Fitzgerald helps No. 17 Mississippi State top Arkansas 28-21

  STATS AP
  Nov 18, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald has established himself as nothing short of one of the Southeastern Conference's top quarterbacks, if not the best, in his two seasons at the starter at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs junior added another moment to his growing legacy in Starkville on Saturday, rallying No. 17 Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3) for a 28-21 win over reeling Arkansas.

Fitzgerald accounted for three touchdowns and totaled 254 yards in the win, finishing 12-of-23 passing for 153 yards and rushing 22 times for 101 yards. It wasn't until he connected with Deddrick Thomas for a 6-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining, however, that the Bulldogs had their first lead of the game.

The score capped the second game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of Fitzgerald's career. His other came in a St. Petersburg Bowl win over Miami (Ohio) last season, a game in which the Bulldogs scored with more than 12 minutes remaining and held on for the victory.

Saturday's winning drive came in the final minutes of the game, and it helped Mississippi State survive a lackluster performance that featured four fumbles.

''There was never any doubt we were going to win,'' Fitzgerald said. ''The last drive we went out there with full confidence and we knew we were going to punch it in.''

The Bulldogs have now won at least eight games in a season for the fourth time in coach Dan Mullen's nine years. They had already earned bowl eligibility for a school-record eighth straight season, but Saturday was a welcomed win a week after a disappointing loss to No. 1 Alabama .

It came at the expense of an Arkansas (4-7, 1-6) team that's now lost nine of its last 13 games, delivering yet another blow to the future of embattled Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema in the process. The former Wisconsin coach is now 29-33 overall in his fifth season at Arkansas, 11-28 in the SEC.

''It's horrible, it really, really is,'' Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen said. ''You want to go out there and win the game for (Bielema). That's what we wanted to do today. It didn't happen for us. We were right there. We didn't do enough.''

The Razorbacks led by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Fitzgerald tied the game with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Todd with 4:07 remaining.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema then went for it on a fourth-and-2 from the Razorbacks 44, and the Bulldogs held. Nine plays later, Thomas scored to give Mississippi State its fifth win in six games against Arkansas.

''We said the last night we were going to do everything we can to win this game,'' Bielema said. ''We're going to do everything we can to keep swinging, keep fighting, and obviously that was an example of it.''

David Williams led Arkansas with 75 yards rushing on eight carries, while Allen completed 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs lost 31-24 a week ago to No. 1 Alabama, with the Crimson Tide scoring in the final minute for the victory. Mississippi State played as if it were still recovering from that setback. The Bulldogs lost three fumbles, including one on a botched punt return, after they had run four plays. Despite the early struggles, Fitzgerald accounted for 178 of his yards in the second half and Mullen refused to believe Mississippi State was suffering from an Alabama hangover. ''I didn't drink since last Saturday night,'' Mullen joked. ''I didn't have a hangover, I was fine. I don't think so. I think we had a great week of preparation.''

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered the game last in the SEC while allowing an average of 6.57 yards per play on defense, but they held the Bulldogs to only 130 yards in the first half that ended 14-14. Arkansas defensive end McTelvin Agim was at the forefront of the defense's stellar performance, finishing with nine tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for losses, including a sack and two forced fumbles.

KELLEY ON HAND

Arkansas backup quarterback Cole Kelley was in the crowd in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, a week after he was suspended following his arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Bielema said he expects the freshman, who started four games while Allen was injured, to rejoin the team on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday.

The Razorbacks close out the regular season by hosting Missouri on Friday.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 0:17
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 18-D.Thomas. 18-D.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
44
yds
02:44
pos
27
21
Point After TD 3:57
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:57
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 20-R.Todd. 20-R.Todd runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
03:06
pos
20
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:35
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:35
21-D.Whaley runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on MSST Offside declined.
12
plays
97
yds
04:53
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:18
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:18
22-A.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
17
yds
01:26
pos
13
14
Point After TD 5:17
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:17
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
02:45
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:26
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:31
21-N.Gibson to MSST End Zone FUMBLES (3-M.Agim). 7-B.Guidry runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
95
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:46
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:46
33-D.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 12
Rushing 13 3
Passing 6 7
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-17 3-11
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 333 205
Total Plays 71 52
Avg Gain 4.7 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 195 97
Rush Attempts 48 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.9
Net Yards Passing 138 108
Comp. - Att. 12-23 12-18
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 4-17
Penalties - Yards 4-47 4-35
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.0 6-36.5
Return Yards 21 39
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-21 3-39
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Miss. St. 7-3 01401428
Arkansas 4-6 1407021
o56.0, ARK +14.0
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 138 PASS YDS 108
195 RUSH YDS 97
333 TOTAL YDS 205
Miss. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 153 2 0 136.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 1770 15 10 119.6
N. Fitzgerald 12/23 153 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 968 14
N. Fitzgerald 22 101 1 25
Ae. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 944 5
Ae. Williams 19 71 1 11
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 282 1
K. Hill 3 15 0 9
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
Je. Jackson 1 7 0 7
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
D. Lee 1 5 0 5
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 178 2
K. Thompson 1 1 0 1
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 226 1
N. Gibson 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Todd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 1
R. Todd 3 50 1 37
Ae. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 122 0
Ae. Williams 2 27 0 19
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
K. Hill 2 26 0 17
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 193 0
Je. Jackson 2 19 0 17
J. Thomas 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 162 3
J. Thomas 1 13 0 13
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
O. Mitchell 1 12 0 12
D. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 201 3
D. Thomas 1 6 1 6
J. Couch 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 126 2
J. Couch 0 0 0 0
D. Harris 11 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Harris 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Simmons 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Simmons 5-0 1.0 0
C. Rayford 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 3-0 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
M. Sweat 3-1 2.5 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 3-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
L. Durr 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
L. Durr 2-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
M. McLaurin 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Hoyett 1-1 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Spencer 1-1 0.5 0
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
W. Gay 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Gay 1-2 0.0 0
G. Green 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
G. Green 0-1 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Gray 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Gray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/10 36/36
J. Christmann 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 43.3 2
L. Cooke 5 38.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 16.3 15 0
R. Todd 3 7.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Allen 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 125 0 0 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 1115 8 4 128.5
A. Allen 12/18 125 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 581 6
D. Williams 8 75 1 33
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 504 6
D. Whaley 12 21 1 7
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
D. Stewart 1 8 0 8
J. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 79 0
J. Jones 1 7 0 7
A. Allen 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -14 0
A. Allen 6 1 0 11
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 62 0
J. Nance 1 1 0 1
T. Hammonds 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 258 1
T. Hammonds 3 -1 0 0
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Storey 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 341 3
D. Stewart 2 44 0 24
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 539 5
J. Nance 1 22 0 22
J. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 279 2
J. Jones 2 20 0 11
Ke. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Ke. Jackson 1 11 0 11
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 156 0
J. Patton 1 10 0 10
H. Johnson 32 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
H. Johnson 2 9 0 9
T. Hammonds 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 64 1
T. Hammonds 1 4 0 4
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 138 2
C. O'Grady 0 0 0 0
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
L. Pettway 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 133 1
D. Williams 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Richardson II 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 3 0.0
K. Richardson II 7-2 0.0 0
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
D. Greenlaw 6-4 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
M. Agim 6-3 1.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 5-1 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
G. Morgan 4-0 1.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Harris 4-3 0.0 0
B. Guidry 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Guidry 4-1 0.0 0
D. Coley 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Coley 4-2 0.0 0
R. Ramsey 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
R. Ramsey 3-4 0.0 0
H. Toliver 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
H. Toliver 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
S. Ramirez 2-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Liddell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Liddell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
A. Capps 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Capps 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 27/28
C. Limpert 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Johnson 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 38.6 2
B. Johnson 6 36.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.3 12 0
D. Stewart 1 12.0 12 0
H. Johnson 32 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.3 7 0
H. Johnson 1 7.0 7 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 26.4 20 1
D. Warren 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 MISSST 17 1:38 3 3 Punt
7:31 MISSST 5 0:00 1 -5 TD
7:26 MISSST 35 5:38 9 37 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 MISSST 35 4:25 9 36 Punt
8:02 ARK 50 2:45 8 50 TD
3:44 ARK 17 1:26 3 17 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:58 MISSST 9 5:24 11 66 Downs
4:30 MISSST 20 3:01 5 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:08 MISSST 47 0:25 4 7 Punt
10:10 MISSST 13 0:57 4 25 Punt
7:03 MISSST 45 3:06 6 55 TD
3:01 ARK 44 2:44 9 44 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 2:14 6 75 TD
10:53 ARK 29 3:13 6 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:42 ARK 29 1:13 3 -4 Punt
10:18 ARK 12 2:07 3 3 Punt
5:17 ARK 25 1:26 4 -8 Downs
2:11 ARK 30 1:32 6 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 ARK 25 4:53 12 63 TD
1:19 ARK 42 0:00 1 11 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 ARK 10 4:33 8 33 Punt
8:59 ARK 21 1:45 3 3 Punt
3:49 ARK 21 0:40 5 8 Downs
0:13 ARK 27 0:00 1 6
NCAA FB Scores