70-57. Will Kansas City have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.