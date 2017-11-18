Drive Chart
UCF
TEMPLE

No Text

No. 14 UCF rolls Temple 45-19, heads to War on I-4 unbeaten

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) �� There were so many reasons for UCF coach Scott Frost to worry about his team's focus this week.

With a huge game looming, playing an improving Temple team in a stadium where the empty seats outnumbered the filled ones by about a 3-1 ratio on a chilly, gray day had all the makings of a tricky spot for the Knights.

Then Frost saw his wide receivers and defensive backs warming up at Lincoln Financial Field with their shirts off in the 40-degree temperatures.

"I knew right then our team's mindset was in the right place," Frost said.

McKenzie Milton threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 14 Central Florida comfortably took care of business against Temple, winning 45-19 Saturday to stay unbeaten heading into a division title showdown with rival USF.

The Knights (10-0, 7-0 American Athletic conference, CFP No. 15) turned three Temple turnovers inside the Owls' 25 into 17 first-half points, taking a 31-10 lead when Gabriel Davis stretched across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown reception with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

Tre'Quan Smith, who had a remarkable one-handed catch, tippy-toeing the sideline to set up a touchdown in the first half, said the coaches were stressing all week that they had to play without long sleeves. So the receivers took it a step further.

"All right we got something for them if we come out in no shirts. Show them we're ready to play," Smith said. "We show them we can play in the cold, too, even though we Florida boys."

The AAC East Division will be decided in Orlando, Florida, on Black Friday, when No. 23 South Florida (9-1, 6-1) visits UCF. Temple (5-6, 3-4) could have been easy to overlook for the Knights. The game had no bearing on whether they play for a conference title and a loss probably wouldn't have damaged their chances to receive a bid to a New Year's Six bowl.

With speculation swirling about where second-year coach Frost might be coaching next and so much chatter about whether UCF is getting enough love in the rankings, the Knights stayed on task.

"I was a little worried about this game, being the game before the game," Frost said. "Being in the cold, being our ninth straight week playing a football game. A lot of factors pointed toward this one potentially being a tough one and our guys responded."

Shaquem Griffin, the 2016 AAC defensive player of the year whose left hand was amputated when he was 4, was all over the field for the UCF defense. He forced a fumble in the first half that set up a score and made his second career interception in the second half, running step-for-step down field with a receiver and cradling the ball into his chest.

"When you got big games and you got games coming up, it's very hard to focus on just one, but I think that we've been doing a really good job of just focusing on one game at a time. And you kind of see where it led us," Griffin said.

Frank Nutile, who helped revive Temple's offense when he took over at quarterback four games ago, was picked off four times. Nutile said he apologized to his teammates for a poor game.

"At the end of the day our goal is to send the seniors off the right way. Finish off 6-6. Get bowl eligible and stuff like that. It's still right," Nutile said.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights have so many ways to attack. Six different players scored touchdowns, including freshman Otis Anderson, who is listed on the depth chart as a wide receiver but also is one of the team's leading rushers. He had 62 yards on five carries against Temple and caught a touchdown pass.

Temple: The Owls tried to slow the pace against the Knights, but turnovers killed that plan. Temple is not built to get into a back-and-forth game with the highest scoring team in the country.

WOOING FROST

There were Nebraska fans in the stand, sitting right next to the UCF tunnel that led to the field, with signs that read, "Scott Come Back Home." Not to be outdone, another group of fans Tennessee fans had signs that read, "We Found Our Coach" and "There's Frost In Our Forecast."

UP NEXT

UCF: The War on Interstate 4 has never been bigger. "Can't wait," UCF linebacker Pat Jasinski said. "Can't wait."

Temple: The Owls try again to reach bowl eligibility, this time at Tulsa.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:37
18-F.Nutile incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Kirkwood.
plays
yds
pos
45
19
Touchdown 11:37
18-F.Nutile complete to 17-A.Jennings. 17-A.Jennings runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:41
pos
45
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:31
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
13
Touchdown 5:31
10-M.Milton complete to 17-M.Williams. 17-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
02:42
pos
44
13
Point After TD 9:39
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
13
Touchdown 9:39
10-M.Milton complete to 4-T.Smith. 4-T.Smith runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
02:49
pos
37
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
97-A.Boumerhi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
34
yds
02:23
pos
31
13
Point After TD 2:36
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 2:36
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
5
yds
00:00
pos
30
10
Field Goal 8:13
11-M.Wright 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-5
yds
00:51
pos
24
10
Point After TD 9:20
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 9:20
10-M.Milton complete to 26-O.Anderson. 26-O.Anderson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
21
yds
01:13
pos
20
10
Point After TD 11:25
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 11:25
5-D.Snelson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
02:06
pos
13
10
Point After TD 13:37
97-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 13:37
18-F.Nutile complete to 5-K.Kirkwood. 5-K.Kirkwood runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
01:48
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:55
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 1:55
10-M.Milton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:10
pos
6
3
Field Goal 4:12
97-A.Boumerhi 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
28
yds
04:56
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 7 10
Passing 9 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 4-5
Total Net Yards 368 395
Total Plays 68 77
Avg Gain 5.4 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 130 196
Rush Attempts 40 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 5.6
Net Yards Passing 238 199
Comp. - Att. 18-28 17-42
Yards Per Pass 8.5 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-16 1-2
Penalties - Yards 7-55 6-57
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 5-39.4 3-35.3
Return Yards 119 142
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-81 8-142
Int. - Returns 4-38 0-0
Kicking 7/7 3/4
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 UCF 10-0 72414045
Temple 5-6 3100619
o59.5, TEMPLE +13.0
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 238 PASS YDS 199
130 RUSH YDS 196
368 TOTAL YDS 395
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 208 4 0 202.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 2928 26 5 186.1
M. Milton 16/23 208 4 0
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 46 0 0 117.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 276 1 0 167.2
N. Vedral 2/5 46 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
O. Anderson 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 313 3
O. Anderson 5 58 0 32
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 629 8
A. Killins Jr. 10 30 0 13
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 373 5
M. Milton 6 23 1 15
C. Richardson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 161 2
C. Richardson 7 8 0 0
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 77 2
N. Vedral 5 7 0 10
T. McGowan 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 235 8
T. McGowan 5 6 0 11
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
D. Snelson 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 850 11
T. Smith 4 89 1 41
E. Logan-Green 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 0
E. Logan-Green 1 46 0 0
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 147 1
M. Colubiale 1 35 0 35
M. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 211 2
M. Williams 3 30 1 12
O. Anderson 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 267 1
O. Anderson 2 18 1 9
J. Franks 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 120 0
J. Franks 3 17 0 15
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 307 3
G. Davis 2 16 1 11
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 135 1
A. Killins Jr. 1 2 0 2
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 430 3
D. Snelson 1 1 0 1
T. McGowan 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
T. McGowan 0 0 0 0
Ke. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ke. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Burkett 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Burkett 6-1 0.0 0
M. Hughes 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
M. Hughes 6-0 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 5-0 0.0 1
J. Pittman 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 4-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 4-1 0.0 0
T. Guerad 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Guerad 3-1 0.0 0
T. Neal 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
T. Neal 3-1 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Clarke 2-0 0.0 1
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
K. Gibson 2-0 0.0 1
S. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Griffin 2-0 0.0 1
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Connors 1-0 1.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 1-1 0.0 0
S. Lowry 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
S. Lowry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gebka 47 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gebka 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
J. Odigie 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Odigie 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Luyanda 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Luyanda 1-0 0.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Montalvo 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/12 61/62
M. Wright 1/1 44 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 40.6 4
M. Loudermilk 5 39.4 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hughes 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 30.6 39 1
M. Hughes 2 32.5 39 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 16 0
R. Grant 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Nutile 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.5% 201 2 4 81.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1084 8 7 131.1
F. Nutile 17/40 201 2 4
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -1 0 0 30.5
I. Wright 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hood 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 478 3
D. Hood 12 81 0 33
R. Ritrovato 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 171 1
R. Ritrovato 5 41 0 12
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 144 1
I. Wright 4 32 0 26
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 500 3
R. Armstead 7 18 0 8
F. Nutile 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 43 1
F. Nutile 6 14 0 8
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
T. Williams 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jennings 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 602 6
A. Jennings 2 88 1 74
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 504 5
K. Kirkwood 3 32 1 17
V. Bryant 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 273 0
V. Bryant 4 26 0 8
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 180 0
R. Jones 2 24 0 15
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 557 3
I. Wright 2 16 0 15
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 0
K. Yeboah 1 8 0 8
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 56 0
R. Armstead 1 6 0 6
D. Hood 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 157 1
D. Hood 2 1 0 4
M. Ellick 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 0
M. Ellick 0 0 0 0
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
C. Myarick 0 0 0 0
J. Blue 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blue 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 9-0 0.0 0
S. Chandler 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
S. Chandler 5-0 0.0 0
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Franklin 5-2 0.0 0
T. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
S. Bradley 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Bradley 4-0 0.0 0
S. Finch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
S. Finch 4-0 2.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Randall 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
D. Randall 3-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
L. Crump 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Crump 2-0 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Walls 2-0 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brown 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. Foster 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kirkwood 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/21 20/20
A. Boumerhi 2/3 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 24.9 22 1
I. Wright 4 16.0 22 0
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
T. Williams 2 15.0 17 0
F. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
F. Johnson 1 40.0 40 0
D. Levine 51 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Levine 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 UCF 22 1:49 7 24 Downs
4:05 UCF 40 2:10 7 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 UCF 26 2:06 6 74 TD
10:33 TEMPLE 21 1:13 4 21 TD
9:04 TEMPLE 23 0:51 3 -5 FG
6:08 UCF 28 2:54 7 27 Punt
2:36 TEMPLE 5 0:00 1 5 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCF 30 0:50 3 -1 Punt
12:28 TEMPLE 49 2:49 7 49 TD
8:13 UCF 48 2:42 7 52 TD
2:41 UCF 44 2:22 6 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 UCF 45 1:35 4 -5 Punt
11:37 TEMPLE 44 4:00 7 -6 Punt
2:54 UCF 20 2:43 5 53 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TEMPLE 33 3:57 8 45 FG Miss
9:08 UCF 46 4:56 11 28 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:52 TEMPLE 39 1:48 7 61 TD
11:16 TEMPLE 13 0:43 2 66 INT
9:14 TEMPLE 24 0:10 2 -1 Fumble
8:08 TEMPLE 22 2:00 6 10 Punt
3:14 TEMPLE 8 0:00 1 92 INT
2:24 TEMPLE 47 2:23 11 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 TEMPLE 9 1:36 3 3 Punt
9:32 TEMPLE 23 1:19 3 16 INT
5:25 TEMPLE 22 2:44 8 22 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 TEMPLE 18 0:00 3 8 Punt
12:18 TEMPLE 14 0:41 2 86 TD
7:37 TEMPLE 15 4:43 12 5 INT
0:11 TEMPLE 27 0:00 1 12 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores