Drive Chart
PITT
VATECH

No Text

Late goal-line stand lifts Virginia Tech past Pitt 20-14

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Cam Phillips had 117 yards receiving and scored the game-winning touchdown, and Virginia Tech's defense kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone on the final play to lift the Hokies to a 20-14 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Phillips broke the school record for career receiving yardage when he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Jackson with 6:23 remaining. The touchdown gave the Hokies (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 20-14 lead, and they held on, snapping a two-game losing streak.

''The way it finished is indicative of who our players are and what they're about,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''They refused to let themselves down and found a way to get it done.''

Pittsburgh (4-7, 2-5) used a 74-yard pass play from Kenny Pickett to Jester Weah on its final drive to get to the Virginia Tech 1 with less than 30 seconds to go. But Pittsburgh's four attempts to get into the end zone failed, with the Hokies' Khalil Ladler tackling Panthers tailback Darrin Hall for a 3-yard loss on the game's final play.

''We have to block,'' Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''We have to guard. We can sit here and talk about play calls, but you have to block. We had four downs to get one yard. They're a good football team. We knew that they have a good run defense, but it's a yard. We have to be able to get a yard.''

Jackson completed just 17 of 37 for 218 yards for the Hokies, with Phillips catching eight passes. He now has 2,981 career receiving yards.

Coming on in place of starter Ben DiNucci, Pickett completed 15 of 23 for 242 yards and one interception.

TAKEAWAYS

Pittsburgh: The Panthers pretty much saw their hopes of a bowl bid end with their second straight loss. Pickett, a freshman playing in just his third game this season, played well, but his interception was costly, as it led to Virginia Tech's game-winning score.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' offense has been inconsistent this season, but Virginia Tech's defense, led by Greg Stroman, has made up for it, and that was the case again Saturday. Stroman, a cornerback and punt returner, has been the Hokies' most valuable player this season, with four interceptions, including one for a score, and two punt returns for touchdowns. Against Pittsburgh, his interception led to the game-winning score, and he also broke up a third-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left.

MAKING THE CHANGE AT QB

Virginia Tech's defense is particularly strong against the run - the Hokies' held the Panthers to just 55 yards rushing - so Narduzzi made the decision to take out DiNucci and play Pickett after DiNucci threw an interception late in the first quarter. Pickett had not played in Pittsburgh's previous three games.

''They're one of the top running defenses in the country,'' Narduzzi said. ''We knew that. That's why Kenny was in the game. He's probably a better passer at this point. We took a shot with some of the balls he threw. We'll continue to evaluate that position.''

UNSUNG HERO

Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd made arguably the biggest play in the game. On Pittsburgh's final drive, Bennett hit Weah on a post pattern, and Weah broke a tackle, sprinting into the open field. Floyd, though, caught him and brought him down at the Virginia Tech 1 for a 74-yard gain. Officials originally ruled the play a touchdown, but reviewed it and saw that Weah's knee touched down at the 1.

''The play of the game was Reggie Floyd not giving up on that play,'' Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. ''We talk to our kids every day about finishing, and today was a big part of it. Every blade of grass is critical, and it was in that play right there. You talk about a big-time effort.''

''Everyone was telling me it was a good play,'' Floyd said. ''But it's something that is expected, so it's nothing new.''

MORE ON PHILLIPS' RECORD

Phillips' 100-yard game marked his fifth of the season and the sixth of his career. He already held the school's record for career receptions, but wasn't aware that he had broken former receiver Isaiah Ford's record for career receiving yards in the game.

''What record?'' he said when asked his reaction to breaking the mark. When told, he said, ''I didn't know that, but that's pretty cool.''

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers conclude their regular season Friday with a home game against Coastal-Division champion Miami.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies finish their regular season Friday with a road game against in-state rival Virginia. Virginia Tech has won 13 straight against the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:23
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 6:23
17-J.Jackson complete to 5-C.Phillips. 5-C.Phillips runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
01:43
pos
14
19
Field Goal 9:37
93-B.Johnson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
04:36
pos
14
13
Point After TD 14:13
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 14:13
18-R.Winslow complete to 81-N.Bossory. 81-N.Bossory runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
01:50
pos
13
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:20
93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
01:22
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:43
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:43
3-B.DiNucci complete to 82-R.Araujo-Lopes. 82-R.Araujo-Lopes runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
03:54
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:22
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:22
17-J.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:34
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 3 7
Passing 13 11
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-12 10-19
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 356 368
Total Plays 63 77
Avg Gain 5.7 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 55 157
Rush Attempts 30 40
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 3.9
Net Yards Passing 301 211
Comp. - Att. 20-33 17-37
Yards Per Pass 9.1 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-10 2-7
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-25
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-49.8 6-44.3
Return Yards 26 51
Punts - Returns 4-6 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-12
Kicking 2/3 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 4-7 700714
Virginia Tech 8-3 7301020
o49.5, VATECH -14.0
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 301 PASS YDS 211
55 RUSH YDS 157
356 TOTAL YDS 368
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 242 0 1 144.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 316 0 1 123.1
K. Pickett 15/23 242 0 1
B. DiNucci 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 54 1 1 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 1091 5 5 117.8
B. DiNucci 4/8 54 1 1
R. Winslow 18 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556.0
R. Winslow 1/1 15 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 228 0
Q. Henderson 2 26 0 26
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 33 0
K. Pickett 9 15 0 7
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 71 0
M. Ffrench 1 7 0 7
Q. Ollison 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 336 5
Q. Ollison 2 6 0 4
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 598 9
D. Hall 15 4 0 6
J. Whitehead 9 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 142 1
J. Whitehead 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Weah 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 618 4
J. Weah 4 104 0 74
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 152 1
D. Hall 5 63 0 44
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 272 0
M. Ffrench 4 58 0 25
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 510 2
R. Araujo-Lopes 4 49 1 20
N. Bossory 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
N. Bossory 1 15 1 15
C. Clark 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 97 1
C. Clark 1 11 0 11
Q. Ollison 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 177 1
Q. Ollison 1 11 0 11
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 150 0
Q. Henderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Whitehead 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
J. Whitehead 8-2 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
O. Idowu 8-4 1.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 6-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
P. Campbell 4-3 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Briggs 3-1 0.0 0
A. Maddox 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
A. Maddox 3-0 0.0 1
M. Herndon 66 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Herndon 3-0 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Brightwell 3-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
D. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Hendrix 1-0 1.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 1-2 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stocker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Folston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Zeise 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-1 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Roy 1-1 0.0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wheeler 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/18 31/31
A. Kessman 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Winslow 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 44.6 0
R. Winslow 4 49.8 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 20.6 20 0
Q. Henderson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 12.9 8 2
Q. Henderson 4 1.5 8 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 218 1 1 99.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2600 18 7 138.9
J. Jackson 17/37 218 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 335 3
D. McClease 14 70 0 14
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 197 3
J. Holston 12 52 0 14
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 236 4
J. Jackson 10 32 1 9
A. Bush 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 129 0
A. Bush 2 2 0 2
C. Fox 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 223 1
C. Fox 1 1 0 1
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 434 2
T. McMillian 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Phillips 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 918 7
C. Phillips 8 117 1 36
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 167 0
C. Cunningham 1 37 0 37
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
P. Patterson 2 29 0 18
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 243 1
E. Kumah 3 25 0 11
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 454 4
S. Savoy 2 7 0 6
J. Clark 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
J. Clark 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stroman 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 4 0.0
G. Stroman 7-0 0.0 1
R. Floyd 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 3 0.0
R. Floyd 7-1 0.0 1
Tr. Edmunds 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
Tr. Edmunds 6-1 1.0 0
M. Reynolds 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Reynolds 6-0 0.0 0
A. Motuapuaka 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
A. Motuapuaka 5-1 1.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Gaines 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hill 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
T. Hill 3-0 1.0 0
T. Settle 4 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Settle 2-0 1.0 0
A. Shegog 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Shegog 2-0 0.0 0
V. Mihota 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Mihota 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newsome 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Newsome 1-1 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ladler 0-1 0.0 0
D. Deluliis 9 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Deluliis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
B. Johnson 2/2 30 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 42.7 2
O. Bradburn 6 44.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Quillen 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Stroman 3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 12.0 9 2
G. Stroman 2 7.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 PITT 35 0:50 3 2 Punt
9:37 PITT 32 3:54 9 68 TD
2:29 PITT 27 0:34 2 -2 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 PITT 25 1:32 3 3 Punt
8:34 PITT 26 2:54 6 26 Punt
3:57 VATECH 48 2:39 5 33 FG Miss
0:30 PITT 30 0:29 4 21 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 1:45 3 5 Punt
11:49 PITT 17 3:44 7 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:27 PITT 27 1:50 7 73 TD
9:34 PITT 25 1:12 3 35 INT
6:17 PITT 21 2:03 4 13 Punt
1:34 PITT 19 1:31 8 77 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 VATECH 25 3:34 10 75 TD
10:20 VATECH 21 0:35 3 5 Punt
5:43 VATECH 25 3:03 8 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:42 VATECH 25 1:22 11 61 FG
9:30 VATECH 31 0:45 3 1 Punt
5:32 VATECH 11 1:32 5 41 INT
1:14 VATECH 20 0:37 7 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 VATECH 26 1:05 3 5 Punt
7:55 VATECH 20 5:23 13 53 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 VATECH 25 4:36 9 65 FG
8:06 PITT 40 1:43 5 40 TD
4:06 VATECH 20 2:20 3 9 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores