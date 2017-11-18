|
|
|PITT
|VATECH
Late goal-line stand lifts Virginia Tech past Pitt 20-14
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Cam Phillips had 117 yards receiving and scored the game-winning touchdown, and Virginia Tech's defense kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone on the final play to lift the Hokies to a 20-14 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.
Phillips broke the school record for career receiving yardage when he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Jackson with 6:23 remaining. The touchdown gave the Hokies (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 20-14 lead, and they held on, snapping a two-game losing streak.
''The way it finished is indicative of who our players are and what they're about,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''They refused to let themselves down and found a way to get it done.''
Pittsburgh (4-7, 2-5) used a 74-yard pass play from Kenny Pickett to Jester Weah on its final drive to get to the Virginia Tech 1 with less than 30 seconds to go. But Pittsburgh's four attempts to get into the end zone failed, with the Hokies' Khalil Ladler tackling Panthers tailback Darrin Hall for a 3-yard loss on the game's final play.
''We have to block,'' Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''We have to guard. We can sit here and talk about play calls, but you have to block. We had four downs to get one yard. They're a good football team. We knew that they have a good run defense, but it's a yard. We have to be able to get a yard.''
Jackson completed just 17 of 37 for 218 yards for the Hokies, with Phillips catching eight passes. He now has 2,981 career receiving yards.
Coming on in place of starter Ben DiNucci, Pickett completed 15 of 23 for 242 yards and one interception.
TAKEAWAYS
Pittsburgh: The Panthers pretty much saw their hopes of a bowl bid end with their second straight loss. Pickett, a freshman playing in just his third game this season, played well, but his interception was costly, as it led to Virginia Tech's game-winning score.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' offense has been inconsistent this season, but Virginia Tech's defense, led by Greg Stroman, has made up for it, and that was the case again Saturday. Stroman, a cornerback and punt returner, has been the Hokies' most valuable player this season, with four interceptions, including one for a score, and two punt returns for touchdowns. Against Pittsburgh, his interception led to the game-winning score, and he also broke up a third-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
MAKING THE CHANGE AT QB
Virginia Tech's defense is particularly strong against the run - the Hokies' held the Panthers to just 55 yards rushing - so Narduzzi made the decision to take out DiNucci and play Pickett after DiNucci threw an interception late in the first quarter. Pickett had not played in Pittsburgh's previous three games.
''They're one of the top running defenses in the country,'' Narduzzi said. ''We knew that. That's why Kenny was in the game. He's probably a better passer at this point. We took a shot with some of the balls he threw. We'll continue to evaluate that position.''
UNSUNG HERO
Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd made arguably the biggest play in the game. On Pittsburgh's final drive, Bennett hit Weah on a post pattern, and Weah broke a tackle, sprinting into the open field. Floyd, though, caught him and brought him down at the Virginia Tech 1 for a 74-yard gain. Officials originally ruled the play a touchdown, but reviewed it and saw that Weah's knee touched down at the 1.
''The play of the game was Reggie Floyd not giving up on that play,'' Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. ''We talk to our kids every day about finishing, and today was a big part of it. Every blade of grass is critical, and it was in that play right there. You talk about a big-time effort.''
''Everyone was telling me it was a good play,'' Floyd said. ''But it's something that is expected, so it's nothing new.''
MORE ON PHILLIPS' RECORD
Phillips' 100-yard game marked his fifth of the season and the sixth of his career. He already held the school's record for career receptions, but wasn't aware that he had broken former receiver Isaiah Ford's record for career receiving yards in the game.
''What record?'' he said when asked his reaction to breaking the mark. When told, he said, ''I didn't know that, but that's pretty cool.''
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: The Panthers conclude their regular season Friday with a home game against Coastal-Division champion Miami.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies finish their regular season Friday with a road game against in-state rival Virginia. Virginia Tech has won 13 straight against the Cavaliers.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|356
|368
|Total Plays
|63
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|157
|Rush Attempts
|30
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|301
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|17-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-10
|2-7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|26
|51
|Punts - Returns
|4-6
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-12
|Kicking
|2/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|301
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|15/23
|242
|0
|1
|
B. DiNucci 3 QB
|B. DiNucci
|4/8
|54
|1
|1
|
R. Winslow 18 P
|R. Winslow
|1/1
|15
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Henderson 10 WR
|Q. Henderson
|2
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|15
|0
|7
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Q. Ollison 37 RB
|Q. Ollison
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|15
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Whitehead 9 DB
|J. Whitehead
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Weah 85 WR
|J. Weah
|4
|104
|0
|74
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|5
|63
|0
|44
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|4
|58
|0
|25
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|4
|49
|1
|20
|
N. Bossory 81 TE
|N. Bossory
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Clark 87 TE
|C. Clark
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Ollison 37 RB
|Q. Ollison
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Henderson 10 WR
|Q. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Whitehead 9 DB
|J. Whitehead
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell 24 DB
|P. Campbell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs 20 DB
|D. Briggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maddox 14 DB
|A. Maddox
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Herndon 66 OL
|M. Herndon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 39 LB
|S. Brightwell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hendrix 8 DL
|D. Hendrix
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 43 DB
|J. Stocker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
|J. Folston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Zeise 25 LB
|E. Zeise
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Roy 93 DL
|S. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wheeler 90 DL
|R. Wheeler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Winslow 18 P
|R. Winslow
|4
|49.8
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Henderson 10 WR
|Q. Henderson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Henderson 10 WR
|Q. Henderson
|4
|1.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|17/37
|218
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|14
|70
|0
|14
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|12
|52
|0
|14
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|10
|32
|1
|9
|
A. Bush 6 QB
|A. Bush
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Fox 16 RB
|C. Fox
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Phillips 5 WR
|C. Phillips
|8
|117
|1
|36
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Clark 89 WR
|J. Clark
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stroman 3 CB
|G. Stroman
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Floyd 21 S
|R. Floyd
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
Tr. Edmunds 49 LB
|Tr. Edmunds
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Reynolds 6 DB
|M. Reynolds
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Motuapuaka 54 LB
|A. Motuapuaka
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Gaines 11 DE
|H. Gaines
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 94 DE
|T. Hill
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Settle 4 DT
|T. Settle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Shegog 24 LB
|A. Shegog
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Mihota 99 DE
|V. Mihota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newsome 20 S
|D. Newsome
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deluliis 9 TE
|D. Deluliis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|44.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Stroman 3 CB
|G. Stroman
|2
|7.0
|9
|0
