Drive Chart
IOWAST
KSTATE

No Text

K-State rallies for wild 20-19 victory over Iowa State

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Skylar Thompson wanted to hit Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game, only the Kansas State wide receiver was so tightly covered that the young quarterback had to scramble to his left.

Then, he turned around and scrambled to his right.

Thompson was just about ready to put his head down and dive for the goal line when Zuber, the guy he wanted all along, popped open in the end zone. And with a deft flick of his wrist, Thompson's pass found its target and gave the Wildcats a stunning 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.

''I don't remember much. It happened so quick,'' said Thompson, who threw for 152 yards, none of them bigger than the one yard he needed at the end. ''I just wasn't afraid of the moment.''

Even as a freshman, Thompson has already proven that much. He rallied the Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) past Texas Tech, led them to an upset of Oklahoma State, then showed his immense potential in engineering a 10-play, 87-yard drive that took every second of the 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the game.

''He's a very poised young man,'' Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. ''He has a confidence level that I think is appropriate for the position he plays. He expects it to happen and I like guys like that.''

Kyle Kempt threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State (7-5, 5-4), who blew a 19-7 fourth-quarter lead to lose its 10th straight to the Wildcats. The Cyclones had a chance to put things away, but Kempt misfired on third-and-6 at the Kansas State 49 in the final minutes.

''I was really proud of the effort of our kids,'' Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said, ''but in reality it comes down to a little bit of detail and unfortunately when we had our opportunity to put the game away in some instances we didn't do it. Credit to their kids for preventing that.''

The game lived up to its ''Farmageddon'' nickname: Two old-school, ground-and-pound teams going at it, a slobber-knocker reminiscent of when these teams met in the old Big Eight days.

The Cyclones struck first with a field goal, but it came at a cost when top rusher David Montgomery left with an injury on the game's first series. Kansas State answered with a touchdown drive that Thompson capped with a short run, albeit one that was set up by a short field.

That was the only offense the Wildcats managed until the fourth quarter. They only had 53 yards at halftime, even though they took a 7-6 lead into the break.

''We just had a tough time getting things going,'' Thompson said.

The Cyclones had no such problem in the second half, taking the lead on Marchie Murdock's touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Then, they pushed their advantage to 19-7 on Hakeem Butler's grab in the corner of the end zone with 13:46 left in the game.

Kansas State finally resorted to using the Wildcat formation to march downfield, and still needed a trick play to score - running back Alex Barnes' pop-pass to Winston Dimel on third-and-goal at 3. But the play seemed to energize the home sideline, and the defense channeled that energy on the field.

They gave up a long first-down play, then stopped Iowa State's next conversion attempt, when a flag for pass interference on third down was picked up and the Cyclones were forced to punt.

It was one of several flags picked up during the game, most going against the Cyclones.

''I said this after our game against Oklahoma State, officiating is hard,'' Campbell said. ''It is a tough business, a tough possession. ... They did the best job they could, just like our kids.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State wrapped up the season losing three of its last four games, though the seven wins was a big step in the right direction. Sheldon Croney ran for 63 yards in place of Montgomery, but it was clear the Cyclones' offense suffered without their top rusher.

Kansas State never got its offense on track until the fourth quarter. Making things even tougher was a crucial personal foul penalty on special teams coach Sean Snyder late in the game. Still, the Wildcats made it a memorable Senior Day with their spirited finish.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

When asked about the pass interference flag he picked up late in the game, referee Reggie Smith told a pool reporter: ''Per Big 12 policy, officials cannot discuss a judgment call.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State awaits its first bowl bid since the 2012 Liberty Bowl.

Kansas State prepares for its eighth straight bowl game.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:00
10-S.Thompson kneels at ISU 3 for -1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
19
20
Touchdown 0:00
10-S.Thompson complete to 7-I.Zuber. 7-I.Zuber runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
92
yds
01:55
pos
19
20
Point After TD 6:07
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
14
Touchdown 6:07
34-A.Barnes complete to 38-W.Dimel. 38-W.Dimel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
83
yds
07:39
pos
19
13
Point After TD 13:46
17-G.Owens extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
7
Touchdown 13:46
17-K.Kempt complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
04:13
pos
18
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:34
17-K.Kempt incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
plays
yds
pos
12
7
Touchdown 8:34
17-K.Kempt complete to 16-M.Murdock. 16-M.Murdock runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
04:57
pos
12
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:36
17-G.Owens 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
02:19
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:54
16-M.McCrane extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:54
10-S.Thompson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
26
yds
02:19
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:57
17-G.Owens 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
81
yds
07:03
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 12
Rushing 7 4
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-16 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 365 262
Total Plays 66 52
Avg Gain 5.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 115 109
Rush Attempts 30 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.6
Net Yards Passing 250 153
Comp. - Att. 24-36 16-22
Yards Per Pass 6.9 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-2
Penalties - Yards 9-85 4-45
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.3 4-48.3
Return Yards -9 120
Punts - Returns 3--9 1-43
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-77
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 2/2
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa State 7-5 336719
Kansas State 7-5 0701320
o50.5, KSTATE -2.5
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 250 PASS YDS 153
115 RUSH YDS 109
365 TOTAL YDS 262
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 264 2 0 146.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 1473 13 3 145.2
K. Kempt 24/36 264 2 0
J. Park 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1200 9 5 135.9
J. Park 1/1 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 151 1
S. Croney Jr. 13 63 0 13
M. Warren 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 105 1
M. Warren 4 17 0 8
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
234 1094 11
D. Montgomery 4 14 0 7
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 7 0
K. Kempt 7 11 0 8
J. Lanning 7 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 115 1
J. Lanning 1 9 0 9
T. Ryen 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Ryen 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Lazard 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 799 9
A. Lazard 6 95 0 32
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 262 0
D. Jones 2 43 0 34
M. Murdock 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 475 5
M. Murdock 4 37 1 16
T. Ryen 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 465 1
T. Ryen 5 36 0 18
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 586 6
H. Butler 2 23 1 20
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
S. Croney Jr. 3 15 0 8
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 208 4
M. Eaton 1 9 0 9
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 288 0
D. Montgomery 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
B. Peavy 7-1 0.0 0
J. Lanning 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
J. Lanning 6-1 1.0 0
K. Cotton-Moya 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
K. Cotton-Moya 4-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
W. Harvey 4-0 0.0 0
E. Edwards 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Edwards 4-0 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Waggoner 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Waggoner 2-1 0.0 0
R. Wilkerson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Wilkerson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Lima 2-0 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-0 0.0 0
V. Trent 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Trent 1-0 0.0 0
R. Northrup 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Northrup 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Bailey 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bailey 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Owens 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
17/21 42/42
G. Owens 2/2 36 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Downing 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 40.3 2
C. Downing 4 37.3 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ryen 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 10.1 0 1
T. Ryen 3 -3.0 0 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 152 1 0 147.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 662 5 2 152.8
S. Thompson 15/21 152 1 0
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
A. Barnes 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 249 3
D. Warmack 10 42 0 13
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 212 0
J. Silmon 5 32 0 29
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 702 6
A. Barnes 7 23 0 6
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 263 3
S. Thompson 8 12 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 510 4
I. Zuber 7 56 1 18
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
Z. Reuter 2 38 0 25
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
D. Warmack 1 24 0 24
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 147 0
D. Heath 3 23 0 8
W. Dimel 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
W. Dimel 2 7 1 4
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
A. Barnes 1 7 0 7
B. Pringle 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 705 6
B. Pringle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kirby 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
J. Kirby 9-0 1.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
D. Goolsby 7-1 0.0 0
T. Tanking 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Tanking 6-0 0.0 0
W. Geary 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Geary 4-0 0.0 0
Cr. Moore 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Cr. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
D. Shelley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Durham 3-0 0.0 0
T. Wood 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Wood 2-1 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-1 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Massie 1-1 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ball 1-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Davies 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. McCrane 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
21/26 43/43
M. McCrane 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Walsh 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 43.7 2
N. Walsh 4 48.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Pringle 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 25.9 23 1
B. Pringle 3 18.3 23 0
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 22 0
D. Heath 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.0 43 0
D. Heath 1 43.0 43 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 7:03 17 56 FG
5:51 IOWAST 14 2:31 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 IOWAST 35 2:00 3 9 Punt
9:20 IOWAST 36 3:40 6 31 Punt
3:55 IOWAST 41 2:19 8 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 IOWAST 15 4:57 11 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:58 IOWAST 38 4:13 13 62 TD
6:07 IOWAST 25 4:06 9 26 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:46 KSTATE 27 1:29 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:05 IOWAST 31 2:19 9 31 TD
10:47 KSTATE 11 1:19 3 4 Punt
5:32 KSTATE 10 1:30 3 8 Punt
1:27 KSTATE 23 0:48 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 25 1:19 3 1 Punt
8:27 KSTATE 17 3:22 7 45 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 KSTATE 32 7:39 14 83 TD
1:55 KSTATE 13 1:55 11 87 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores