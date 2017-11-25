Drive Chart
Barrett was hurt before No. 8 Ohio State beat Michigan 31-20

  • Nov 25, 2017

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Dwayne Haskins did what Ohio State quarterbacks have been doing for more than a decade. He beat Michigan.

The latest victory, though, came with a bizarre twist.

Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett and led the eighth-ranked Buckeyes from behind to beat the Wolverines 31-20 Saturday for their sixth straight win in a rivalry they've dominated no matter who's under center.

''It was really unreal,'' Haskins said.

Indeed.

Barrett was warming up on the sideline before kickoff when he said an unidentified male made accidental contact with his right leg, aggravating a knee injury he has played through all season.

''I remember he was wearing something gray, and he continued to walk,'' Barrett said. ''He got a little nervous.''

And, Urban Meyer was more than a little upset.

''Too many people on the sideline,'' Meyer said after the game. ''I'm so angry right now.''

Barrett said he will play next Saturday night when Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) plays in the Big Ten championship game against No. 5 Wisconsin, needing another win to bolster hopes of getting a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (8-4, 5-4) have lost 13 of 14 to Ohio State, including the last three with coach Jim Harbaugh.

''We need to get better. That's our mission,'' he said.

Michigan was relegated to starting John O'Korn because Brandon Peters wasn't cleared to play after having a concussion and Wilton Speight is still out with cracked vertebrae. The fifth-year senior O'Korn simply didn't make the most of the opportunity, completing fewer than half of his passes. He was picked off with about two minutes left and the Buckeyes up 24-20, heaving a pass deep to the middle of the field where only defensive back Jordan Fuller could catch it.

''That was all on me,'' O'Korn said.

Mike Weber sealed it for Ohio State with a 25-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left.

Haskins took full advantage of his chance to play in the third and fourth quarters. The redshirt freshman was 6 of 7 for 94 yards and had a 22-yard run that set up J.K. Dobbins' 1-yard touchdown gave Ohio State a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter.

''What an introduction for the rivalry,'' Buckeyes center Billy Price said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are in contention for a spot in the playoff, but will Barrett be able to help them win in Indianapolis to possibly advance to the playoff?

''Yeah, I'll play next week,'' he insisted.

Barrett grabbed his right knee on a run midway through the third quarter after being tackled. He limped off the field and toward the locker room before returning to watch the rest of the game from the sideline.

''I've played with it this whole year,'' he said. ''This time, it didn't unlock for me.''

Barrett was 3 of 8 for 30 yards with a TD and ran 15 times for 67 yards and another score .

Michigan: The Wolverines can't win 10 games for the first time in Harbaugh's three seasons and they will lament the many missed opportunities they had against Ohio State.

O'Korn missed open receivers early in the game and late, leaving everyone on Michigan's roster winless against Ohio State.

''I hold myself responsible for a lot of that,'' he said while choking up with emotion. ''I can't imagine a worse feeling right now.''

Leading 14-0, defensive back Josh Metellus dropped Barrett's pass that hit his hands. Barrett took advantage of getting another chance on the drive, scoring on a 21-yard run to cut Michigan's lead to 14-7 in the second quarter.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost 6 yards in the first quarter and finished with 226 with Dobbins accounting for 101 yards rushing and a TD on just 15 carries.

Michigan: O'Korn was 17 of 32 for 195 yards with a 3-yard TD pass to Sean McKeon that put the Wolverines up 14-0 early in the second quarter. The Wolverines may have had more success if they had O'Korn hand off more often. Chris Evans had 67 yards on 11 carries and Karan Higdon had 55 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The last time Ohio State faced Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship with a backup quarterback, Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to a 59-0 victory in 2014 that put them in the playoff.

Michigan: The Wolverines may end up in the Holiday Bowl.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage at www.twitter.com/larrylage

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:44
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
20
Touchdown 1:44
25-M.Weber runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
00:52
pos
30
20
Field Goal 10:26
96-S.Nuernberger 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
04:24
pos
24
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:34
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 1:34
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
05:28
pos
20
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:07
3-Q.Nordin extra point is no good. blocked by 12-D.Ward.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:07
22-K.Higdon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
02:36
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:54
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:54
16-J.Barrett complete to 85-M.Baugh. 85-M.Baugh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
53
yds
01:07
pos
13
14
Point After TD 9:50
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:50
16-J.Barrett scrambles runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
05:07
pos
6
14
Point After TD 14:57
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:57
8-J.O'Korn complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
5
yds
00:00
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:02
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:02
80-K.Hill runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
05:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 15
Rushing 11 7
Passing 4 8
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-16 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 337 257
Total Plays 63 68
Avg Gain 5.3 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 226 100
Rush Attempts 48 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 2.8
Net Yards Passing 111 157
Comp. - Att. 9-15 17-32
Yards Per Pass 7.4 4.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 5-38
Penalties - Yards 9-75 6-50
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.0 7-41.1
Return Yards 65 110
Punts - Returns 3-27 3-54
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 4-56
Int. - Returns 1-11 0-0
Kicking 5/6 2/3
Extra Points 4/4 2/3
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Ohio State 10-2 01471031
Michigan 8-4 776020
o49.0, MICH +12.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 111 PASS YDS 157
226 RUSH YDS 100
337 TOTAL YDS 257
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 94 0 0 198.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.2% 565 4 1 173.1
D. Haskins 6/7 94 0 0
J. Barrett 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 30 1 0 110.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 2728 33 7 165.0
J. Barrett 3/8 30 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1190 7
J. Dobbins 15 101 1 35
J. Barrett 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 672 9
J. Barrett 15 67 1 26
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 602 10
M. Weber 12 57 1 25
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 86 0
D. Haskins 3 24 0 22
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 90 1
P. Campbell 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 519 3
K. Hill 2 53 0 29
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 287 2
A. Mack 1 27 0 27
M. Baugh 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 243 5
M. Baugh 1 25 1 25
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 530 2
P. Campbell 3 12 0 7
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 130 1
J. Dobbins 2 7 0 4
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 349 7
B. Victor 0 0 0 0
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 342 5
T. McLaurin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Ward 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
D. Ward 7-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 6-0 0.0 0
J. Baker 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Baker 5-0 0.0 0
S. Hubbard 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.5
S. Hubbard 4-1 2.5 0
N. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
N. Bosa 4-1 1.0 0
C. Worley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Worley 4-2 0.0 0
D. Webb 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
D. Webb 3-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
D. Arnette 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Fuller 3-0 0.0 1
M. Hill 77 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Hill 1-0 1.0 0
J. Holmes 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Sheffield 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sprinkle 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sprinkle 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Lewis 0-1 0.5 0
K. Dever 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Dever 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/17 65/65
S. Nuernberger 1/2 44 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 43.7 0
D. Chrisman 6 45.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 15.9 15 0
M. Weber 2 13.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 4.2 11 0
K. Hill 3 9.0 11 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. O'Korn 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 195 1 1 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 956 2 6 101.2
J. O'Korn 17/32 195 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 661 6
C. Evans 11 67 0 24
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 929 11
K. Higdon 11 55 1 22
K. Hill 80 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 34 3
K. Hill 5 11 1 3
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
B. Mason 1 2 0 2
J. O'Korn 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -54 0
J. O'Korn 8 -35 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 182 1
K. Crawford 2 57 0 43
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 146 1
C. Evans 5 34 0 13
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 276 2
Z. Gentry 2 32 0 27
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
E. McDoom 2 28 0 24
D. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Harris 1 10 0 10
K. Hill 80 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
K. Hill 1 10 0 10
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 0
K. Higdon 1 9 0 9
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 307 1
G. Perry 1 9 0 9
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 285 3
S. McKeon 2 6 1 3
T. Wheatley 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Wheatley 0 0 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 219 0
D. Peoples-Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McCray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
M. McCray 9-0 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 2.0
R. Gary 5-5 2.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Metellus 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
K. Hudson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Mone 3-2 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
C. Winovich 3-6 1.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
T. Kinnel 3-1 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
L. Hill 3-1 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Bush 2-1 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Watson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
P. Bush 45 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hurst 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Hurst 1-2 0.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Furbush 1-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
15/20 34/37
Q. Nordin 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Robbins 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 40.9 2
B. Robbins 7 41.1 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 20.1 19 0
A. Thomas 4 14.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
36 8.5 42 1
D. Peoples-Jones 3 18.0 42 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 OHIOST 41 1:34 3 7 Punt
5:56 OHIOST 17 1:18 3 -8 Punt
1:14 OHIOST 17 1:12 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 OHIOST 25 5:07 13 75 TD
7:01 OHIOST 47 1:07 3 53 TD
4:30 OHIOST 33 2:20 4 18 Punt
0:21 OHIOST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 1:23 3 9 Punt
10:54 OHIOST 14 1:00 3 -1 Punt
7:02 OHIOST 22 5:28 14 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 OHIOST 26 4:24 9 47 FG
6:53 OHIOST 39 4:01 6 34 FG Miss
2:36 OHIOST 34 0:52 3 66 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MICH 25 1:11 3 3 Punt
11:48 MICH 23 5:46 14 77 TD
4:30 MICH 38 3:10 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 OHIOST 5 0:00 2 5 TD
9:44 MICH 15 2:34 5 22 Punt
5:50 MICH 25 1:13 3 -3 Punt
2:02 MICH 23 1:33 4 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 MICH 32 2:27 6 13 Punt
9:43 MICH 49 2:36 5 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 MICH 35 1:33 6 8 Punt
10:21 MICH 25 3:23 8 36 Downs
2:47 MICH 27 0:00 1 73 INT
1:38 MICH 12 1:27 9 59
