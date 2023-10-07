away team background logo
Drive Chart
FRESNO
WYO

1234T
24 Fresno State 5-0 -----
Wyoming 4-1 -----
War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 302.8 AVG PASS YDS 142.2
122.0 AVG RUSH YDS 182.4
424.8 AVG TOTAL YDS 324.6
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Keene 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.0% 1464 14 4 150.9
M. Keene 136/197 1464 14 4
J. Gill 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 32 1 0 698.8
J. Gill 1/1 32 1 0
L. Fife 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 18 0 0 117.1
L. Fife 2/3 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gilliam 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 311 4
E. Gilliam 74 311 4 24
M. Sherrod 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 253 2
M. Sherrod 36 253 2 72
D. Rivers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 44 0
D. Rivers 12 44 0 14
L. Fife 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
L. Fife 5 37 0 16
M. Dalena 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 33 0
M. Dalena 1 33 0 33
J. Arceneaux 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
J. Arceneaux 6 18 0 9
J. Gill 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
J. Gill 6 13 0 6
M. Keene 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -93 0
M. Keene 18 -93 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Brooks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 485 4
E. Brooks 34 485 4 49
J. Gill 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 331 5
J. Gill 28 331 5 65
J. Moss 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 245 3
J. Moss 24 245 3 47
M. Dalena 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 164 0
M. Dalena 14 164 0 33
E. Gilliam 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 1
E. Gilliam 7 96 1 32
T. Watson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 82 1
T. Watson 13 82 1 15
M. Sherrod 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 25 0
M. Sherrod 8 25 0 11
J. Freeman 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Freeman 3 24 0 10
J. Boust 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Boust 3 21 1 12
T. Grear Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Grear Jr. 2 18 0 13
J. Arceneaux 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Arceneaux 2 15 0 8
A. Cole 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Cole 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Bailey 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Bailey 0-0 0 1
A. Hamilton 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hamilton 0-0 0 1
C. Lockridge 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lockridge 0-0 0 1
C. Johnson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
C. Johnson 0-0 0 4
M. Norris Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Norris Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Lynch 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 18/18
D. Lynch 11/16 0 18/18 0
A. Montano 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Montano 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Peasley 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 575 6 2 126.8
A. Peasley 50/90 575 6 2
E. Svoboda 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 136 0 1 94.4
E. Svoboda 17/28 136 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Waylee 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 457 3
H. Waylee 53 457 3 75
A. Peasley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 130 3
A. Peasley 34 130 3 22
S. Scott 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 118 1
S. Scott 20 118 1 19
J. Ferrell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 48 1
J. Ferrell 15 48 1 17
D. Boddie Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Boddie Jr. 2 22 0 26
A. Asante 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Asante 2 17 0 10
W. Wieland 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
W. Wieland 4 13 0 11
E. Svoboda 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
E. Svoboda 10 3 0 7
J. Hollingsworth 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hollingsworth 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Asante 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 187 3
A. Asante 7 187 3 66
W. Wieland 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 184 1
W. Wieland 18 184 1 29
J. Gyllenborg 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 1
J. Gyllenborg 9 92 1 25
T. Welch 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 78 0
T. Welch 10 78 0 22
R. Marquez 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
R. Marquez 7 55 0 19
D. Boddie Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
D. Boddie Jr. 4 39 0 19
A. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Brown 2 17 0 12
J. Sargent 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Sargent 1 15 0 15
C. Merritt 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Merritt 1 7 0 7
S. Scott 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Scott 3 7 0 9
H. Waylee 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
H. Waylee 1 7 0 7
G. Gentry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Gentry 1 5 0 5
C. Driskill 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
C. Driskill 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Brown 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
W. Brown 0-0 0 3
W. Ekeler 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Ekeler 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 13/13
J. Hoyland 8/8 0 13/13 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
