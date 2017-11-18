|
|
|CINCY
|ECU
E. Carolina dumps Cincinnati 48-20 behind Minshew and Brown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Gardner Minshew threw for a career-high 444 yards and four touchdowns, Trevon Brown accounted for a school record 270 yards receiving and two touchdowns and East Carolina handled Cincinnati 48-20 on Saturday.
Minshew's 444 yards is the fifth-highest yardage total for a single game in East Carolina (3-8, 2-5 American Athletic) history. Minshew threw a 23-yard touchdown to Tahj Deans, Hussein Howe ran it in from 3-yards out and Minshew threw a 1-yarder to Jimmy Williams and the Pirates built a 21-0 lead with 9:06 left before halftime.
Hayden Moore responded on the following drive with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kahlil Lewis to make it 21-6 after missing the point after, and Moore later threw a 10-yard score to JaQuay Savage to shave the deficit to 21-13.
Following a Pirates field goal just before halftime, Minshew threw a 95-yard score to Brown - the longest in school history - and a 22-yarder to Deondre Farrier and East Carolina was never threatened.
Moore threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Cincinnati (3-8, 1-6).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|28
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|6
|19
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|314
|578
|Total Plays
|59
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|114
|Rush Attempts
|31
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|464
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|32-46
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|10.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-12
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-90
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-52.7
|2-62.5
|Return Yards
|120
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-120
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|2/3
|8/9
|Extra Points
|2/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|464
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|578
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|15/28
|187
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Boone 5 RB
|M. Boone
|15
|62
|0
|9
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|7
|51
|0
|15
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|7
|30
|0
|15
|
T. Boose 24 RB
|T. Boose
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 1 WR
|K. Lewis
|2
|84
|1
|75
|
J. Pinckney 14 WR
|J. Pinckney
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Cogswell 18 TE
|T. Cogswell
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Gray 21 WR
|D. Gray
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Hawes 7 WR
|J. Hawes
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Savage 15 WR
|J. Savage
|1
|10
|1
|0
|
T. Boose 24 RB
|T. Boose
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Rollins 26 WR
|J. Rollins
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Boone 5 RB
|M. Boone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Geddis 85 WR
|T. Geddis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Mouhon 48 DE
|K. Mouhon
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minor 33 LB
|J. Minor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 20 S
|C. Jacobs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taylor 21 CB
|M. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Copeland 44 DT
|M. Copeland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 56 DE
|M. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stephens 9 CB
|L. Stephens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Broughton 96 DT
|C. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clements 4 S
|M. Clements
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murphy 30 S
|C. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 98 DE
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gilbert 2 LB
|T. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oglesby 50 DT
|N. Oglesby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fitz 51 DE
|K. Fitz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Jones 97 P
|R. Jones
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|6
|52.7
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|4
|24.0
|28
|0
|
T. Boose 24 RB
|T. Boose
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Minshew 5 QB
|G. Minshew
|31/45
|444
|4
|0
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Howe 28 RB
|H. Howe
|16
|47
|1
|12
|
D. Pinnix 27 RB
|D. Pinnix
|10
|36
|0
|15
|
T. Green 15 WR
|T. Green
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
G. Minshew 5 QB
|G. Minshew
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brown 88 WR
|T. Brown
|9
|270
|2
|95
|
T. Deans 8 WR
|T. Deans
|5
|56
|1
|23
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|5
|39
|1
|22
|
Ji. Williams 81 WR
|Ji. Williams
|3
|38
|1
|15
|
T. Sirk 10 QB
|T. Sirk
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
S. Baggett 86 TE
|S. Baggett
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
H. Howe 28 RB
|H. Howe
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Pinnix 27 RB
|D. Pinnix
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Green 15 WR
|T. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wiggins 15 DB
|K. Wiggins
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Canady 31 DB
|K. Canady
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 7 LB
|Jo. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 96 DE
|K. Anderson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Love 35 DB
|C. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Gibbs 33 LB
|C. Gibbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hickerson 59 DE
|C. Hickerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swift 24 TE
|M. Swift
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 42 DB
|D. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teague 20 DB
|A. Teague
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DE
|K. Futrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 50 DE
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boateng 95 DT
|B. Boateng
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 94 DT
|A. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hicks 37 DB
|T. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Purvis 89 DT
|R. Purvis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Seargent 5 DB
|C. Seargent
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 97 DT
|D. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 2 DB
|X. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|2/3
|50
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barnes 17 P
|A. Barnes
|2
|62.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pinnix 27 RB
|D. Pinnix
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
