Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Shedeur Sanders spent all day avoiding the rush, including from his own fans who were storming the field.
It's a moment the Colorado quarterback thought he wanted - even stayed on the field to enjoy.
“But I started getting beat up," he said with a laugh.
Sanders accounted for three scores, the defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.
After Coach Prime's team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke. They even used a slightly different blueprint - one that relied on the defense early until the offense found its rhythm.
“This team,” Deion Sanders said, “hasn’t scratched the surface of what it’s capable of doing.”
Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp in the fourth quarter with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.
“I really think I did better than him, honestly,” the quarterback said of his shuffle.
Not so fast, his father cautioned.
“The Lord passed us when it came to dancing,” his dad said.
The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Shedeur Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.
“We've just got to be able to start faster and be able to lock in quicker,” Sanders said. "They (the defense) had our backs.”
The fans ran onto the field to celebrate with a second remaining. After a momentary delay, the official announced it was over and more rushed out.
“This is my first time somebody rushed the field,” he said. “It looked fun."
Then, all the contact.
“I’m telling you, stay out of it,” he said. “It was a bittersweet moment.”
The contest featured two coaches trying to turn around programs that have fallen on lean times. Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado to the point where the Buffaloes had 53,241 fans in attendance - their largest crowd in 15 years - and tickets going for roughly $400. His counterpart, Matt Rhule, is still looking for his first win at Nebraska.
“I think we’re better than we’re showing. But what does that mean? It’s just words,” Rhule said. “I told the team, ‘We’re going to get this right.’”
Xavier Weaver hauled in 10 passes for 170 yards and a score, while Jace Feely connected on three field goals.
Shedeur Sanders stayed cool despite being under constant pressure and sacked seven times. He distributed the production, just like he did in a 45-42 win at TCU last weekend.
Tar’Varish Dawson had a big afternoon, with a 30-yard touchdown catch and an 8-yard score on a reverse.
The defense held the Cornhuskers in check until Colorado's offense got revved up.
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled two snaps, lost another on a botched handoff and had a pass picked off. Sims also had a 57-yard run for a score that cut the deficit to 13-7 in the third quarter. But he was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when he had his left ankle rolled on as he scrambled to make a throw.
“I don’t think there’s any finger pointing going on," linebacker Nick Henrich said. "We've just got to keep growing together. Everyone can do something better.”
Travis Hunter, CU's versatile cornerback and receiver, rarely left the field. He finished with three catches for 73 yards, while also making four tackles. Hunter played 129 snaps at TCU.
The fans showed up early to get good seats as Folsom Field kicked off its 100th season in electric fashion. The crew for Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” was on hand, too, and welcomed Colorado royalty Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook to the set. Hall of Fame receivers Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders' old Cowboys teammate, and Terrell Owens also were at the game.
BEST SEAT
The seat everyone wanted on the Colorado sideline? The newly unveiled “turnover throne,” of course. Jordan Domineck, Arden Walker and Bishop Thomas recovered fumbles, while Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig had an interception.
WELL SUITED
The Buffaloes were f itted for suits courtesy of Michael Strahan’s line, with the finishing touches for the outfit inspired by Deion Sanders. The inside lining of the tan suits include the Colorado logo and Sanders’ phrase, “I Believe.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: Nebraska has dropped its last five nonconference road games and 22 straight games against ranked teams, dating back to 2016.
Colorado: The Buffaloes have their first three-game winning streak over the Huskers since the 1950s.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Colorado should be on the rise once again.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Host Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Colorado: Host another rival, Colorado State, on Saturday night.
---
J. Sims
7 QB
106 PaYds, INT, 67 RuYds, RuTD
S. Sanders
2 QB
393 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -30 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|341
|453
|Total Plays
|63
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|57
|Rush Attempts
|41
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|119
|396
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|32-43
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.0
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|119
|PASS YDS
|396
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Sims 7 QB
|J. Sims
|9/15
|106
|0
|1
H. Haarberg 10 QB
|H. Haarberg
|2/6
|13
|1
|0
C. Purdy 12 QB
|C. Purdy
|0/1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|17
|74
|0
|26
J. Sims 7 QB
|J. Sims
|10
|67
|1
|57
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|11
|66
|0
|44
H. Haarberg 10 QB
|H. Haarberg
|2
|17
|0
|10
L. Lindenmeyer 44 TE
|L. Lindenmeyer
|1
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Kemp IV 1 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|7
|5
|57
|0
|21
N. Boerkircher 87 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|2
|2
|33
|0
|17
M. Washington 13 WR
|M. Washington
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
T. Fidone II 24 TE
|T. Fidone II
|4
|2
|13
|1
|9
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Fleeks 11 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Bullock 84 WR
|A. Bullock
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Gifford 2 DB
|I. Gifford
|8-0
|0.0
|0
L. Reimer 4 LB
|L. Reimer
|6-0
|1.0
|0
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|6-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Newsome 15 DB
|Q. Newsome
|5-0
|0.0
|0
M. Gbayor 42 LB
|M. Gbayor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
O. Brown 12 DB
|O. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bullock 5 LB
|J. Bullock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Lenhardt 11 DL
|C. Lenhardt
|3-0
|2.0
|0
N. Henrich 3 LB
|N. Henrich
|3-0
|2.0
|0
D. Singleton 29 DB
|D. Singleton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Lynum 15 DB
|T. Lynum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
M. Sherman 48 LB
|M. Sherman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Van Poppel 94 DL
|R. Van Poppel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Wallin 93 DL
|K. Wallin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Hill 31 DB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Bretz 26 DB
|K. Bretz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Jeudy 16 DL
|E. Jeudy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Alvano 30 K
|T. Alvano
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Buschini 18 P
|B. Buschini
|4
|35.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Sanders 2 QB
|S. Sanders
|31/42
|393
|2
|0
|
R. Staub 16 QB
|R. Staub
|1/1
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Edwards 3 RB
|D. Edwards
|9
|55
|0
|34
A. Hankerson 9 RB
|A. Hankerson
|6
|26
|0
|14
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|2
|10
|0
|6
T. Dawson 6 WR
|T. Dawson
|1
|8
|1
|8
S. Wilkerson 36 RB
|S. Wilkerson
|1
|1
|0
|1
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
R. Staub 16 QB
|R. Staub
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
S. Sanders 2 QB
|S. Sanders
|11
|-30
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|12
|10
|170
|1
|41
T. Hunter 12 WR
|T. Hunter
|7
|3
|73
|0
|40
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|9
|8
|64
|0
|17
T. Dawson 6 WR
|T. Dawson
|3
|3
|41
|1
|30
M. Harrison 87 TE
|M. Harrison
|3
|2
|25
|0
|16
D. Edwards 3 RB
|D. Edwards
|6
|3
|8
|0
|7
A. Hankerson 9 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
S. Wilkerson 36 RB
|S. Wilkerson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
W. Gaines 20 WR
|W. Gaines
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
O. Cooper 3 CB
|O. Cooper
|5-1
|0.0
|0
T. Hunter 12 WR
|T. Hunter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Sanders 21 S
|S. Sanders
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Domineck 44 LB
|J. Domineck
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Stoutmire 23 CB
|C. Stoutmire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Silmon-Craig 7 S
|C. Silmon-Craig
|3-0
|0.0
|1
J. Brown 42 LB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
L. Bentley 20 LB
|L. Bentley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Ham II 25 LB
|M. Ham II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
T. Alston 49 DE
|T. Alston
|2-1
|1.5
|0
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Manns 41 LB
|K. Manns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. McCoy 40 LB
|T. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Harris 33 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. Payne Jr. 55 DL
|L. Payne Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
S. Cokes 99 DL
|S. Cokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Feely 17 K
|J. Feely
|3/3
|32
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Vassett 15 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|38.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|5.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Palazzo kicks 61 yards from COL 35 to the NEB 4. R.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Breedlove at NEB 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(14:55 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Silmon at NEB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 31(14:15 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to NEB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Alston at NEB 31.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 31(13:30 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Silmon at NEB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 48(12:48 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at NEB 48.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 48(12:12 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 48. Catch made by B.Kemp at NEB 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at COL 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31(11:31 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to COL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at COL 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 33(10:53 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to COL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at COL 31.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 31(10:13 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to COL 35 for -4 yards. J.Sims FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-A.Walker at COL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(10:04 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 35. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at COL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 39(9:46 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to COL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lenhardt at COL 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 39(9:06 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by J.Horn at COL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at COL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(8:27 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to COL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at COL 49. PENALTY on COL-S.Washington Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 24 - COLO 34(7:55 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at COL 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 48(7:25 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Newsome at NEB 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(7:00 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - COLO 36(6:40 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 36(6:35 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - COLO 36(6:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-J.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 31(6:17 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at NEB 44 for -13 yards (N.Henrich) PENALTY on COL-S.Sanders Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 23 - COLO 44(6:13 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to NEB 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 30.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - COLO 30(5:44 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - COLO 35(5:44 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|Punt
4 & 14 - COLO 35(5:39 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 35 yards to NEB End Zone Center-C.Warchuck. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(5:31 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at NEB 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 23(4:48 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for T.Fidone.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 23(4:42 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 23. Catch made by R.Johnson at NEB 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Silmon at NEB 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEB 26(4:07 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 39 yards to COL 35 Center-M.Ortiz. J.Horn returned punt from the COL 35. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bullock at COL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(3:57 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by J.Horn at COL 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Brown at NEB 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 48(3:35 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 45.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 45(3:09 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by D.Edwards at NEB 45. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Gbayor at NEB 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 48(2:52 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to NEB 7 Center-C.Warchuck. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 7(2:46 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Manns at NEB 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 13(2:19 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at NEB 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22(1:40 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at NEB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NEB 25(1:02 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-E.Piper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEB 20(1:02 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for A.Bullock. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - NEB 20(0:41 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 20. Catch made by B.Kemp at NEB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at NEB 27.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 27(15:00 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 30 yards to COL 43 Center-M.Ortiz. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 43(14:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 40 for -3 yards (C.Lenhardt)
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - COLO 40(14:25 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at COL 50.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 50(13:50 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - COLO 50(13:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Prochazka Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(13:45 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLO 35(13:39 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at NEB 41 for -6 yards (C.Lenhardt)
|Sack
3 & 16 - COLO 41(13:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at NEB 43 for -2 yards (N.Henrich)
|Punt
4 & 18 - COLO 43(12:15 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 34 yards to NEB 9 Center-C.Warchuck. Downed by J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 9(12:06 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 35 for 26 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders; O.Cooper at NEB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 35(11:28 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Cokes; M.Ham at NEB 35.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 35(10:51 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 35. Catch made by B.Kemp at NEB 35. Gain of 18 yards. B.Kemp ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47(10:10 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to COL 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at COL 35. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Sims rushed to COL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at COL 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 43(9:48 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to COL 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at COL 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(9:09 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to COL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at COL 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 24(8:22 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to COL 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; M.Ham at COL 25.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 25(7:41 - 2nd) L.Lindenmeyer rushed to COL 27 for -2 yards. L.Lindenmeyer FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-L.Lindenmeyer at COL 27.
|No Good
4 & 7 - NEB 35(6:58 - 2nd) T.Alvano 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Ortiz Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 27(6:54 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to COL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Gbayor at COL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 27(6:27 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to COL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bullock; M.Gbayor at COL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLO 28(5:51 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 28(5:46 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 43 yards to NEB 29 Center-C.Warchuck. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(5:38 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to NEB 24 for -5 yards. J.Sims FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Domineck at NEB 24. Tackled by J.Sims at NEB 19.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19(5:32 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 19. Catch made by T.Dawson at NEB 19. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Newsome at NEB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 13(5:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - COLO 13(5:04 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by J.Horn at NEB 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - COLO 21(4:24 - 2nd) J.Feely 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:20 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at NEB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at NEB 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 30(3:51 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at NEB 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NEB 28(3:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 12 - NEB 23(2:51 - 2nd) J.Sims pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 33. Intercepted by C.Silmon at NEB 33. C.Silmon ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:35 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at NEB 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(1:58 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at NEB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 37(1:19 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
2 & 10 - NEB(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-B.Scott Taunting / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on COL-D.Harris Taunting / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 37(1:15 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at NEB 30 for -7 yards (L.Payne; T.Alston)
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - NEB 30(1:08 - 2nd) J.Sims scrambles to NEB 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Cooper at NEB 38.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEB 38(0:58 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 25 yards to COL 37 Center-M.Ortiz. Downed by C.Lenhardt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37(0:49 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to COL 39 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Reimer at COL 39.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 39(0:40 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Singleton at NEB 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(0:32 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by X.Weaver at NEB 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Singleton at NEB 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27(0:28 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by J.Horn at NEB 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sherman at NEB 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 17(0:06 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by S.Wilkerson at NEB 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 13.
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - COLO 22(0:01 - 2nd) J.Feely 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Alvano kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 16 for -9 yards (L.Reimer)
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - COLO 16(14:29 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by D.Edwards at COL 16. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Gbayor at COL 20.
|+40 YD
3 & 15 - COLO 20(14:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 20. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Gifford at NEB 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(13:25 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 36(13:07 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by T.Dawson at NEB 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 31(12:42 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by J.Horn at NEB 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Singleton at NEB 33.
|-1 YD
4 & 3 - COLO 33(12:06 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to NEB 34 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Brown at NEB 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(12:00 - 3rd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at NEB 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 37(11:25 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 37. Gain of 13 yards. M.Washington ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 50(10:46 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at NEB 43 for -7 yards (T.Alston)
|+57 YD
2 & 17 - NEB 43(10:00 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to COL End Zone for 57 yards. J.Sims for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 3rd) T.Alvano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 3rd) B.Buschini kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:50 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at COL 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 28(9:24 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by M.Harrison at COL 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at COL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 37(9:04 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 37(9:01 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+41 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 37(8:53 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 37. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 37. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at NEB 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 22(8:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-T.Dawson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 27(8:02 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to NEB 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bullock at NEB 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 20(7:49 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 20. Catch made by A.Hankerson at NEB 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bullock at NEB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 12(7:23 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to NEB 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wallin at NEB 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 12(7:05 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 12(6:55 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 12. Catch made by X.Weaver at NEB 12. Gain of 12 yards. X.Weaver for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 3rd) J.Feely extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:49 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 13 for -12 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at NEB 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - NEB 13(6:08 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by B.Kemp at NEB 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at NEB 19.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NEB 19(5:20 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for A.Bullock.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEB 19(5:14 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 46 yards to COL 35 Center-M.Ortiz. J.Horn returned punt from the COL 35. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(5:05 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by D.Edwards at COL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at COL 41.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - COLO 41(4:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-T.Hunter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 36(4:25 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 30 for 34 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 30.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 30(3:58 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by X.Weaver at NEB 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Brown at NEB 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 11(3:31 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Brown at NEB 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - COLO 7(2:55 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter. PENALTY on NEB-M.Hartzog Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 2(2:50 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 2(2:42 - 3rd) S.Wilkerson rushed to NEB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 1.
|Sack
3 & Goal - COLO 1(2:02 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at NEB 11 for -10 yards (R.Van Poppel)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - COLO 20(1:21 - 3rd) J.Feely 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-M.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 20(1:20 - 3rd) J.Sims scrambles to NEB 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at NEB 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(0:37 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at COL 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47(15:00 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to COL 50 for -3 yards. G.Ervin FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-B.Thomas at COL 50. PENALTY on COL-S.Sanders Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:54 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bullock at COL 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 35(14:22 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at COL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 47(13:45 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 42(13:30 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jeudy at COL 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - COLO 44(13:01 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by J.Horn at COL 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 44.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - COLO 44(12:50 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-L.Bebee Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - COLO 41(12:34 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by J.Horn at COL 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 42. PENALTY on NEB-C.Borders Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(12:11 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by X.Weaver at NEB 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 35(11:43 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to NEB 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 21(11:20 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 21. Catch made by J.Horn at NEB 21. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Gifford at NEB 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 8(10:52 - 4th) T.Dawson rushed to NEB End Zone for 8 yards. T.Dawson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for COL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:45 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-S.Sanders Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 4th) J.Feely kicks 80 yards from COL 20 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:45 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley; S.Sanders at NEB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 34(10:18 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at NEB 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(9:56 - 4th) J.Sims scrambles to NEB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at NEB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 44(9:28 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for T.Fidone.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 44(9:21 - 4th) H.Haarberg rushed to COL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at COL 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 46(8:47 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to COL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at COL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 45(8:14 - 4th) H.Haarberg steps back to pass. H.Haarberg pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEB 45(8:07 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for J.Fleeks.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - NEB 45(8:02 - 4th) H.Haarberg steps back to pass. H.Haarberg pass incomplete intended for J.Bonner.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(7:57 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to COL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bretz at COL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 48(7:26 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to COL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at COL 49.
|+39 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 49(6:57 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 49. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 12(6:20 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at NEB 22 for -10 yards (J.Butler)
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - COLO 22(5:39 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by M.Harrison at NEB 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 6(5:01 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to NEB End Zone for 6 yards. S.Sanders for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 4th) J.Feely extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:54 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at NEB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 36(4:29 - 4th) H.Haarberg steps back to pass. H.Haarberg pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 36(4:25 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by COL at NEB 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 36(3:47 - 4th) H.Haarberg pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by T.Fidone at NEB 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at NEB 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NEB 45(3:21 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.McCoy at NEB 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(3:16 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to NEB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Gbayor at NEB 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 39(3:00 - 4th) R.Staub pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by W.Gaines at NEB 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at NEB 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(2:20 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 31.
|Sack
2 & 5 - COLO 31(2:00 - 4th) R.Staub steps back to pass. R.Staub sacked at NEB 43 for -12 yards (T.Lynum) R.Staub FUMBLES forced by T.Lynum. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-S.Lefotu at NEB 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 43(1:52 - 4th) H.Haarberg steps back to pass. H.Haarberg pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 43(1:47 - 4th) H.Haarberg rushed to NEB 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at NEB 50.
|+44 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 50(1:24 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to COL 6 for 44 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at COL 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 6(1:02 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to COL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at COL 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 5(0:37 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to COL 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at COL 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NEB 4(0:08 - 4th) H.Haarberg pass complete to COL 4. Catch made by T.Fidone at COL 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Fidone for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 4th) T.Alvano extra point is good.