Darnold beats Rosen as No. 12 USC holds off UCLA, 28-23

  • Nov 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) After Sam Darnold met up with Josh Rosen at midfield, the Southern California quarterback climbed the stepladder for possibly the final time, holding the sword aloft and leading the Trojans' band while the student section chanted: ''One more year!''

If Darnold had just played his last collegiate game at the Coliseum, he went out with a particularly sweet victory - even though he wasn't the biggest star of a workmanlike win over UCLA.

Darnold passed for 264 yards and ran for a touchdown, and No. 12 USC persevered for its third consecutive victory over its crosstown rivals, 28-23 on Saturday night.

Although he threw one interception and failed to get a touchdown pass for the third time this season, Darnold made enough steady plays to keep USC in front of UCLA (5-6, 3-5).

''Beating UCLA, keeping the Victory Bell here, and just staying undefeated at home for the last two years, it's a huge accomplishment,'' Darnold said.

Ronald Jones II rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Pittman Jr. returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown on a spectacular trick play in the first quarter of the regular-season finale for the Pac-12 South champion Trojans (10-2, 8-1).

Rosen passed for 421 yards and hit Jordan Lasley for three touchdowns in the first - and probably only - collegiate meeting between Los Angeles' star quarterbacks. Lasley had 10 catches for 204 yards.

Darnold and Rosen left their high schools on opposite sides of the LA area three seasons ago, but hadn't yet played against each other due to Darnold's redshirt year in 2015 and Rosen's shoulder injury in 2016. With dozens of NFL scouts and executives in the Coliseum, Darnold and Rosen both looked sharp - but Darnold's receivers and running game came up bigger while UCLA fell behind early and couldn't catch up.

''We're not technically battling against each other, because I'm going against their defense,'' Darnold said. ''But I think it's awesome to be able to battle against a great player like Josh.''

Even after wrapping up a spot in the conference title game with a win at Colorado last week, USC finished strong in the crosstown showdown with its 16th consecutive victory at the Coliseum, including every game with Clay Helton as its head coach and Darnold as the starting quarterback.

''I thought our kids did what was needed to be done in a hard-fought ballgame,'' Helton said.

USC mounted a 90-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter, with Jones' second TD run capping it. Rosen then found Lasley for a 27-yard score with 2:43 to play, but his 2-point conversion pass was too high for Lasley.

USC recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock on the final home game for the Trojans' seniors - and possibly for their NFL-caliber underclassmen including Darnold and Jones.

''Not great. I really thought we won this game,'' Rosen said when asked how he felt about the Bruins' play. ''We executed how we want. We weren't even making field goals. Missed a field goal, two turnovers - that's what, nine points right there? We lost by five. Another touchdown called back for a chop (block). It's just frustrating.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: UCLA is unbeaten at the Rose Bowl this season, but went 0-6 on the road, even after performing fairly well against the Trojans. The season comes down to next week's visit from California (5-6, 2-6), with the winner of the UC rivalry game gaining bowl eligibility.

USC: The Trojans showed tenacity and resilience, finishing the regular season strong instead of taking the night off. The defense will be pleased by another encouraging performance heading to the league title game against Washington State or Stanford.

FAKE OUT

Less than six minutes in, the Trojans pulled off a remarkable special-teams trick for their first touchdown. When UCLA's Stefan Flintoft angled a long punt toward the USC sideline, the Trojans ran back toward the center of the field to block for Ajene Harris, who pretended to catch an invisible ball while Pittman scampered down the far sideline, eluded a tackle and scored.

''It went exactly how we expected,'' Pittman said.

BIG PICK

UCLA had a chance to shift momentum right after halftime with a drive deep into USC territory, but Marvell Tell III came up with an end-zone interception. Rosen was particularly frustrated with that throw. ''Just stupid mistakes,'' Rosen said. ''I didn't see Marvell on the field. I thought it was a touchdown when I threw it. Then I peeked a little bit and (said), `Man, guess I've got to play defense now.'''

COMEBACK ROUTE

Darnold claims he won't decide whether to head to the NFL until after the season. USC fans still have hope he'll return for a third season under center, as evidenced by their ''One more year!'' chants.

''I'm not going to say anything about that,'' Darnold said with a grin.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Host California on Friday possibly without running back Bolu Olorunfunmi, who could be out after picking up an unspecified injury against USC.

USC: After a week off, the Pac-12 championship game in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 1.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:51
3-J.Rosen incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Lasley.
plays
yds
pos
23
28
Touchdown 2:51
3-J.Rosen complete to 2-J.Lasley. 2-J.Lasley runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
61
yds
2:17
pos
23
28
Point After TD 5:19
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 5:19
25-R.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
100
yds
04:53
pos
17
27
Field Goal 10:23
17-J.Molson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
77
yds
02:48
pos
17
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:57
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 2:57
3-J.Rosen complete to 2-J.Lasley. 2-J.Lasley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
02:13
pos
13
21
Point After TD 5:32
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 5:32
14-S.Darnold runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
44
yds
02:10
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:08
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:08
25-R.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
02:31
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:48
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:48
3-J.Rosen complete to 2-J.Lasley. 2-J.Lasley runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
02:19
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:12
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:12
20-S.Flintoft punts 48 yards from UCLA 24. 6-M.Pittman runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
19
yds
02:31
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 24
Rushing 10 10
Passing 16 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 10-19 2-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 466 408
Total Plays 83 69
Avg Gain 5.6 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 80 153
Rush Attempts 31 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.7
Net Yards Passing 386 255
Comp. - Att. 32-52 17-28
Yards Per Pass 7.4 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-35 1-9
Penalties - Yards 12-100 11-115
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-45.3 5-33.4
Return Yards 145 233
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-89
Kickoffs - Returns 5-121 4-117
Int. - Returns 1-24 1-27
Kicking 3/4 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 5-6 707923
11 USC 10-2 1407728
o70.5, USC -14.5
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
 386 PASS YDS 255
80 RUSH YDS 153
466 TOTAL YDS 408
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Rosen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 421 3 1 144.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 3515 24 10 144.0
J. Rosen 32/52 421 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Jamabo 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 424 6
S. Jamabo 9 62 0 21
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 540 5
B. Olorunfunmi 13 56 0 12
J. Lasley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Lasley 1 3 0 3
B. Stephens 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 100 0
B. Stephens 1 1 0 1
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
T. Howard 1 -3 0 -3
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Pabico 1 -5 0 -5
J. Rosen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 -63 2
J. Rosen 5 -34 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Lasley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 204 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 909 7
J. Lasley 10 204 3 43
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 442 2
T. Howard 11 81 0 30
A. Roberts 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 220 2
A. Roberts 6 70 0 35
S. Jamabo 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 160 0
S. Jamabo 2 41 0 25
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 260 1
C. Pabico 1 12 0 12
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 0
B. Olorunfunmi 1 7 0 7
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 112 2
J. Wilson 1 6 0 6
G. Gentosi 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
G. Gentosi 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Young 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Young 1-0 1.0 0
N. Meadors 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Meadors 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wadood 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Wadood 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/17 44/45
J. Molson 1/2 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Flintoft 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 42.7 0
S. Flintoft 4 45.3 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
29 22.6 31 0
D. Holmes 4 25.5 31 0
M. Osling 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.3 19 0
M. Osling 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Darnold 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 264 0 1 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 3462 24 12 147.4
S. Darnold 17/28 264 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Jones II 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 122 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
212 1346 16
R. Jones II 28 122 2 23
S. Mitchell Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Mitchell Jr. 1 10 0 10
S. Darnold 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 99 5
S. Darnold 5 10 1 9
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 259 0
V. Malepeai 2 7 0 5
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 238 1
A. Ware 1 6 0 6
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 321 3
S. Carr 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mitchell Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 578 4
S. Mitchell Jr. 4 56 0 18
D. Burnett 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 966 9
D. Burnett 4 55 0 25
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 189 0
S. Carr 2 49 0 29
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 664 4
T. Vaughns 2 37 0 22
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
D. Imatorbhebhe 2 34 0 18
R. Jones II 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 181 1
R. Jones II 1 22 0 22
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 189 1
M. Pittman Jr. 1 7 0 7
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 296 3
T. Petite 1 4 0 4
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 2
J. Falo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hawkins 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
C. Hawkins 1-0 1.0 0
M. Dorton 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Dorton 1-0 1.0 0
U. Nwosu 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
U. Nwosu 1-0 1.0 0
J. Fatu 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Fatu 1-0 1.0 0
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
M. Tell III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/15 53/54
C. McGrath 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Budrovich 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 43.2 2
R. Budrovich 5 33.4 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 42.5 59 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 26.2 59 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 42.5 59 0
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Harris 1 20.0 20 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 12 0
S. Carr 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.8 17 0
A. Harris 1 17.0 17 0
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 72.0 72 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 44.5 72 1
M. Pittman Jr. 1 72.0 72 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 UCLA 10 2:31 8 14 TD
9:07 UCLA 20 2:19 8 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:04 UCLA 26 3:53 15 44 FG Miss
10:43 UCLA 30 1:08 4 31 Punt
3:46 UCLA 20 3:06 13 20 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 UCLA 31 4:14 14 55 INT
9:36 UCLA 34 1:44 4 -5 Punt
5:10 UCLA 21 2:13 8 79 TD
1:30 UCLA 22 0:37 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 UCLA 14 2:48 8 77 FG
5:12 UCLA 39 2:21 10 61 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 USC 26 3:00 7 31 Punt
9:12 UCLA 2 0:00 1 0
6:39 USC 44 2:31 6 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 USC 30 2:34 7 0 Punt
9:27 USC 20 5:38 15 50 INT
0:37 USC 40 0:23 4 55 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 USC 27 0:46 3 -1 Punt
7:42 UCLA 44 2:10 5 44 TD
2:52 USC 35 1:16 5 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 USC 30 0:27 7 40 Punt
10:12 USC 10 4:53 11 90 TD
2:36 UCLA 49 2:21 6 7 Game
