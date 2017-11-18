Drive Chart
Wimbush rallies No. 9 Notre Dame past Navy, 24-17

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) With their slim College Football Playoff hopes fading, Brandon Wimbush and Notre Dame finally found a rhythm and put Navy away.

Wimbush threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as No. 9 Notre Dame rallied in the rain and wind to beat Navy 24-17 Saturday.

Wearing throwback uniforms with the name Rockne on the back of every player's jersey and helmets designed to evoke the leather lids from the era of Knute Rockne, one of the Fighting Irish's most famous names, Notre Dame (9-2, No. 8 College Football Playoff) kept their slight shot at a spot in the national championship playoffs alive heading into their regular-season finale next Saturday at Stanford.

Wimbush, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in Notre Dame's 41-8 loss at No. 2 Miami two Saturdays ago, started slow before connecting with Kevin Stepherson twice and added his 14th rushing TD of the year as the Irish scored on three straight possessions late in the longest-running matchup between teams from different regions of the country, dating to 1927.

''I started seeing things a little more clear and adjusted to the tempo Navy was playing at,'' Wimbush said.

He threw a 30-yard touchdown to Stepherson in the third quarter and a 9-yarder for the eventual winning touchdown with 11:49 to go in the fourth quarter.

''I thought he was gritty and hung with it,'' Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of his quarterback's play in the wet and windy (gusts of 20 mph or more) conditions during the game. ''I was proud of the way he responded.''

Stepherson, who missed the first four games of the season as he worked through some issues with Kelly, caught five passes for 103 yards.

''He means a lot to our offense and you can see the results,'' Wimbush said. ''He's become such a huge factor in our offense.''

Running back Josh Adams, who was limited to 62 rushing yards by injuries in Notre Dame's previous two games against Wake Forest and Miami, topped the century mark for the seventh time, finishing with 106 yards on 18 carries.

The Irish outgained the Midshipmen (6-4) 327-318, but Navy outrushed Notre Dame 277-163 and had a huge advantage in time of possession, 42:42 to 17:18.

''They're a four-down team,'' Notre Dame linebacker Greer Martini said after leading the defense with 15 tackles in his last home game. ''They get fourth and short (and) they have a high percentage of getting those two to three yards.''

Notre Dame didn't secure the victory until there was 1:28 left in the game. After a timeout on a fourth-and-5 at Notre Dame's 25, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo opted for some trickery.

Quarterback Zach Abey pitched the ball to slotback Darryl Bonner, who passed downfield to wide receiver Tyler Carmona, who was open for a moment. But Carmona slipped on the wet Notre Dame Stadium turf, the pass fell incomplete and Notre Dame twice took a knee to run the clock out.

''He was open,'' Niumatalolo said. ''We missed the block on the edge. If we get the block on the edge, we had a shot. Our kids fought to the end - our kids didn't show any quit.''

Abey, who sat out Navy's 43-40 victory over SMU with an injury, returned to direct the triple-option attack and finished with 87 yards rushing, matching fullback Anthony Gargiulo. Abey scored on a 1-yard run and only threw the ball six times for 41 yards, including a 12-yard TD to Craig Scott.

TAKEAWAYS

Navy: The Midshipmen wouldn't let the Irish play with the football. Navy entered leading the nation in time of possession with its average of 35:47, and after three quarters already had possessed the ball for 33:39.

Notre Dame: At 9-2, Notre Dame still has an outside chance at one of the four berths in the College Football Playoff. The Irish will need a lot of help, however, and likely are headed to one of the New Year's six bowls if they win Saturday in the regular-season finale at Stanford.

CONVERTING

Navy was 8 of 18 on third-down conversions and converted 4 of 6 fourth-down plays. However, the Midshipmen's last fourth-down attempt. Notre Dame was 4 of 8 on third downs and did not attempt a fourth-down conversion play.

RUSHING UP THE LIST

With his 106 rushing yards Saturday, Adams has 1,337 yards this season, the fourth best season rushing total behind Vagas Ferguson (1,437 in 1979), Allen Pinkett (1,394 in 1983) and Reggie Brooks (1,343 in 1992). He became the sixth running back to eclipse 3,000 yards and moved ahead of Julius Jones for fifth place in the career list.

BOWL UPDATE

With a victory at Stanford next Saturday, Notre Dame would finish its regular season 10-2 and be eligible for one of four New Year's Six bowl games set by the College Football Playoff committee after it matches the semifinal games, the Rose and Sugar, played on New Year's Day. The other four - the Cotton (Dec. 29), Fiesta (Dec. 30), Orange (Dec. 30 and Peach (Jan. 1) - could be landing spots for the Irish. A 1-1 finish brings two Orlando-based bowls - the Camping World Bowl (Dec. 28) and Citrus (Jan. 1) into the picture.

Navy, which became bowl eligible last Saturday with its 43-40 victory over SMU, could end up playing on its home field - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - against Virginia in the Dec. 28 Military Bowl.

FUTURE COMMODITIES

Pro football scouts from the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles AND the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL were accredited to sit in the press box.

UP NEXT

Navy: Midshipmen travel to Houston next Friday.

Notre Dame: Irish travel to Stanford next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:49
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 11:49
7-B.Wimbush complete to 29-K.Stepherson. 29-K.Stepherson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
17
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:33
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 5:33
7-B.Wimbush complete to 29-K.Stepherson. 29-K.Stepherson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:22
pos
17
16
Point After TD 7:01
4-O.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 7:01
9-Z.Abey complete to 82-C.Scott. 82-C.Scott runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
72
yds
07:52
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:08
7-B.Wimbush runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
00:55
pos
10
9
Point After TD 1:08
4-O.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 1:08
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
45
yds
07:00
pos
9
3
Field Goal 12:27
4-O.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
49
yds
03:55
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:37
19-J.Yoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
58
yds
02:45
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 16
Rushing 19 8
Passing 2 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 8-18 4-8
4th Down Conv 4-6 0-0
Total Net Yards 318 326
Total Plays 80 49
Avg Gain 4.0 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 277 163
Rush Attempts 72 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.3
Net Yards Passing 41 163
Comp. - Att. 3-8 9-18
Yards Per Pass 5.1 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties - Yards 2-16 3-35
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-43.0 3-36.3
Return Yards 94 56
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 4-94 4-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--5
Kicking 3/4 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 6-4 0107017
8 Notre Dame 9-2 377724
o59.0, ND -21.0
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 41 PASS YDS 163
277 RUSH YDS 163
318 TOTAL YDS 326
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 41 1 1 129.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.4% 758 7 7 152.7
Z. Abey 3/6 41 1 1
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Bonner 0/1 0 0 0
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 166 2 1 145.0
G. Lewis 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
262 1289 14
Z. Abey 29 87 1 13
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 312 2
A. Gargiulo 20 87 0 19
K. Mahekau 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 96 0
K. Mahekau 7 49 0 10
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 160 1
D. Bonner 3 17 0 8
J. Brown III 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 74 0
J. Brown III 3 11 0 6
J. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 148 2
J. Brown 3 9 0 7
J. Daniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
J. Daniel 3 6 0 3
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 52 0
G. Lewis 3 6 0 3
B. Colon 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 40 0
B. Colon 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
A. Gargiulo 1 21 0 21
C. Scott 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
C. Scott 1 12 1 12
T. Carmona 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 341 4
T. Carmona 1 8 0 8
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 182 1
D. Bonner 0 0 0 0
B. Colon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
B. Colon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Howard 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
W. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Norton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Norton 0-1 0.5 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Polu 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
O. White 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/7
O. White 1/2 39 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 41.8 0
O. White 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Fraade 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 20.3 27 0
Z. Fraade 4 23.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 164 2 0 163.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51% 1569 14 4 122.2
B. Wimbush 9/18 164 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Adams 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 1337 9
J. Adams 18 106 0 30
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 704 14
B. Wimbush 8 41 1 21
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 230 3
T. Jones Jr. 3 20 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stepherson 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 103 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 247 4
K. Stepherson 5 103 2 30
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 131 1
M. Boykin 2 33 0 21
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 391 2
C. Claypool 2 28 0 23
E. St. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 357 3
E. St. Brown 0 0 0 0
K. Centlivre 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Centlivre 0 0 0 0
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 166 1
A. Mack 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Pride Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/14 52/52
J. Yoon 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 43.3 1
T. Newsome 3 36.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 23.2 24 0
C. Sanders 3 21.3 24 0
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 2 0
T. Jones Jr. 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 4.3 0 0
C. Finke 1 -5.0 -5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 NAVY 37 6:03 12 33 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:25 NAVY 29 3:55 12 49 FG
8:08 NAVY 7 7:00 14 93 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NAVY 28 7:52 15 72 TD
5:26 NAVY 27 4:59 9 53 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 NAVY 25 4:19 9 -11 INT
5:53 NAVY 33 4:25 12 42 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ND 28 1:15 3 8 Punt
7:22 ND 30 2:45 10 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 ND 23 4:01 9 33 Punt
1:03 ND 38 0:55 8 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:55 ND 22 1:22 5 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 ND 20 0:00 11 80 TD
7:18 ND 14 1:12 3 8 Punt
1:21 ND 25 0:38 2 -4 Game
