King accounts for 3 TDs, leads Houston past Navy, 24-14

  • Nov 24, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) Houston's defense slowed Navy in the second half, and the offense carried the momentum from there.

D'Eriq King threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Houston to a 24-14 win over Navy on Friday.

King completed 21 of 27 passes and found Steven Dunbar for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars (7-4, 5-3 American) a 21-14 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. King hit Dunbar in stride along the right sideline, and Dunbar broke one tackle at the Navy 40 and went untouched from there for the score.

''The defense played great all day,'' King said. ''We got momentum off the defense. We saw those guys make plays, and we wanted to help them by making plays ourselves.''

Houston's defense shut Navy out in the second half and held the Midshipmen to 79 yards and six first downs.

''It was tackle or dive there to get what you can get,'' Ed Oliver, who finished with a career-high 14 tackles and 3 1/2 tackles for a loss, said. ''We stopped the dive. We were really locked in on our assignments, and we shut it down.''

The 14 points was a season low for Navy.

''Consistent four quarters, consistent play,'' Houston coach Major Applewhite said. ''For us to be able to create that many stops and punt opportunities is tremendous.''

Dunbar finished with 142 yards receiving on eight catches.

King, who started his third straight game, rushed for 57 yards and scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards, with the second tying it at 14 with 3:27 left in the third and capping a 14-play, 90-yard drive. Caden Novikoff tacked on a 35-yard field goal with 7:57 remaining to up the lead to 24-14.

''We made plays in the passing game,'' Applewhite said. ''Quarterback made some runs. Duke (Catalon) ran the ball well. We played like we could play.''

Malcolm Perry rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Anthony Gargiulo added 71 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Navy (6-5, 4-4), which lost its fifth in the last six games. The Midshipmen outrushed Houston 217-103, but had 167 yards rushing at the half.

''Obviously, a disappointing loss,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''We left some points out there in the first half that came back to bite us.''

Perry tied it 7-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run with 13:42 left in the second, and Gargiulo gave the Midshipmen a 14-7 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.

''Houston played well defensively,'' Niumatalolo said. ''We just can't sustain ourselves. It's kind of the story of our season. We can't put stuff together consistently. Obviously, Houston knew that. They kept their safeties back to see if we could grind it out and we couldn't. We couldn't execute the whole way downfield.''

Linell Bonner finished with eight catches for 98 yards for Houston, which won its third out of the last four games. Houston outgained Navy 380-291.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen were able to run the triple option with success in the first half, finishing two drives with touchdowns, but Navy couldn't keep it going, rushing for 50 yards in the second half. Zach Abey started and ran the option well, rushing for 33 yards, but trailing in the fourth quarter, Navy used Perry and Garret Lewis under center. Navy won the turnover battle, recovering two fumbles, but were unable to convert either turnover into points.

Houston: The Cougars' defense stopped Navy's triple option in the second half and kept the Midshipmen off the field. Houston limited Navy to six of 16 on third downs and sacked Navy's quarterbacks three times, with Oliver getting two of them. Houston's offense woke up in the second half, putting up 261 yards and scoring 17 points.

SPECIAL GUEST

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, did the coin toss before the game.

HEFLIN CALLED FOR TARGETING

Navy linebacker Taylor Heflin was ejected with four minutes left in the third quarter for targeting on Dunbar. After Bonner caught a 6-yard pass from King on third-and-15 from the Navy 20, Micah Thomas was tackling Bonner when Heflin came in, leading with his helmet. Following the review, the play was confirmed. Bonner was slow to get up and went to the locker room shortly thereafter.

UP NEXT

Navy: The Midshipmen will have two weeks off before facing Army in Philadelphia.

Houston: The Cougars will await their opponent and bowl game.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:02
42-C.Novikoff 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:42
pos
14
24
Point After TD 14:00
42-C.Novikoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 14:00
4-D.King complete to 88-S.Dunbar. 88-S.Dunbar runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:41
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:27
42-C.Novikoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 3:27
4-D.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
93
yds
05:32
pos
14
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:00
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:00
38-A.Gargiulo runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
55
yds
01:20
pos
13
7
Point After TD 13:42
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:42
10-M.Perry runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
01:48
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
42-C.Novikoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:21
4-D.King runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:16
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 16
Rushing 16 5
Passing 2 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 282 374
Total Plays 68 59
Avg Gain 4.1 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 217 103
Rush Attempts 60 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.2
Net Yards Passing 65 271
Comp. - Att. 3-8 21-27
Yards Per Pass 8.1 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-9 2-6
Penalties - Yards 4-32 4-43
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.3 4-36.0
Return Yards 16 83
Punts - Returns 1-14 3-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-2 3-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-13
Kicking 2/3 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 6-5 0140014
Houston 7-4 7071024
o55.0, HOU -6.0
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 65 PASS YDS 271
217 RUSH YDS 103
282 TOTAL YDS 374
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 45 0 0 144.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 803 7 7 152.2
Z. Abey 2/4 45 0 0
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 29 0 1 35.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 195 2 2 126.0
G. Lewis 1/4 29 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 817 8
M. Perry 14 81 1 13
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 383 3
A. Gargiulo 16 71 1 17
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
278 1322 14
Z. Abey 16 33 0 8
C. High 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 494 2
C. High 5 16 0 7
J. Brown III 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 88 0
J. Brown III 2 14 0 15
J. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 157 2
J. Brown 4 9 0 3
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 163 1
D. Bonner 1 3 0 3
C. Scott 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Scott 1 -5 0 -5
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 47 0
G. Lewis 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Carmona 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 381 4
T. Carmona 1 40 0 40
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 301 2
M. Perry 2 34 0 29
C. Scott 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
C. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Thomas 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
M. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Palmore 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Palmore 4-2 0.0 0
J. Norton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Norton 3-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
T. Wooten 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Wooten 3-0 0.0 0
E. Nash 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Nash 3-1 0.0 0
W. Howard 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
W. Howard 3-0 0.0 0
T. Sayles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
T. Sayles 3-2 1.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Polu 3-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Heflin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Webb 2-0 1.0 0
J. Ryan 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ryan 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-0 0.0 0
E. Merchant 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Merchant 1-1 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Springer 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/11 34/35
B. Moehring 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 41.6 2
O. White 6 40.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
D. Bonner 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scott 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 7.3 14 0
C. Scott 1 14.0 14 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 277 1 0 176.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 991 6 1 175.0
D. King 21/27 277 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 57 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 341 8
D. King 16 57 2 15
D. Catalon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 621 8
D. Catalon 7 27 0 9
D. McLemore 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
D. McLemore 1 13 0 13
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 372 3
M. Car 7 7 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Dunbar 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 873 3
S. Dunbar 8 142 1 61
L. Bonner 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 850 4
L. Bonner 8 98 0 32
D. McLemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
D. McLemore 2 27 0 22
D. Catalon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 87 1
D. Catalon 2 10 0 5
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
M. Car 1 0 0 0
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 205 2
C. Lark 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Oliver 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 2.0
E. Oliver 12-2 2.0 0
D. Hines 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Hines 7-4 0.0 0
J. Carter 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
J. Carter 6-1 0.5 0
M. Adams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Adams 6-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 4 0.0
T. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Egbule 4-1 0.0 0
L. Godfrey 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Godfrey 4-1 0.0 0
J. Winchester 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Winchester 4-1 0.0 0
A. Myres 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
A. Myres 4-2 0.0 1
G. Davis 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
G. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
K. Williams 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
N. Thurman 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
N. Thurman 1-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Novikoff 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/12 40/40
C. Novikoff 1/1 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 41.6 0
D. Roy 4 36.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. McDowell 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 29.3 19 0
B. McDowell 2 16.0 19 0
J. Leday 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 25.0 13 0
J. Leday 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. McDowell 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 4.4 18 0
B. McDowell 3 8.3 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 6:17 11 52 FG Miss
6:02 NAVY 33 1:11 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:21 NAVY 25 1:48 9 75 TD
13:42 HOU 21 3:53 7 19 Downs
7:20 NAVY 45 1:20 3 55 TD
4:37 HOU 49 3:39 7 -9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 HOU 46 4:21 7 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:27 NAVY 25 2:49 7 19 Punt
13:57 NAVY 7 3:04 5 19 Punt
7:57 NAVY 25 3:19 7 12 Punt
4:04 NAVY 39 0:55 6 14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 HOU 23 2:28 6 14 Punt
4:37 HOU 32 2:16 6 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 HOU 2 2:18 6 22 Punt
6:00 HOU 16 1:15 4 6 Punt
0:51 HOU 12 0:35 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 HOU 28 1:19 4 18 Fumble
8:59 HOU 10 5:32 16 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 HOU 27 0:41 3 73 TD
10:44 HOU 29 2:42 6 53 FG
4:30 HOU 20 0:19 3 7 Punt
2:59 HOU 13 2:56 5 17 Game
NCAA FB Scores