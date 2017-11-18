Drive Chart
Senior Day: Chubb, Michel lead No. 7 UGa past Kentucky 42-13

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) For Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, it was a most appropriate way to finish up between the hedges.

In the final home game of their stellar careers, Chubb and Michel combined for five touchdowns to lead a dominant running game and No. 7 Georgia bounced back impressively from its first loss of the season, wearing down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory Saturday.

''Going down the line, we can always look back at this moment, our last game at Sanford Stadium,'' Chubb said.

Quite a Senior Day, indeed.

Chubb rushed for 151 and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard burst down the sideline to seal the victory early in the fourth quarter . Michel rambled for 87 yards and three scores of his own, most notably a 37-yard TD that sent the Bulldogs into the half with a 21-6 lead.

When it was done, they both climbed atop a platform in front of the student section to celebrate.

''That's something I can never have back, so I had to enjoy the moment,'' Chubb said. ''Believe it or not, that's my first time ever doing that. I kind of saved it for right now, for this moment.''

Chubb and Michel both passed up a chance to enter the NFL draft after their junior years.

They certainly made the most of their final college season.

''Just the guys that I can have an impact on, to leave a legacy behind, to come back and build a foundation here,'' Michel said. ''I felt like we had so much more to give to this program.''

Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) returned to form after getting stuffed on the ground in a 40-17 loss to Auburn, a dismal performance that knocked the Bulldogs out of the top spot they held for two weeks in the College Football Playoff standings.

''They put pressure on us all night, in all phases,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''They played like a No. 1 team in the country.''

Georgia finished with 381 yards rushing against the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4), averaging 8.7 yards per carry. The previous week, the Bulldogs were held to 46 yards by Auburn, with both Chubb and Michel enduring their worst games of the season.

Jake Fromm threw an interception on Georgia's first possession, leading to a field goal that gave Kentucky an early lead. Georgia went ahead for good on Chubb's first TD, an 8-yard run .

Fromm hooked up with Javon Wims on a 27-yard pass for Georgia's other score, but the Bulldogs didn't have to worry much about the air game.

The freshman quarterback threw it just 14 times, completing nine for 123 yards. Mostly, all Fromm had to do was hand it to Chubb, Michel and freshman D'Andre Swift, who piled up 66 yards on just seven carries.

Benny Snell brought Kentucky to 21-13 on a 1-yard touchdown out of the wildcat to cap the opening possession of the second half. That was the last hurrah for the Wildcats, whose frustrating showing was epitomized by quarterback Stephen Johnson getting body-slammed to the ground by Georgia's D'Andre Walker.

Kentucky did get a brilliant 45-yard catch from Blake Bone , who hauled the ball in over his left shoulder while tumbling to the turf, setting up one of two field goals by Austin MacGinnis.

MAKE ROOM, HERSCHEL

Chubb surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his career, joining 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker as the only Georgia players to accomplish that feat.

With his 151-yard performance, Chubb pushed his season total to 1,045 yards. The only season in which he failed to reach quadruple figures was as a sophomore, when a devastating knee injury limited him to 747 yards in six games.

Chubb said it was an honor to even be mentioned in the same club with Walker, the greatest player in school history.

''That's great company to have,'' Chubb said.

TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats missed a chance for their first winning record in the SEC since 1977. The program has improved significantly under coach Mark Stoops but has yet to become a serious contender for a conference title, even with East rivals Florida and Tennessee both having awful seasons and in the midst of coaching changes.

Georgia: After a sluggish start, the Bulldogs remained in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They can't afford any more slipups, but will get a chance to boost their resume when they meet top-ranked Alabama or No. 6 Auburn in the Dec. 2 SEC championship game.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Closes the regular season by hosting Louisville next Saturday. The Wildcats upset their state rival 41-38 last season .

Georgia: Also gets its state rival to finish off the regular season, making the short trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will be looking to avenge a 28-27 loss to the Yellow Jackets in 2016 .

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:59
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
42
Touchdown 10:59
1-S.Michel runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:44
pos
13
41
Point After TD 14:17
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 14:17
27-N.Chubb runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
98
yds
02:07
pos
13
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:16
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 8:16
1-S.Michel runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
03:06
pos
13
27
Point After TD 11:29
99-A.MacGinnis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 11:29
26-B.Snell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:31
pos
12
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 1:51
1-S.Michel runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
01:27
pos
6
20
Point After TD 4:56
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 4:56
11-J.Fromm complete to 6-J.Wims. 6-J.Wims runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:42
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:17
99-A.MacGinnis 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
63
yds
02:58
pos
6
7
Point After TD 3:19
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:19
27-N.Chubb runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:21
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:46
99-A.MacGinnis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
12
yds
02:24
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 10 17
Passing 5 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 4-8
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 249 503
Total Plays 60 58
Avg Gain 4.2 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 124 383
Rush Attempts 37 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 8.7
Net Yards Passing 125 120
Comp. - Att. 12-23 9-14
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-3
Penalties - Yards 2-30 7-59
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.2 2-48.0
Return Yards 83 81
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-20
Kickoffs - Returns 3-69 2-61
Int. - Returns 1-14 1-0
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 7-4 607013
7 Georgia 10-1 71471442
o50.5, UGA -23.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 125 PASS YDS 120
124 RUSH YDS 383
249 TOTAL YDS 503
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 138 0 0 107.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1938 10 4 134.0
S. Johnson 12/22 138 0 0
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 92 0 1 218.2
L. Bowden 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
227 1107 16
B. Snell Jr. 22 94 1 12
S. King 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 333 2
S. King 7 26 0 10
S. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 352 3
S. Johnson 8 4 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Bone 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 234 2
B. Bone 1 45 0 45
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 241 1
T. Richardson 3 43 0 19
G. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 500 2
G. Johnson 4 36 0 18
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 286 4
C. Conrad 1 7 0 7
K. Ross 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 175 0
K. Ross 1 4 0 4
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 0
L. Bowden 2 3 0 3
B. Snell Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 72 0
B. Snell Jr. 0 0 0 0
C. Walker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 134 0
C. Walker 0 0 0 0
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Ali 0 0 0 0
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Rigg 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
D. West 7-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Allen 4-1 0.0 1
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
M. Edwards 3-1 0.0 0
C. Love 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Love 2-2 0.0 0
D. Ware 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Ware 2-1 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
D. Baity 2-1 0.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Taylor Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
K. Randolph 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Randolph 1-0 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Middleton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Carter 1-0 1.0 0
T. Pack 91 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pack 1-0 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. MacGinnis 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
20/25 32/32
A. MacGinnis 2/2 37 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Panton 93 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 42.7 2
M. Panton 5 42.2 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 24.9 29 0
L. Bowden 3 23.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 123 1 1 147.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1766 17 5 162.2
J. Fromm 9/14 123 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Chubb 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 151 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 1045 12
N. Chubb 15 151 2 55
S. Michel 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 87 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 818 12
S. Michel 12 87 3 37
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 472 1
D. Swift 7 66 0 25
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 232 1
B. Herrien 3 48 0 30
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 83 3
J. Fromm 2 18 0 21
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 249 2
E. Holyfield 2 16 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wims 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 554 5
J. Wims 6 83 1 27
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 205 3
M. Hardman 2 24 0 15
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 492 5
T. Godwin 1 16 0 16
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 1
D. Swift 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Parrish 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
M. Parrish 7-0 0.0 0
R. Smith 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
R. Smith 6-2 1.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Patrick 6-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
D. Baker 4-0 1.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Clark 3-0 1.0 0
L. Carter 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. Sanders 2-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Davis 2-0 0.0 1
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Atkins 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Atkins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
J. Reed 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 1-2 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-3 0.0 0
R. LeCounte III 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. LeCounte III 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Rochester 1-1 0.0 0
N. McBride 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-1 0.0 0
R. Carter 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Carter 0-2 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Herring 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
12/14 48/48
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Nizialek 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 44.5 1
C. Nizialek 2 48.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 27.2 35 0
M. Hardman 2 30.5 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.8 20 0
M. Hardman 1 20.0 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UGA 32 2:24 7 12 FG
3:15 UK 20 2:58 6 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 UK 15 5:58 11 42 Punt
4:48 UK 31 1:18 3 -6 Punt
1:51 UK 25 1:19 6 44 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 3:31 8 75 TD
8:16 UK 25 2:32 4 18 Punt
4:07 UK 35 1:07 3 -23 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 UK 21 1:16 3 2 Punt
10:59 UK 25 5:37 11 22 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 26 2:43 7 17 INT
9:40 UGA 25 6:21 14 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 UGA 25 0:00 3 9 Punt
7:38 UGA 20 2:42 6 80 TD
3:18 UGA 49 1:27 4 51 TD
0:25 UGA 31 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 UGA 40 3:06 6 60 TD
5:36 UGA 14 1:21 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:50 UGA 12 2:07 7 88 TD
12:43 UGA 40 1:44 4 60 TD
5:14 UGA 13 4:36 7 51 Game
NCAA FB Scores