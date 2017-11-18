Drive Chart
Wolford, Wake Forest upset No. 25 NC State 30-24

  Nov 18, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) The lead was about to slip away from Wake Forest when Demetrius Kemp took the ball away from No. 25 North Carolina State.

Kemp forced a fumble inches from the goal line in the final minutes and recovered it to preserve the Demon Deacons' 30-24 victory over N.C. State on Saturday night.

''That was just a pure hustle play,'' Kemp said. ''I saw the quarterback throw the ball and just burst to the ball. That's what we preach every day in practice - just burst to the ball and just hustling.''

John Wolford threw three touchdowns to Tabari Hines, including the go-ahead score from 18 yards out with 8:03 left. Wolford finished 19 of 28 for 247 yards for the Demon Deacons (7-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). They have won three of four and earned their first regular-season victory over a Top 25 opponent since 2011.

''We made one more play at the end,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.

Wolford hit Hines for scores covering 21 and 4 yards before they connected for the go-ahead TD, with Hines pulling in the pass while outstretched in the back corner of the end zone. B.J. Hill blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt for N.C. State to keep it a six-point game.

Ryan Finley drove the Wolfpack (7-4, 5-2) inside the Wake Forest 20 in the final minutes and hit Emeka Emezie inside the 5. Emezie made a move on Ja'Sir Taylor but was hit by Kemp and fumbled inside the 1. The ball squirted into the end zone and Kemp recovered it with 1:51 remaining for a touchback. The call stood after a brief review by the replay official.

''He was broken-hearted, as you'd expect him to be,'' N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. ''Feel for him. That's obviously not intentional. He didn't have good ball security. You could see him swinging it as he was going in. Got to learn from it. Just too bad it was that play, because it was the play that (would have) put us up by one.''

N.C. State got the ball back with 41 seconds left but Finley's deep throw to Harmon in the end zone was intercepted by Essang Bassey with a second left.

Finley finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Emezie. Jaylen Samuels ran 11 yards for a score and Reggie Gallaspy added a 1-yard TD run for N.C. State.

Matt Colburn had an 11-yard touchdown run for Wake Forest.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack seemingly had the ball all night - running 94 offensive plays to Wake Forest's 56, holding a 22-minute advantage in time of possession and outgaining the Demon Deacons 502-334. But it all came down to the two late turnovers in or near the end zone that will keep this N.C. State team from a 10-win season after Doeren had set that as the team's top remaining goal.

''You wouldn't think that would happen right there, but that's the game,'' Doeren said about the statistical disparity. ''Got to make the plays when they're there.''

Wake Forest: Call it a statement victory for the Demon Deacons, who had lost three in a row to their instate Atlantic Division rivals and hadn't beaten a ranked opponent in the regular season under Clawson - though they did knock off No. 23 Temple in the Military Bowl last year.

HAPPY HINES

Hines finished with eight catches for 139 yards in addition to the three scores, giving him his first back-to-back 100-yard games. He admitted his post-touchdown celebrations were modeled after N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb's sack dances: ''I liked that sack dance, it's pretty cool, but yeah, that was his.''

BIG NUMBERS

These Demon Deacons are the highest-scoring team in school history , upping their point total to 388 with two games remaining. The 2007 team held the old mark with 362 points. Wake Forest has come a long way from the running jokes about that 0-0 end-of-regulation score against Virginia Tech in 2014 that turned into a punchline on social media. ''I forced our offense to play slow the first couple of years because we were so good on defense and we weren't as good on offense,'' Clawson said. ''That was my call. ... This year, with the offensive skill that we have ... I thought this was the year we could take the training wheels off.''

INJURY REPORT

N.C. State's offense was somewhat shorthanded with key receiver Steph Louis (ankle) not in uniform, and top rusher Nyheim Hines left in the second half after he was hit hard on a punt return he fumbled. ''It hurts when you don't have all your guys out there,'' Doeren said. ''We had enough players to win the game. We just didn't make enough plays. That's the bottom line.''

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Plays host to rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Plays host to rival Duke on Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:03
7-M.Weaver extra point is no good. blocked by 98-B.Hill.
plays
yds
pos
24
30
Touchdown 8:03
10-J.Wolford complete to 1-T.Hines. 1-T.Hines runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
02:35
pos
24
30
Field Goal 10:49
92-K.Bambard 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
76
yds
03:31
pos
24
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:20
7-M.Weaver 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
41
yds
01:12
pos
21
24
Point After TD 10:32
92-K.Bambard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 10:32
15-R.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
03:14
pos
20
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:47
7-M.Weaver extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 2:47
10-J.Wolford complete to 1-T.Hines. 1-T.Hines runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:25
pos
14
20
Point After TD 6:12
92-K.Bambard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:12
25-R.Gallaspy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
99
yds
06:29
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
7-M.Weaver extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:35
10-J.Wolford complete to 1-T.Hines. 1-T.Hines runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
02:32
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:13
92-K.Bambard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:13
1-J.Samuels runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:46
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:59
7-M.Weaver extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:59
22-M.Colburn runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:32
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 18
Rushing 10 7
Passing 16 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 14-23 3-11
4th Down Conv 3-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 488 334
Total Plays 94 56
Avg Gain 5.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 175 87
Rush Attempts 42 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.1
Net Yards Passing 313 247
Comp. - Att. 34-52 19-28
Yards Per Pass 6.0 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-64 4-40
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-39.8 5-41.2
Return Yards 62 98
Punts - Returns 3-8 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 4-89
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 4/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 3/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 NC State 7-4 777324
Wake Forest 7-4 1473630
o61.5, WAKE -3.0
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 313 PASS YDS 247
175 RUSH YDS 87
488 TOTAL YDS 334
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 316 1 1 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 2981 16 5 133.7
R. Finley 34/52 316 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Samuels 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 335 10
J. Samuels 7 50 1 20
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 844 7
N. Hines 14 46 0 12
R. Gallaspy II 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 417 5
R. Gallaspy II 11 44 1 15
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 168 1
R. Finley 10 35 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 972 4
K. Harmon 8 105 0 32
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 550 4
J. Meyers 10 90 0 18
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 1
E. Emezie 4 56 1 20
J. Samuels 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 525 4
J. Samuels 4 23 0 7
J. Ramos 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
J. Ramos 1 19 0 19
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
C. Riley 2 16 0 12
R. Gallaspy II 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 35 0
R. Gallaspy II 3 6 0 6
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 111 0
N. Hines 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Alston 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
J. Alston 5-0 0.0 0
K. Street 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Street 5-1 0.0 0
B. Chubb 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Chubb 4-1 0.0 0
B. Hill 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Hill 3-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-2 0.0 0
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
G. Pratt 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fernandez 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Fernandez 3-1 0.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ingram 3-0 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Morehead 3-0 0.0 0
N. McCloud 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. McCloud 2-0 0.0 0
A. Moore 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harmon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Boone 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
S. Boone 1-0 0.0 1
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Bambard 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/6 6/6
K. Bambard 1/1 25 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 44.7 0
A. Cole III 4 39.8 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Samuels 1 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 21.8 9 0
J. Samuels 1 9.0 9 0
M. Trowell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 34 0
M. Trowell 1 34.0 34 0
R. Gallaspy II 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
R. Gallaspy II 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 15.6 8 1
N. Hines 2 4.0 8 0
G. Locklear 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. Locklear 1 0.0 0 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wolford 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 247 3 1 170.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 2601 23 4 163.5
J. Wolford 19/28 247 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 712 6
M. Colburn 12 38 1 13
J. Wolford 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 566 10
J. Wolford 9 30 0 11
A. Byrd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 354 1
A. Byrd 6 20 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hines 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 139 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 565 4
T. Hines 8 139 3 39
C. Wade 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 245 1
C. Wade 4 49 0 41
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 565 2
S. Washington 3 29 0 12
C. Serigne 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 422 8
C. Serigne 3 29 0 17
A. Bachman 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 191 2
A. Bachman 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 2 0.0
C. Glenn 9-2 0.0 0
G. Dawson 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Dawson 7-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 7-1 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Masterson 7-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
E. Bassey 7-0 0.0 1
J. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 6-0 0.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Kemp 5-1 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Henderson 5-0 0.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 3-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Basham Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 3-1 0.0 0
W. Dunn 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Dunn 3-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
W. Yarbary 2-2 1.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Strnad 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burley 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Burley 0-1 0.0 0
E. Bateman 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Bateman 0-2 0.0 0
J. Bates III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Bates III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Weaver 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
16/19 43/47
M. Weaver 1/1 36 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 42.9 2
D. Maggio 5 41.2 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Bachman 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 20 0
A. Bachman 2 19.0 20 0
C. Wade 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 24.6 26 0
C. Wade 2 25.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bates III 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 42.0 9 0
J. Bates III 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 25 3:25 9 39 Downs
9:59 NCST 25 4:46 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:35 NCST 25 2:13 7 1 Punt
12:41 NCST 16 6:29 13 84 TD
2:43 NCST 32 2:02 8 28 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 NCST 22 3:14 8 78 TD
9:26 NCST 20 1:51 3 6 Punt
6:32 NCST 17 0:52 3 -4 Punt
4:07 NCST 37 0:00 1 9 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:53 NCST 16 3:31 18 76 FG
7:58 NCST 29 6:00 14 60 Fumble
0:41 NCST 45 0:30 4 20 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 WAKE 36 1:32 5 64 TD
5:07 WAKE 33 2:32 9 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 WAKE 35 2:01 7 10 Punt
6:12 WAKE 25 3:25 9 75 TD
0:34 WAKE 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 WAKE 34 0:56 3 6 Punt
10:24 WAKE 28 0:45 4 7 Fumble
7:29 WAKE 49 0:49 3 0 Punt
5:32 WAKE 41 1:12 4 41 FG
4:00 NCST 46 0:00 1 46 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 WAKE 27 2:35 9 73 TD
1:51 WAKE 20 1:02 3 3 Punt
0:01 WAKE 20 0:00 1 -1
