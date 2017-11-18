|
|
|NAVY
|ND
Wimbush rallies No. 9 Notre Dame past Navy, 24-17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) With their slim College Football Playoff hopes fading, Brandon Wimbush and Notre Dame finally found a rhythm and put Navy away.
Wimbush threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as No. 9 Notre Dame rallied in the rain and wind to beat Navy 24-17 Saturday.
Wearing throwback uniforms with the name Rockne on the back of every player's jersey and helmets designed to evoke the leather lids from the era of Knute Rockne, one of the Fighting Irish's most famous names, Notre Dame (9-2, No. 8 College Football Playoff) kept their slight shot at a spot in the national championship playoffs alive heading into their regular-season finale next Saturday at Stanford.
Wimbush, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in Notre Dame's 41-8 loss at No. 2 Miami two Saturdays ago, started slow before connecting with Kevin Stepherson twice and added his 14th rushing TD of the year as the Irish scored on three straight possessions late in the longest-running matchup between teams from different regions of the country, dating to 1927.
''I started seeing things a little more clear and adjusted to the tempo Navy was playing at,'' Wimbush said.
He threw a 30-yard touchdown to Stepherson in the third quarter and a 9-yarder for the eventual winning touchdown with 11:49 to go in the fourth quarter.
''I thought he was gritty and hung with it,'' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of his quarterback's play in the wet and windy (gusts of 20 mph or more) conditions during the game. ''I was proud of the way he responded.''
Stepherson, who missed the first four games of the season as he worked through some issues with Kelly, caught five passes for 103 yards.
''He means a lot to our offense and you can see the results,'' Wimbush said. ''He's become such a huge factor in our offense.''
Running back Josh Adams, who was limited to 62 rushing yards by injuries in Notre Dame's previous two games against Wake Forest and Miami, topped the century mark for the seventh time, finishing with 106 yards on 18 carries.
The Irish outgained the Midshipmen (6-4) 327-318, but Navy outrushed Notre Dame 277-163 and had a huge advantage in time of possession, 42:42 to 17:18.
''They're a four-down team,'' Notre Dame linebacker Greer Martini said after leading the defense with 15 tackles in his last home game. ''They get fourth and short (and) they have a high percentage of getting those two to three yards.''
Notre Dame didn't secure the victory until there was 1:28 left in the game. After a timeout on a fourth-and-5 at Notre Dame's 25, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo opted for some trickery.
Quarterback Zach Abey pitched the ball to slotback Darryl Bonner, who passed downfield to wide receiver Tyler Carmona, who was open for a moment. But Carmona slipped on the wet Notre Dame Stadium turf, the pass fell incomplete and Notre Dame twice took a knee to run the clock out.
''He was open,'' Niumatalolo said. ''We missed the block on the edge. If we get the block on the edge, we had a shot. Our kids fought to the end - our kids didn't show any quit.''
Abey, who sat out Navy's 43-40 victory over SMU with an injury, returned to direct the triple-option attack and finished with 87 yards rushing, matching fullback Anthony Gargiulo. Abey scored on a 1-yard run and only threw the ball six times for 41 yards, including a 12-yard TD to Craig Scott.
TAKEAWAYS
Navy: The Midshipmen wouldn't let the Irish play with the football. Navy entered leading the nation in time of possession with its average of 35:47, and after three quarters already had possessed the ball for 33:39.
Notre Dame: At 9-2, Notre Dame still has an outside chance at one of the four berths in the College Football Playoff. The Irish will need a lot of help, however, and likely are headed to one of the New Year's six bowls if they win Saturday in the regular-season finale at Stanford.
CONVERTING
Navy was 8 of 18 on third-down conversions and converted 4 of 6 fourth-down plays. However, the Midshipmen's last fourth-down attempt. Notre Dame was 4 of 8 on third downs and did not attempt a fourth-down conversion play.
RUSHING UP THE LIST
With his 106 rushing yards Saturday, Adams has 1,337 yards this season, the fourth best season rushing total behind Vagas Ferguson (1,437 in 1979), Allen Pinkett (1,394 in 1983) and Reggie Brooks (1,343 in 1992). He became the sixth running back to eclipse 3,000 yards and moved ahead of Julius Jones for fifth place in the career list.
BOWL UPDATE
With a victory at Stanford next Saturday, Notre Dame would finish its regular season 10-2 and be eligible for one of four New Year's Six bowl games set by the College Football Playoff committee after it matches the semifinal games, the Rose and Sugar, played on New Year's Day. The other four - the Cotton (Dec. 29), Fiesta (Dec. 30), Orange (Dec. 30 and Peach (Jan. 1) - could be landing spots for the Irish. A 1-1 finish brings two Orlando-based bowls - the Camping World Bowl (Dec. 28) and Citrus (Jan. 1) into the picture.
Navy, which became bowl eligible last Saturday with its 43-40 victory over SMU, could end up playing on its home field - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - against Virginia in the Dec. 28 Military Bowl.
FUTURE COMMODITIES
Pro football scouts from the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles AND the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL were accredited to sit in the press box.
UP NEXT
Navy: Midshipmen travel to Houston next Friday.
Notre Dame: Irish travel to Stanford next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|19
|8
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|326
|Total Plays
|80
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|277
|163
|Rush Attempts
|72
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|41
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|3-8
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|3-36.3
|Return Yards
|94
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-94
|4-66
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--5
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|277
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|326
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Abey 9 QB
|Z. Abey
|3/6
|41
|1
|1
|
D. Bonner 29 RB
|D. Bonner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Lewis 7 QB
|G. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Abey 9 QB
|Z. Abey
|29
|87
|1
|13
|
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
|A. Gargiulo
|20
|87
|0
|19
|
K. Mahekau 36 RB
|K. Mahekau
|7
|49
|0
|10
|
D. Bonner 29 RB
|D. Bonner
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Brown III 20 RB
|J. Brown III
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 28 RB
|J. Brown
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Daniel 25 RB
|J. Daniel
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
G. Lewis 7 QB
|G. Lewis
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Colon 87 WR
|B. Colon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
|A. Gargiulo
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Scott 82 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
T. Carmona 88 WR
|T. Carmona
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Bonner 29 RB
|D. Bonner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Colon 87 WR
|B. Colon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. White 4 K
|O. White
|1/2
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 K
|O. White
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Fraade 83 WR
|Z. Fraade
|4
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|9/18
|164
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams 33 RB
|J. Adams
|18
|106
|0
|30
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|8
|41
|1
|21
|
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stepherson 29 WR
|K. Stepherson
|5
|103
|2
|30
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|2
|33
|0
|21
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
E. St. Brown 6 WR
|E. St. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Centlivre 9 WR
|K. Centlivre
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Pride Jr. 18 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|3
|36.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sanders 3 WR
|C. Sanders
|3
|21.3
|24
|0
|
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN