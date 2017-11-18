Drive Chart
OKLA
KANSAS

No Text

Mayfield snubbed as No. 3 Sooners roll 41-3 win over Kansas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) On his way to the bus, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield stopped outside the visiting locker room at Memorial Stadium to sign a handful of autographs for wide-eyed kids who clearly idolize him.

Their opinions of him hadn't changed over the course of a blowout win over Kansas.

Those of many other people probably did.

After getting dissed by the Jayhawks' captains during the coin toss, the Heisman Trophy front-runner spent the rest of an otherwise ho-hum 41-3 victory trading insults with them. At one point he told Kansas fans behind the bench to ''go cheer on basketball,'' and after throwing his third and final touchdown pass, video cameras caught him grabbing his crotch and cursing at the opposing sideline.

''I got caught up in a competitive game, a chippy game, but what I did tonight was unacceptable,'' said Mayfield, who threw for 257 yards in just over three quarters. ''It's disrespectful. It's not the example I want to set. It's not the legacy I want to leave. I truly do apologize.''

Everything began when Mayfield tried shaking hands with Daniel Wise, Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Joe Dineen Jr. after the coin toss, but they stared stoically back at him. Mayfield quickly pulled his hand away, clapped a couple of times and set about burnishing his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

He threw TD passes to Rodney Anderson and Marquise Brown in the first half, then founded Mark Andrews late in the third quarter, which prompted more insults between Mayfield and the Jayhawks.

That was the point when he grabbed his crotch and cursed the Kansas sideline from his own bench.

''It was chippy from the second their guys decided they didn't want to shake our hands,'' Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Despite all that, there's no excuse for it. Baker's a competitive guy.''

Riley said he would need to see video of the game before deciding whether punishment was needed, but he did point out that Mayfield was repeatedly hit after the whistle.

''I'm proud of our guys for getting to a point and not just - you're not going to take it anymore,'' Kansas coach David Beaty said. ''You're going to stick your feet in the ground and you're going to defend your grass. I think we got to display it better than that, obviously, but I get it.''

The histrionics added at least some interest to a game that figured to be a blowout. The Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are fourth in the College Football Playoff ranking and clinched a spot in the revived Big 12 title game, while the Jayhawks (1-10, 0-8) have yet to beat a Football Bowl Subdivision foe.

Mayfield got most of the fourth quarter off as the defensive-minded Sooners won their 17th straight road game and 15th in a row in the Big 12, setting a league record. It was also their 12th consecutive win over the Jayhawks, their longest winning streak against any opponent.

Carter Stanley had 117 yards passing for Kansas. Khalil Herbert had 37 yards rushing.

The Jayhawks actually forced the Sooners into four three-and-outs in the first half, one of the worst defenses in the nation holding in check one of its best offenses. But they still trailed 21-3 at the break as a result of their own miscues more than anything else:

- The Jayhawks held Oklahoma to fourth-and-3 at their own 34-yard line, and had Mayfield in trouble when they inexplicably stopped covering Anderson. He caught a pass in the middle of the field and outran the defense to the end zone to give the Sooners a 7-0 lead.

- Deep in the Jayhawks' own territory, Stanley skipped a pass off the hands of wide receiver Evan Fairs that was picked by Emmanuel Beal. Jordan Smallwood scored three plays later for a 14-3 lead.

- And late in the first half, after the Sooners took over at their own 16, a 30-yard pass play was augmented by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The Jayhawks got hit with defensive holding on the next play, and Brown's 24-yard TD catch with 10 seconds left capped a three-play, 84-yard drive.

The Sooners eventually hit their stride in the second half, when the animosity between their star quarterback and the Kansas defense reached a crescendo, and easily pulled away.

''They have great players on defense. They kind of set the tone with how they were feeling with the coin toss,'' Mayfield said. ''They did a great job of being physical. It's a team that's given us fits.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma could have run up the score but instead coasted, perhaps a result of the friendship between Riley and Beaty. Still, it was an oft-underwhelming performance by a team with national title hopes.

Kansas hardly had reason to celebrate Senior Day. Less than half the announced crowd of 22,854 showed up, and half of that were Oklahoma fans. The coin-toss snub and the embarrassing antics toward Mayfield by several people on the Jayhawks' sideline only underscored a dismal home finale.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma wraps up the regular season against West Virginia next Saturday.

Kansas concludes the season at No. 13 Oklahoma State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:44
43-A.Seibert 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
04:13
pos
41
3
Point After TD 12:09
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 12:09
4-T.Sermon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
40
yds
00:37
pos
37
3
Field Goal 14:02
43-A.Seibert 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
02:01
pos
31
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 4:52
6-B.Mayfield complete to 81-M.Andrews. 81-M.Andrews runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
03:03
pos
27
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:10
6-B.Mayfield complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
00:40
pos
20
3
Point After TD 7:27
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 7:27
17-J.Smallwood runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
11
yds
01:27
pos
13
3
Field Goal 14:20
39-G.Rui 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
03:02
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:40
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:40
6-B.Mayfield complete to 24-R.Anderson. 24-R.Anderson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
41
yds
01:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 10
Rushing 6 2
Passing 15 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-14 2-16
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 465 145
Total Plays 71 61
Avg Gain 6.5 2.4
Net Yards Rushing 157 32
Rush Attempts 36 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 1.2
Net Yards Passing 308 113
Comp. - Att. 23-35 19-34
Yards Per Pass 8.8 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 2-10
Penalties - Yards 8-63 5-60
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 10-37.6
Return Yards 23 81
Punts - Returns 3-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-81
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 7/7 1/2
Extra Points 5/5 0/0
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Oklahoma 10-1 71471341
Kansas 1-10 03003
o68.0, KANSAS +39.5
Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Lawrence, KS
 308 PASS YDS 113
157 RUSH YDS 32
465 TOTAL YDS 145
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Mayfield 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 257 3 0 171.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 3816 34 5 199.3
B. Mayfield 20/30 257 3 0
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 55 0 0 152.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.2% 307 2 0 254.7
Ky. Murray 3/5 55 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 749 7
R. Anderson 16 77 0 16
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 62 0
Ky. Murray 3 33 0 18
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 597 5
T. Sermon 5 30 1 25
B. Mayfield 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 240 5
B. Mayfield 4 9 0 8
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 480 1
A. Adams 4 7 0 8
J. Smallwood 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 2
J. Smallwood 1 3 1 3
J. Badet 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Badet 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 2
G. Calcaterra 4 67 0 20
M. Andrews 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 787 5
M. Andrews 4 42 1 24
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 283 5
R. Anderson 2 39 1 34
J. Mead 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 98 0
J. Mead 1 33 0 33
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 243 0
M. Jones 1 33 0 33
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 830 5
M. Brown 4 31 1 24
D. Flowers 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 369 4
D. Flowers 1 30 0 30
J. Badet 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 388 3
J. Badet 3 20 0 13
J. Smallwood 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 1
J. Smallwood 2 12 0 6
C. Lamb 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 649 6
C. Lamb 1 5 0 5
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Tease 0 0 0 0
D. Ward 87 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ward 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 6-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Norwood 5-0 0.0 0
O. Okoronkwo 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Okoronkwo 3-0 0.0 0
D. Lampkin 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Lampkin 3-0 1.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 3-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 3-0 0.0 0
S. Parker 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Parker 2-1 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
C. Kelly 2-1 1.0 0
W. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
W. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Beal 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Beal 2-0 0.0 1
J. Mead 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mead 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mann 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mead 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mead 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Powers 72 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sylvie 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Sylvie 1-1 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/14 62/62
A. Seibert 2/2 32 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 42.8 2
A. Seibert 7 41.1 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.5 21 0
C. Lamb 3 6.7 21 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 123 0 1 82.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.6% 1108 4 7 104.5
C. Stanley 19/33 123 0 1
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 1437 8 9 107.9
P. Bender 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 658 4
K. Herbert 13 38 0 8
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 176 3
D. Williams 6 18 0 8
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
K. Lassiter II 1 -6 0 -6
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 91 0
C. Stanley 4 -8 0 7
T. Martin 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 226 3
T. Martin 2 -8 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 770 5
S. Sims Jr. 2 38 0 34
E. Fairs 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 291 0
E. Fairs 6 29 0 10
C. Harrell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 218 3
C. Harrell 6 22 0 10
B. Johnson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 363 1
B. Johnson 2 20 0 13
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 38 0
K. Herbert 2 9 0 7
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 0
K. Johnson Jr. 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Armstrong Jr. 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Armstrong Jr. 6-0 1.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Torneden 6-0 0.0 0
S. Richmond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Richmond 5-1 0.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Wise 4-0 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
H. Defense 4-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 3-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbebor 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Ogbebor 2-1 0.0 0
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Miller Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Chandler 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler 2-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
I. Peterson 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Moore 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Patrick 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Patrick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/19 21/21
G. Rui 1/2 23 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Moos 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 37.6 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
77 39.9 5
C. Moos 10 37.6 5 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 22.6 24 0
R. Schadler 4 20.3 24 0
J. Ehambe 17 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Ehambe 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 25 4:43 10 24 Punt
8:35 KANSAS 41 1:55 4 41 TD
4:50 OKLA 16 1:30 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 OKLA 35 1:32 3 9 Punt
11:12 OKLA 26 1:11 3 8 Punt
8:54 KANSAS 11 1:27 3 11 TD
2:37 OKLA 3 0:47 4 1 Punt
0:50 OKLA 16 0:40 6 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 OKLA 22 2:55 7 10 Punt
7:55 OKLA 18 3:03 7 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:29 OKLA 40 2:01 11 50 FG
12:46 KANSAS 40 0:37 2 40 TD
11:24 OKLA 15 1:16 3 5 Punt
8:57 OKLA 45 4:13 9 41 FG
2:59 OKLA 24 2:28 6 41
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 KANSAS 8 1:16 3 2 Punt
6:39 KANSAS 31 1:42 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:11 OKLA 39 3:02 9 34 FG
12:38 KANSAS 20 1:17 4 19 Punt
9:51 KANSAS 16 0:49 3 73 INT
7:27 KANSAS 25 4:40 10 31 Punt
1:39 OKLA 47 0:42 3 -5 Punt
0:10 KANSAS 32 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 3:04 8 53 FG Miss
8:54 KANSAS 31 0:52 3 6 Punt
4:47 KANSAS 29 2:09 4 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 KANSAS 35 1:01 4 -10 Punt
12:04 KANSAS 41 0:33 3 4 Punt
10:00 KANSAS 46 0:55 3 9 Fumble
4:31 KANSAS 34 1:22 3 5 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores