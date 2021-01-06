|
Alabama, Ohio State shaping up as high-scoring title game
Ohio State will be the underdog again in the CFP championship game vs. top-ranked Alabama on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla., but Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban won't add motivation for the No. 3 Buckeyes.
"We're excited about having the opportunity to play against a great Ohio State team," Saban said Monday. "These guys are really well-coached. Ryan Day has done a great job there. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country in terms of points allowed. Tough to run against, really explosive on offense, really good skill players outside."
No bulletin-board material there by Alabama (12-0) to fuel Ohio State (7-0), which was rankled before its semifinal game when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ranked the Buckeyes 11th in the coaches' poll.
Throw in a loss to the No. 2 Tigers in the semifinal a year before and the Buckeyes' 49-28 win on Friday was even sweeter, but Day cautioned his players that the job is not done.
"Well, the goal was never just to beat Clemson," he said Monday. "The goal was to win the national championship.
"While it was an emotional win, that wasn't the goal. The goal was to win this one. And so, I'd be disappointed if we didn't play well in this game."
The game should be high scoring even though the Crimson Tide's NCAA record of scoring 35-plus points ended at 24 games after a 31-14 victory against Notre Dame in the other semifinal on Friday.
Alabama boasts Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at wide receiver and finalist Mac Jones at quarterback. Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Jones' 4,036 passing yards is an Alabama season record and he has also thrown 36 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Smith said Monday he had bigger concerns than the Heisman hype.
"I'm just trying to come in with the team this week and just look forward to getting on to the game plan for Ohio State," he said.
Alabama will be without center Landon Dickerson, who had a season-ending knee injury against Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, but receiver Jaylen Waddle, out since Oct. 24 with an ankle injury, may be back.
The question for the Buckeyes is the health of Justin Fields, who sustained a mid-body injury in the second quarter vs. Clemson but still had career highs in passing yards (385) and touchdowns (six).
"Yeah, I definitely expect him to play, but we don't get into specifics on injuries," Day said. "We put out our availability report at the end of the week and that's always been our policy."
The Buckeyes' running game is led by Trey Sermon, whose 524 yards in the past two games is an Ohio State record for consecutive games, breaking the record of 476 by Ezekiel Elliott in 2015.
"He's playing outstanding football right now," Saban said. "There's no doubt about that. He had a fantastic game against Clemson (193 yards)."
Ohio State last played the Crimson Tide in the 2014 season semifinal, won by the Buckeyes 42-35 en route to winning their most recent title with a win over Oregon.
Alabama's last championship was 26-23 in overtime vs. Georgia on Jan. 8, 2018.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|118
|235
|Total Plays
|19
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|41
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|86
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|16-18
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|2--0.5
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|118
|TOTAL YDS
|235
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5/10
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|7
|29
|2
|8
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|2
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Seibert 98 K
|J. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|40.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|16/18
|194
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|10
|9
|124
|1
|32
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|38
|1
|26
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|4
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 26(9:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(9:48 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to OSU 26 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(10:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 33 for 13 yards (7-S.Banks5-B.Browning).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(11:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 46 for 13 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at BAMA 41 for 16 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to BAMA 25 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OHIOST 4(11:47 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(11:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 19. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(11:59 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 19 for -5 yards FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to BAMA 19 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 24 for 12 yards (7-S.Banks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:40 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 32 yards from BAMA 44 to BAMA 12 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 33-M.Teague.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 50(13:08 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 44 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:27 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 45. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 42(13:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to BAMA 45 for 13 yards (29-D.Hellams14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 42(13:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(14:24 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 39 for 14 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 5(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 3(0:04 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 5 for -2 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(0:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 3 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 10(0:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 7 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 12(1:38 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 10 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 18(2:21 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 12 for 6 yards (54-T.Friday47-J.Hilliard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(2:46 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 18 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 22(3:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 19 for 3 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(3:42 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs ob at OSU 22 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(4:17 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 31 for 12 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:51 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at OSU 43 for 32 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 47 yards from OSU 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 25 for 7 yards (19-D.Gant).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(5:02 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to BAMA 8 for 36 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(6:09 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 44 for no gain (4-C.Allen8-C.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(6:45 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 20 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(6:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(7:20 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 2 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(7:48 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 34 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:07 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 6 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 1(8:11 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 5(8:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden runs ob at OSU 1 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 7(9:31 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 5 for 2 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(9:36 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 22(10:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at OSU 7 for 15 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 20(10:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 22 for -2 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(11:16 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 20 for 9 yards (7-S.Banks32-T.Borland).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 42(11:48 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 29 for 13 yards (24-S.Wade20-P.Werner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:26 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 42 for 2 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:57 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to OSU 44 for 12 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:35 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 22 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 28(13:48 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from OSU 28. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 22 for -1 yard (6-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 27(14:24 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 28 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(14:29 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris31-W.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.