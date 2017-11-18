Drive Chart
CINCY
ECU

No Text

E. Carolina dumps Cincinnati 48-20 behind Minshew and Brown

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Gardner Minshew threw for a career-high 444 yards and four touchdowns, Trevon Brown accounted for a school record 270 yards receiving and two touchdowns and East Carolina handled Cincinnati 48-20 on Saturday.

Minshew's 444 yards is the fifth-highest yardage total for a single game in East Carolina (3-8, 2-5 American Athletic) history. Minshew threw a 23-yard touchdown to Tahj Deans, Hussein Howe ran it in from 3-yards out and Minshew threw a 1-yarder to Jimmy Williams and the Pirates built a 21-0 lead with 9:06 left before halftime.

Hayden Moore responded on the following drive with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kahlil Lewis to make it 21-6 after missing the point after, and Moore later threw a 10-yard score to JaQuay Savage to shave the deficit to 21-13.

Following a Pirates field goal just before halftime, Minshew threw a 95-yard score to Brown - the longest in school history - and a 22-yarder to Deondre Farrier and East Carolina was never threatened.

Moore threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Cincinnati (3-8, 1-6).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:06
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
48
Touchdown 5:06
9-R.Herring complete to 88-T.Brown. 88-T.Brown runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
16
yds
01:19
pos
20
47
Field Goal 10:24
9-J.Verity 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
00:00
pos
20
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
97-R.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
38
Touchdown 0:46
8-H.Moore complete to 26-J.Rollins. 26-J.Rollins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
05:04
pos
19
38
Point After TD 6:03
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 6:03
5-G.Minshew complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
02:18
pos
13
37
Point After TD 13:32
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 13:32
5-G.Minshew complete to 88-T.Brown. 88-T.Brown runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
95
yds
00:15
pos
13
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:29
9-J.Verity 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
30
yds
01:00
pos
13
24
Point After TD 1:29
97-R.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 1:29
8-H.Moore complete to 15-J.Savage. 15-J.Savage runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:21
pos
12
21
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:51
97-R.Jones extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 8:51
8-H.Moore complete to 1-K.Lewis. 1-K.Lewis runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
6
21
Point After TD 9:02
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 9:02
5-G.Minshew complete to 81-J.Williams. 81-J.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
100
yds
05:13
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:19
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:19
28-H.Howe runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
04:15
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:30
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:30
5-G.Minshew complete to 8-T.Deans. 8-T.Deans runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 28
Rushing 10 6
Passing 6 19
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 314 578
Total Plays 59 79
Avg Gain 5.3 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 139 114
Rush Attempts 31 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 3.5
Net Yards Passing 175 464
Comp. - Att. 15-28 32-46
Yards Per Pass 6.3 10.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-90 7-54
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-52.7 2-62.5
Return Yards 120 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-120 1-8
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kicking 2/3 8/9
Extra Points 2/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cincinnati 3-8 0137020
East Carolina 3-8 1410141048
o67.5, ECU +4.5
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, NC
 175 PASS YDS 464
139 RUSH YDS 114
314 TOTAL YDS 578
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 187 3 1 137.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 2363 18 8 116.6
H. Moore 15/28 187 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Boone 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 380 4
M. Boone 15 62 0 9
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 311 1
M. Warren II 7 51 0 15
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 302 3
H. Moore 7 30 0 15
T. Boose 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
T. Boose 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 612 5
K. Lewis 2 84 1 75
J. Pinckney 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 171 0
J. Pinckney 2 18 0 16
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Labelle 1 15 0 15
T. Cogswell 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 137 2
T. Cogswell 2 13 0 10
D. Gray 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 439 3
D. Gray 2 12 0 6
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 1
J. Hawes 1 11 0 11
J. Savage 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 1
J. Savage 1 10 1 0
T. Boose 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
T. Boose 1 9 0 9
J. Rollins 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 1
J. Rollins 2 8 1 6
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
M. Warren II 1 7 0 7
M. Boone 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 160 1
M. Boone 0 0 0 0
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 323 3
T. Geddis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mouhon 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Mouhon 6-1 0.0 0
J. Minor 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Minor 6-1 0.0 0
C. Jacobs 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Jacobs 6-0 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
P. Young 6-2 0.0 0
M. Taylor 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. White 4-4 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Copeland 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Wilson 2-2 0.0 0
L. Stephens 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
L. Stephens 2-1 0.0 0
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Broughton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Clements 1-0 0.0 0
C. Murphy 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Murphy 1-1 0.0 0
L. Johnson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pitts 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gilbert 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gilbert 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oglesby 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Oglesby 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Fitz 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Jones 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
6/10 11/13
R. Jones 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 52.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 41.9 3
J. Smith 6 52.7 3 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 23.2 28 0
M. Warren II 4 24.0 28 0
T. Boose 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 24 0
T. Boose 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 444 4 0 181.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1789 14 4 133.8
G. Minshew 31/45 444 4 0
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
R. Herring 1/1 20 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Howe 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 371 3
H. Howe 16 47 1 12
D. Pinnix 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 226 2
D. Pinnix 10 36 0 15
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Green 1 16 0 16
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Farrier 1 7 0 7
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
R. Herring 2 6 0 4
G. Minshew 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -33 0
G. Minshew 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 270 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 941 7
T. Brown 9 270 2 95
T. Deans 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 2
T. Deans 5 56 1 23
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 180 3
D. Farrier 5 39 1 22
Ji. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 414 2
Ji. Williams 3 38 1 15
T. Sirk 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Sirk 2 21 0 16
S. Baggett 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 83 1
S. Baggett 3 19 0 7
H. Howe 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 175 0
H. Howe 4 13 0 7
D. Pinnix 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
D. Pinnix 1 8 0 8
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Green 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wiggins 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
K. Wiggins 8-3 0.0 0
K. Canady 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Canady 5-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
K. Anderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Anderson 4-0 1.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
A. Ramseur 2-1 0.0 0
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Gore 2-0 0.0 0
C. Love 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Love 2-0 0.0 1
C. Gibbs 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Gibbs 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hickerson 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hickerson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Swift 24 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Swift 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sutton 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Sutton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Teague 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Teague 1-0 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Futrell 1-0 0.0 0
S. James 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. James 1-0 0.0 0
B. Boateng 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Boateng 1-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Turner 1-2 0.0 0
T. Hicks 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hicks 0-1 0.0 0
R. Purvis 89 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Purvis 0-1 0.0 0
C. Seargent 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Seargent 0-2 0.0 0
D. Bailey 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bailey 0-1 0.0 0
X. Smith 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
X. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
16/23 34/34
J. Verity 2/3 50 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barnes 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 62.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 44.0 1
A. Barnes 2 62.5 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pinnix 27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.8 8 0
D. Pinnix 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 CINCY 35 1:50 4 13 Punt
6:19 CINCY 25 0:47 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:42 CINCY 24 1:28 6 9 Punt
9:02 CINCY 25 0:11 1 75 TD
4:50 CINCY 20 3:21 11 80 TD
0:17 CINCY 28 0:00 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 25 1:01 3 5 Punt
13:32 CINCY 30 5:04 13 11 Punt
5:50 CINCY 28 5:04 11 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 CINCY 22 0:48 3 -4 Punt
7:30 CINCY 1 0:58 4 8 INT
5:06 CINCY 25 3:08 7 35 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 35 2:30 6 65 TD
10:34 ECU 24 4:15 10 76 TD
5:24 ECU 20 3:37 9 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 ECU 15 5:13 14 85 TD
8:43 ECU 9 3:43 10 28 Punt
1:29 ECU 25 1:00 9 46 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 ECU 5 0:15 1 95 TD
8:21 ECU 15 2:18 5 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 ECU 25 0:00 11 37 FG
9:13 ECU 37 1:30 4 0 Punt
6:25 CINCY 16 1:19 3 16 TD
1:51 ECU 40 1:38 3 4
NCAA FB Scores