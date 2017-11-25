Drive Chart
Duke tops Wake Forest 31-23 to become bowl eligible

  • Nov 25, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) The close of Duke's game on Saturday appropriately mirrored its season.

Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Duke earned bowl eligibility by beating Wake Forest 31-23.

The Blue Devils closed their regular season by winning back-to-back games for the first time since starting the season 4-0. It also reached the six-win mark for the fifth time in six years and fifth time in 10 seasons under coach David Cutcliffe.

That means Duke will likely play in a bowl game for the 13th time since it first fielded a football team in 1888 despite a six-game losing streak that threatened to keep the Blue Devils home for the holidays for the second straight year. And even the coach who's responsible for more than a third of those bowl appearances concedes their importance.

''I didn't want to talk about (how critical bowl eligibility is) before, because I didn't want everybody to feel like they had the weight of the world on them,'' Cutcliffe said. ''I would call it critical. Every aspect of it - the bonding that you get, the work that the young people get, our ability to evaluate young people, it will really boost recruiting. I'm going to feel a whole lot better going into homes (on Sunday). You can list a lot of things of why you need to be a bowl team.''

Duke (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-3 after John Wolford threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 6:44 remaining in the first half.

But the Blue Devils clawed back thanks to Jones' two touchdown passes that countered field goals by Wake Forest. Duke took its first lead when Jones scored from 1 yard out to make it 24-23 with 13:53 remaining. It extended the margin to eight points on a 4-yard run by Brittain Brown with 8:23 to play.

Jones finished 25 of 44 for a career-high 346 yards for the Blue Devils, whose 443 total yards were their fourth-most this season.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Wake Forest (7-5, 4-4), which could have closed a regular season with three straight wins for the first time since 1967.

''They just thoroughly outplayed us today in every way,'' Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. ''Every time they needed to make a play, they made a play. Every third-down conversion they converted. They just deserved to win the game today. They thoroughly outplayed us on both sides of the football.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils' defense showed up again. It was the fifth game in a row, and 10th time in 12 games this season, that Duke surrendered fewer than 25 points. Mark Gilbert had two interceptions for the Blue Devils to raise his team-leading total to six.

''You just keep competing,'' Cutcliffe said. ''Our defense - in a very, very tough league, with a very tough schedule - has had a terrific season.''

Wake Forest: Wolford threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Wolford also rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries, giving him 3,417 total yards on the season and breaking the single-season mark set by former Wake Forest quarterback Riley Skinner in 2009. It was his sixth straight game with multiple touchdown passes.

LOOSE GRIP

Wake Forest entered the game first in the ACC with only eight turnovers lost. But two interceptions from Wolford and a Chuckie Wade fumble significantly increased that total even if the Deacons' turnover margin remained at plus-7 thanks to three Jones interceptions. ''That was very uncharacteristic,'' Clawson said, ''and when you turn it over that many times you don't deserve to win. . If we won that game, it would have been fluky.''

HOT HAND (AND LEGS)

Jones' 346 yards were a career single-game high, pushing his career total to 5,275 and making him the ninth Duke quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards. It was the sixth 300-yard passing game of his career and second this season, though his first since throwing for 305 yards during a 41-17 win on Sept. 9 over Northwestern. His 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest marked the third straight game in which he scored a rushing touchdown after not having one since the Northwestern win.

ROAD WARRIORS

Duke has now won 16 of its last 27 road games dating back to 2013, including the last three meetings with Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils wait to learn their bowl destination.

Wake Forest: The Deacons wait for their second straight bowl invitation, marking the first time they've gone bowling in back-to-back seasons since going to three straight from 2006-2008.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:23
42-A.Parker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
23
Touchdown 8:23
22-B.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
03:59
pos
30
23
Point After TD 13:53
42-A.Parker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
23
Touchdown 13:53
17-D.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
23
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:35
7-M.Weaver 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
03:19
pos
17
23
Point After TD 6:58
42-A.Parker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
Touchdown 6:58
17-D.Jones complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:21
pos
16
20
Field Goal 9:25
7-M.Weaver 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
46
yds
01:55
pos
10
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:56
42-A.Parker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 2:56
17-D.Jones complete to 80-D.Helm. 80-D.Helm runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
01:57
pos
9
17
Point After TD 6:44
7-M.Weaver extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 6:44
10-J.Wolford complete to 17-A.Bachman. 17-A.Bachman runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
43
yds
00:12
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:00
42-A.Parker 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
04:32
pos
3
10
Field Goal 5:43
7-M.Weaver 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
24
yds
01:35
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:04
7-M.Weaver extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:04
10-J.Wolford complete to 1-T.Hines. 1-T.Hines runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
28
yds
01:17
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 14
Rushing 6 6
Passing 16 6
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-20 6-17
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 443 327
Total Plays 89 69
Avg Gain 5.0 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 97 145
Rush Attempts 45 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 4.1
Net Yards Passing 346 182
Comp. - Att. 25-44 16-34
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-9
Penalties - Yards 4-20 2-10
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 2
Punts - Avg 7-44.0 7-52.0
Return Yards 73 120
Punts - Returns 3-38 5-18
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 4-80
Int. - Returns 2-0 3-22
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 6-6 3771431
Wake Forest 7-5 1076023
o58.5, WAKE -10.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 346 PASS YDS 182
97 RUSH YDS 145
443 TOTAL YDS 327
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 346 2 3 124.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 2439 12 11 109.6
D. Jones 25/44 346 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Wilson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 743 5
S. Wilson 17 38 0 8
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 432 6
D. Jones 14 37 1 16
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 660 6
B. Brown 11 33 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 733 1
T. Rahming 8 90 0 41
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 188 2
D. Helm 3 70 1 33
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 284 1
C. Taylor 3 53 0 36
A. Young 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 213 1
A. Young 3 40 0 19
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 158 0
B. Brown 1 35 0 35
S. Wilson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 241 3
S. Wilson 2 29 0 17
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 119 3
D. Koppenhaver 1 13 0 13
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 364 1
J. Lloyd 3 10 0 7
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 2
N. Gray 1 6 1 6
Q. Chambers 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
Q. Chambers 0 0 0 0
K. Fuller 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 0
K. Fuller 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 7-1 0.0 0
B. Fields Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
B. Fields Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
J. Giles-Harris 6-1 1.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
V. Dimukeje 6-0 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Quansah 5-2 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Carter II 3-1 0.0 0
A. Saxton II 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Saxton II 3-1 0.0 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Cerenord 3-0 0.0 0
M. Ramsay 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Ramsay 3-1 1.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Ferguson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Ferguson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Gilbert 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 6 0.0
M. Gilbert 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Parker 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
17/21 33/35
A. Parker 1/1 38 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 42 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 42.0 1
A. Parker 7 44.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Birmingham 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
M. Birmingham 1 12.0 12 0
S. Wilson 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 24.6 23 0
S. Wilson 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.3 33 0
T. Rahming 3 12.7 33 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wolford 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 191 2 2 105.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 2792 25 6 157.5
J. Wolford 16/33 191 2 2
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 399 4 0 156.8
K. Hinton 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Wolford 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 615 10
J. Wolford 12 48 0 18
M. Colburn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 754 6
M. Colburn 10 42 0 12
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 190 1
K. Hinton 4 33 0 23
A. Byrd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 378 1
A. Byrd 8 24 0 8
T. Hines 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
T. Hines 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Bachman 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 281 3
A. Bachman 3 90 1 43
T. Hines 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 625 5
T. Hines 6 60 1 36
C. Serigne 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 444 8
C. Serigne 4 22 0 12
A. Byrd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
A. Byrd 2 11 0 6
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 573 2
S. Washington 1 8 0 8
C. Wade 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 245 1
C. Wade 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Williams 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 12-0 0.0 0
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
C. Glenn 9-0 0.0 0
J. Bates III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. Bates III 7-0 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
A. Henderson 7-1 0.0 1
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Kemp 5-0 0.0 1
G. Dawson 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
G. Dawson 5-2 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Masterson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Dunn 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Dunn 2-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Basham Jr. 2-3 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
E. Bassey 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 2-2 0.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
J. Strnad 2-0 0.0 1
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Yarbary 1-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ejiofor 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ejiofor 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Weaver 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
19/22 45/49
M. Weaver 3/3 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 52.0 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 43.9 5
D. Maggio 7 52.0 5 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wade 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 24.1 25 0
C. Wade 3 23.0 25 0
A. Bachman 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 11 0
A. Bachman 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bates III 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 3.6 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 14.6 9 0
J. Bates III 5 3.6 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 25 1:29 5 47 INT
12:04 DUKE 25 2:29 7 30 Punt
8:26 DUKE 1 0:59 3 0 Punt
5:32 DUKE 35 4:32 9 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 DUKE 17 0:00 4 27 Punt
11:46 DUKE 8 1:08 3 5 Punt
8:43 DUKE 2 1:39 3 3 Punt
6:38 DUKE 23 0:44 3 4 Fumble
4:53 DUKE 18 1:57 6 82 TD
2:50 WAKE 19 0:00 1 19 INT
1:00 DUKE 14 0:43 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 WAKE 48 1:43 4 -21 INT
9:19 DUKE 25 2:21 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:31 DUKE 25 3:01 11 75 TD
12:22 DUKE 26 3:59 12 74 TD
6:16 DUKE 48 3:50 8 5 Punt
1:32 DUKE 49 0:50 4 -15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 DUKE 28 1:17 4 28 TD
9:26 WAKE 20 0:48 3 5 Punt
7:18 DUKE 29 1:35 6 19 FG
0:48 WAKE 30 0:37 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 WAKE 11 1:37 6 20 Punt
10:26 WAKE 43 1:33 5 20 Punt
6:56 DUKE 43 0:12 1 43 TD
5:43 WAKE 25 0:40 3 2 Punt
2:41 WAKE 18 1:34 5 29 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 1:36 3 3 Punt
11:20 WAKE 31 1:55 6 46 FG
6:54 WAKE 25 3:19 11 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 WAKE 25 1:24 3 9 Punt
8:19 WAKE 19 1:58 6 33 Downs
2:18 WAKE 20 0:40 5 29 INT
