Drive Chart
KSTATE
OKLAST

No Text

Thompson, Pringle lead Kansas St. past Oklahoma St. 45-40

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Looks like 78-year-old Kansas State coach Bill Snyder still knows how to reach young people.

Snyder made it a point to tell his team it was a heavy underdog heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 10 Oklahoma State, and it was the perfect button to push. Byron Pringle caught three touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for another score to help the Wildcats stun the Cowboys 45-40 on Saturday.

The Wildcats were a 19 1/2-point underdog Friday.

''We all knew it wasn't an accurate number, but I told them you're going to have to go out there and prove it, and we proved it tonight,'' Snyder said.

Oklahoma State nearly erased a 29-point deficit in the second half, but Kansas State (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) held on to become bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive season.

''This is what we've been capable of all year long,'' Kansas State linebacker Jayd Kirby said.

Pringle caught four passes for a career-high 166 yards the day after his 24th birthday. His kickoff return touchdown covered 89 yards. The junior entered the game with eight career touchdowns, and he had never scored more than two in a game.

Freshman Skylar Thompson threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 93 yards and a score in his second start for the injured Jesse Ertz.

Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. James Washington caught eight passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3, No. 13 CFP).

Kansas State led 28-13 at halftime. The Wildcats ran for 132 yards in the first half and intercepted two of Rudolph's passes. Pringle got loose for a 46-yard touchdown grab to put the Wildcats up 35-13 in the third quarter, then caught a 60-yarder a few minutes later to make it 42-13 before Rudolph got it going.

Rudolph threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Stoner to cut Kansas State's lead to 45-40 with 4:02 to go. The Wildcats went three-and-out to give Oklahoma State a chance to take the lead, but Rudolph missed four straight passes, then Kansas State ran out the clock.

It was Oklahoma State's third home loss, and it crushed the Cowboys' already slim chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

''We all need to look at ourselves and figure out what's going on because for whatever reason, we're not showing up,'' coach Mike Gundy said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats finally caught a break in a close game. They had lost by seven points to Vanderbilt, six points to Texas, seven points to Oklahoma and five points to West Virginia this season.

''The defense had a role in it, the offense had a role, special teams had a role,'' Snyder said. ''We can be a decent team when all three aspects are involved.''

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys couldn't get their offense going until late. Rudolph was off, and his receivers had some costly drops early.

Rudolph wasn't sure why he struggled to start of the game.

''I don't really know,'' he said. ''That's a good question. I don't think we played very well as a whole, so we'll have to go back and watch the tape.''

STAT LINES

Oklahoma State's offense posted big numbers, despite being dormant for a long stretch. In one span of six possessions from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third, the Cowboys ran 25 plays, gained 55 yards and did not score.

''We couldn't throw and couldn't catch, which the chances of that happening are slim in my opinion,'' Gundy said.

QUOTABLE

Thompson on Pringle's performance: ''We just have a lot of confidence in one another and I know if I see any separation with Byron, I know I can put it in a spot and I know he's going to go get it for me. It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders, I know I can just put it up there in a spot where he can go get it, and gosh dang, he did it today.''

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Kansas on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:02
2-M.Rudolph incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 58-T.Tanking at KST End Zone. 58-T.Tanking to KST 43 for 43 yards (2-M.Rudolph).
plays
yds
pos
45
40
Touchdown 4:02
2-M.Rudolph complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:40
pos
45
40
Point After TD 4:55
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
34
Touchdown 4:55
2-M.Rudolph runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
01:37
pos
45
33
Point After TD 8:56
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
27
Touchdown 8:56
2-M.Rudolph complete to 28-J.Washington. 28-J.Washington runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
03:55
pos
45
26
Field Goal 12:56
16-M.McCrane 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
03:16
pos
45
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:55
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
20
Touchdown 3:55
5-J.Hill runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
01:27
pos
42
19
Point After TD 5:22
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Touchdown 5:22
10-S.Thompson complete to 9-B.Pringle. 9-B.Pringle runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
82
yds
02:01
pos
41
13
Point After TD 7:47
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 7:47
10-S.Thompson complete to 9-B.Pringle. 9-B.Pringle runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
01:12
pos
34
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 1:30
34-A.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:30
pos
27
13
Point After TD 8:38
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 8:38
49-M.Ammendola kicks 54 yards from OKS 35. 9-B.Pringle runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:13
pos
20
13
Field Goal 8:56
49-M.Ammendola 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
65
yds
04:36
pos
14
13
Point After TD 13:32
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:32
10-S.Thompson complete to 9-B.Pringle. 9-B.Pringle runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
68
yds
00:44
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:12
49-M.Ammendola 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:06
pos
7
10
Point After TD 5:51
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:51
2-M.Rudolph complete to 28-J.Washington. 28-J.Washington runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:19
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:21
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:21
10-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
05:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 30
Rushing 10 4
Passing 7 23
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-12 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 416 492
Total Plays 62 84
Avg Gain 6.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 217 85
Rush Attempts 49 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.7
Net Yards Passing 199 407
Comp. - Att. 10-13 32-53
Yards Per Pass 15.3 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-5 4-18
Penalties - Yards 6-41 2-25
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 7-43.4 5-47.0
Return Yards 232 21
Punts - Returns 3-10 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 7-160 1-13
Int. - Returns 3-62 0-0
Kicking 7/7 6/6
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas State 6-5 72114345
13 Oklahoma State 8-3 10372040
o62.5, OKLAST -19.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 199 PASS YDS 407
217 RUSH YDS 85
416 TOTAL YDS 492
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 204 3 0 284.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 510 4 2 154.6
S. Thompson 10/13 204 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 250 2
S. Thompson 17 92 1 26
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 679 6
A. Barnes 22 86 1 39
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 180 0
J. Silmon 7 34 0 15
W. Dimel 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 63 4
W. Dimel 1 8 0 8
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 207 3
D. Warmack 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Pringle 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 166 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 705 6
B. Pringle 4 166 3 60
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 454 3
I. Zuber 2 22 0 11
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 124 0
D. Heath 3 9 0 5
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
A. Barnes 1 7 0 7
C. Strickland II 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Strickland II 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kirby 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
J. Kirby 11-2 0.0 0
T. Tanking 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
T. Tanking 8-1 0.0 1
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
D. Shelley 6-0 0.0 1
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 5-0 0.0 0
W. Geary 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
W. Geary 5-1 1.5 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
K. Adams 4-1 0.0 1
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
K. Ball 3-1 1.5 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Dishon 2-0 1.0 0
Cr. Moore 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Cr. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
D. Goolsby 2-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davies 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sizelove 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Sizelove 1-0 0.0 0
Co. Moore 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Co. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Massie 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. McCrane 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
21/26 41/41
M. McCrane 1/1 33 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Walsh 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 43.3 2
N. Walsh 7 43.4 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Pringle 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 38.0 89 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 27.9 89 0
B. Pringle 3 38.0 89 0
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
I. Zuber 2 7.5 15 0
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
D. Heath 1 29.0 29 0
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
N. Lenners 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.0 4 0
D. Heath 3 3.3 4 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rudolph 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 425 3 2 138.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 4115 33 9 169.7
M. Rudolph 32/53 425 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
229 1289 13
J. Hill 23 91 1 32
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 466 4
J. King 3 14 0 6
M. Rudolph 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 36 8
M. Rudolph 5 -20 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Washington 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 159 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 1317 11
J. Washington 8 159 2 52
M. Ateman 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 942 8
M. Ateman 6 113 0 63
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 428 4
D. Stoner 8 73 1 16
C. Lacy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 225 0
C. Lacy 2 30 0 17
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 184 1
J. Hill 4 21 0 11
Ty. Wallace 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 118 0
Ty. Wallace 1 13 0 13
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 566 5
J. McCleskey 2 9 0 6
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
J. King 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Brailford 6-0 0.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
C. Bundage 6-3 0.0 0
C. Whitener 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
C. Whitener 6-1 0.0 0
T. Flowers 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
T. Flowers 5-0 0.0 0
D. Osborne 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
D. Osborne 5-0 1.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 1.0
J. Phillips 4-2 1.0 0
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Walterscheid 2-1 0.0 0
R. Richards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
R. Richards 2-1 0.0 0
E. Smith Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Smith Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Webber 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Webber 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bakari 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bakari 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Green 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cook 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Curry 1-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
A. Green 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Mwaniki 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
17/23 60/60
M. Ammendola 2/2 32 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 43.2 1
Z. Sinor 5 47.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.3 13 0
L. Brown 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 7.1 8 0
D. Stoner 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 KSTATE 29 5:34 10 71 TD
8:13 KSTATE 15 1:55 3 3 Punt
5:51 KSTATE 25 2:28 4 -3 Punt
1:00 KSTATE 27 0:47 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 KSTATE 32 0:44 2 68 TD
8:51 OKLAST 35 0:13 1 63 TD
8:05 KSTATE 18 2:03 4 1 Punt
4:00 KSTATE 38 2:30 5 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 KSTATE 20 2:16 6 15 Punt
8:59 KSTATE 39 1:12 3 61 TD
7:23 KSTATE 18 2:01 4 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:50 KSTATE 32 3:16 9 52 FG
8:52 KSTATE 26 2:13 4 12 Punt
4:54 KSTATE 46 0:06 2 -7 Fumble
3:56 KSTATE 15 1:30 3 2 Punt
1:59 OKLAST 46 1:31 3 3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:17 OKLAST 17 0:54 4 20 Punt
6:10 OKLAST 30 0:19 2 70 TD
3:18 OKLAST 47 2:06 6 38 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 OKLAST 28 0:00 3 1 Punt
13:32 OKLAST 25 4:36 14 65 FG
8:38 OKLAST 25 0:26 3 -7 INT
5:54 OKLAST 47 1:43 6 12 INT
1:30 OKLAST 25 1:00 3 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 1:50 7 26 Punt
10:40 OKLAST 8 1:34 4 11 Punt
7:47 OKLAST 25 0:12 3 0 Punt
5:22 OKLAST 25 1:27 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 OKLAST 25 3:55 13 75 TD
6:32 OKLAST 17 1:37 7 83 TD
4:42 KSTATE 39 0:40 3 39 TD
2:16 OKLAST 46 0:13 4 0 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores