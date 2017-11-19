|
|
|UCLA
|USC
Darnold beats Rosen as No. 12 USC holds off UCLA, 28-23
LOS ANGELES (AP) After Sam Darnold met up with Josh Rosen at midfield, the Southern California quarterback climbed the stepladder for possibly the final time, holding the sword aloft and leading the Trojans' band while the student section chanted: ''One more year!''
If Darnold had just played his last collegiate game at the Coliseum, he went out with a particularly sweet victory - even though he wasn't the biggest star of a workmanlike win over UCLA.
Darnold passed for 264 yards and ran for a touchdown, and No. 12 USC persevered for its third consecutive victory over its crosstown rivals, 28-23 on Saturday night.
Although he threw one interception and failed to get a touchdown pass for the third time this season, Darnold made enough steady plays to keep USC in front of UCLA (5-6, 3-5).
''Beating UCLA, keeping the Victory Bell here, and just staying undefeated at home for the last two years, it's a huge accomplishment,'' Darnold said.
Ronald Jones II rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Pittman Jr. returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown on a spectacular trick play in the first quarter of the regular-season finale for the Pac-12 South champion Trojans (10-2, 8-1).
Rosen passed for 421 yards and hit Jordan Lasley for three touchdowns in the first - and probably only - collegiate meeting between Los Angeles' star quarterbacks. Lasley had 10 catches for 204 yards.
Darnold and Rosen left their high schools on opposite sides of the LA area three seasons ago, but hadn't yet played against each other due to Darnold's redshirt year in 2015 and Rosen's shoulder injury in 2016. With dozens of NFL scouts and executives in the Coliseum, Darnold and Rosen both looked sharp - but Darnold's receivers and running game came up bigger while UCLA fell behind early and couldn't catch up.
''We're not technically battling against each other, because I'm going against their defense,'' Darnold said. ''But I think it's awesome to be able to battle against a great player like Josh.''
Even after wrapping up a spot in the conference title game with a win at Colorado last week, USC finished strong in the crosstown showdown with its 16th consecutive victory at the Coliseum, including every game with Clay Helton as its head coach and Darnold as the starting quarterback.
''I thought our kids did what was needed to be done in a hard-fought ballgame,'' Helton said.
USC mounted a 90-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter, with Jones' second TD run capping it. Rosen then found Lasley for a 27-yard score with 2:43 to play, but his 2-point conversion pass was too high for Lasley.
USC recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock on the final home game for the Trojans' seniors - and possibly for their NFL-caliber underclassmen including Darnold and Jones.
''Not great. I really thought we won this game,'' Rosen said when asked how he felt about the Bruins' play. ''We executed how we want. We weren't even making field goals. Missed a field goal, two turnovers - that's what, nine points right there? We lost by five. Another touchdown called back for a chop (block). It's just frustrating.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: UCLA is unbeaten at the Rose Bowl this season, but went 0-6 on the road, even after performing fairly well against the Trojans. The season comes down to next week's visit from California (5-6, 2-6), with the winner of the UC rivalry game gaining bowl eligibility.
USC: The Trojans showed tenacity and resilience, finishing the regular season strong instead of taking the night off. The defense will be pleased by another encouraging performance heading to the league title game against Washington State or Stanford.
FAKE OUT
Less than six minutes in, the Trojans pulled off a remarkable special-teams trick for their first touchdown. When UCLA's Stefan Flintoft angled a long punt toward the USC sideline, the Trojans ran back toward the center of the field to block for Ajene Harris, who pretended to catch an invisible ball while Pittman scampered down the far sideline, eluded a tackle and scored.
''It went exactly how we expected,'' Pittman said.
BIG PICK
UCLA had a chance to shift momentum right after halftime with a drive deep into USC territory, but Marvell Tell III came up with an end-zone interception. Rosen was particularly frustrated with that throw. ''Just stupid mistakes,'' Rosen said. ''I didn't see Marvell on the field. I thought it was a touchdown when I threw it. Then I peeked a little bit and (said), `Man, guess I've got to play defense now.'''
COMEBACK ROUTE
Darnold claims he won't decide whether to head to the NFL until after the season. USC fans still have hope he'll return for a third season under center, as evidenced by their ''One more year!'' chants.
''I'm not going to say anything about that,'' Darnold said with a grin.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Host California on Friday possibly without running back Bolu Olorunfunmi, who could be out after picking up an unspecified injury against USC.
USC: After a week off, the Pac-12 championship game in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 1.
---
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|24
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|408
|Total Plays
|83
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|153
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|386
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|32-52
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-35
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-100
|11-115
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|5-33.4
|Return Yards
|145
|233
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-89
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-121
|4-117
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|1-27
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|386
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Rosen 3 QB
|J. Rosen
|32/52
|421
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|9
|62
|0
|21
|
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
|B. Olorunfunmi
|13
|56
|0
|12
|
J. Lasley 2 WR
|J. Lasley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Stephens 20 RB
|B. Stephens
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Pabico 17 WR
|C. Pabico
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Rosen 3 QB
|J. Rosen
|5
|-34
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lasley 2 WR
|J. Lasley
|10
|204
|3
|43
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|11
|81
|0
|30
|
A. Roberts 88 TE
|A. Roberts
|6
|70
|0
|35
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
C. Pabico 17 WR
|C. Pabico
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
|B. Olorunfunmi
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Gentosi 45 RB
|G. Gentosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Young 42 LB
|K. Young
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Meadors 22 DB
|N. Meadors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wadood 4 DB
|J. Wadood
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Flintoft 20 P
|S. Flintoft
|4
|45.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
|S. Darnold
|17/28
|264
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jones II 25 RB
|R. Jones II
|28
|122
|2
|23
|
S. Mitchell Jr. 4 WR
|S. Mitchell Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
|S. Darnold
|5
|10
|1
|9
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mitchell Jr. 4 WR
|S. Mitchell Jr.
|4
|56
|0
|18
|
D. Burnett 80 WR
|D. Burnett
|4
|55
|0
|25
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|49
|0
|29
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|2
|37
|0
|22
|
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
R. Jones II 25 RB
|R. Jones II
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Petite 82 TE
|T. Petite
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hawkins 4 S
|C. Hawkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dorton 44 DT
|M. Dorton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fatu 98 DT
|J. Fatu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tell III 7 S
|M. Tell III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Budrovich 46 P
|R. Budrovich
|5
|33.4
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 23 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|42.5
|59
|0
|
A. Harris 27 CB
|A. Harris
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Harris 27 CB
|A. Harris
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|1
|72.0
|72
|1
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN