McSorley leads No. 12 Penn State to 66-3 rout of Maryland

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Penn State finished its regular season with a third straight blowout and the satisfying feeling that comes with playing exceptionally well before bowl bids are announced.

''We're trending in the right direction right now,'' coach James Franklin said after the 12th-ranked Nittany Lions breezed past Maryland 66-3 on Saturday.

Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to cap an outstanding regular season and carry Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) to its third straight victory. The streak began after successive losses at Ohio State and Michigan State by a combined four points.

Instead of lamenting what might have been, Franklin preferred to target what's happening now, which is getting his team ready to play in a major bowl game coming off three wins in a row by a combined 157-53 score.

''Whenever you can play well at the end of the season, it's a positive,'' Franklin said. ''I'm going to focus on the positive, not the woulda, shoulda, couldas.''

There were plenty of positives for the Nittany Lions in this game. Penn State led 31-0 at halftime, finished with 534 yards and didn't give up a touchdown.

What more could a coach ask?

''I thought we played a complete game. Offense, defense, special teams,'' Franklin said.

McSorley went 22 for 33 for 237 yards and ran seven times for 36 yards. The junior has thrown for 3,228 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and run for 589 yards and 11 TDs.

''Obviously, finishing strong these last few games is something we wanted to do,'' McSorley said.

McSorley left with 5:46 left in the third quarter, after Saquon Barkley made it 45-0 with two third-quarter touchdown runs.

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens completed the rout, running for 113 yards and three scores.

Penn State has won 10 games in successive seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

''I'm very pleased with the program overall, the progress that we're making,'' Franklin said. ''There's still a lot of work to do, but I'm happy where we're at.''

The one bright spot for Maryland (4-8, 2-7) was the record-setting play of DJ Moore, who had eight catches for 100 yards. Moore set the school single-season mark of 80 receptions, breaking the record of 77 held by Geroy Simon in 1994, and became only the third Maryland receiver to have a 1,000-yard season.

He also threw a no-look pass on a botched flea-flicker.

On a day the school bid farewell to the 19 seniors on the squad, the Terrapins fell to 2-38-2 in this very lopsided series.

''Poor execution and it was a poorly coached team that went out there,'' coach DJ Durkin said. ''A season of adversity got to us.''

A series of injuries forced Durkin to use five different quarterbacks this season. After a 3-1 start, the Terps lost seven of eight.

''It just wore on us and we slowly deteriorated.''

McSorley set the tone early, running for 22 yards on a third-and-8 on the opening series to set up a touchdown run by Stevens, who lined up at running back.

Later in the first quarter, McSorley deftly kept his balance while scrambling over a fallen Maryland defender on a 5-yard touchdown run .

It became 28-0 when McSorley tossed a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Mike Gesicki in the span of 3 1/2 minutes.

By the time they were done, the Nittany Lions had surpassed 50 points for the fourth time this season, the most since 1994.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions deserve the chance to put their prolific offense on display on New Year's Day. They are averaging more than 40 points a game and are coming off back-to-back 50-point games for the first time since 1997.

Maryland: The Terrapins saved their worst for last. Maryland sealed an 0-4 November with its most lopsided loss since a 63-0 bashing by Florida State in 2013.

HALF TIME: Penn State senior safety Troy Apke missed the first half, his punishment for targeting last week in a 56-44 win over Nebraska. He saw limited action and finished with two tackles.

MR. TOUCHDOWN

Barkley has scored 19 touchdowns this season, seven in the last three weeks, and has a school-record 51 TDs for his career.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Maryland: Faces Texas at FedEx Field, Sept. 1, 2018.

---

More AP college football at http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
3
Touchdown 2:24
2-T.Stevens runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
33
yds
03:18
pos
65
3
Point After TD 7:44
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
3
Touchdown 7:44
2-T.Stevens runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
03:05
pos
58
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:07
95-H.Darmstadter 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
55
yds
01:22
pos
52
3
Point After TD 2:37
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
0
Touchdown 2:37
2-T.Stevens complete to 89-T.Pancoast. 89-T.Pancoast runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:09
pos
51
0
Point After TD 7:12
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
0
Touchdown 7:12
26-S.Barkley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
13
yds
01:59
pos
44
0
Point After TD 9:18
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 9:18
26-S.Barkley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
03:46
pos
37
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:29
95-T.Davis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
04:26
pos
31
0
Point After TD 11:33
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 11:33
9-T.McSorley complete to 88-M.Gesicki. 88-M.Gesicki runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:35
pos
27
0
Point After TD 14:52
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 14:52
9-T.McSorley complete to 88-M.Gesicki. 88-M.Gesicki runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
01:27
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:10
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:10
9-T.McSorley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
02:20
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:17
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:17
2-T.Stevens runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
91
yds
04:35
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 11
Rushing 13 3
Passing 12 7
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 11-17 1-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-3
Total Net Yards 524 296
Total Plays 88 62
Avg Gain 6.0 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 286 124
Rush Attempts 48 25
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 5.0
Net Yards Passing 238 172
Comp. - Att. 25-40 21-37
Yards Per Pass 6.0 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 5-7
Penalties - Yards 2-10 8-91
Touchdowns 9 0
Rushing TDs 6 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.3 7-40.0
Return Yards 33 142
Punts - Returns 2-25 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-8 10-132
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 10/10 1/2
Extra Points 9/9 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 Penn State 10-2 1417211466
Maryland 4-8 00303
o58.5, MD +23.5
Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium College Park, MD
 238 PASS YDS 172
286 RUSH YDS 124
524 TOTAL YDS 296
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 237 2 0 147.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 3228 26 8 153.6
T. McSorley 22/33 237 2 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 11 1 0 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 158 3 0 137.7
T. Stevens 3/7 11 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 113 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 190 4
T. Stevens 12 113 3 21
S. Barkley 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 1134 16
S. Barkley 16 77 2 17
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 176 1
M. Sanders 7 42 0 31
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 431 11
T. McSorley 7 36 1 22
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
Ma. Allen 4 20 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 635 1
Ju. Johnson 6 63 0 20
D. Hamilton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 747 7
D. Hamilton 5 59 0 32
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 404 3
D. Thompkins 3 48 0 28
M. Gesicki 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 501 9
M. Gesicki 5 35 2 19
S. Blacknall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 269 2
S. Blacknall 1 19 0 19
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 126 1
B. Polk 1 9 0 9
T. Pancoast 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
T. Pancoast 1 4 1 4
S. Barkley 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 594 3
S. Barkley 1 4 0 4
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 61 2
T. Stevens 1 4 0 4
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
M. Sanders 1 3 0 3
I. Charles 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
I. Charles 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Smith 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Smith 5-1 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 4-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Campbell 4-0 0.0 0
Ma. Allen 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Ma. Allen 3-1 0.0 0
J. Cabinda 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Cabinda 3-1 1.0 0
G. Haley 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 1.0
G. Haley 3-0 1.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Givens 2-1 1.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Wade 2-1 0.0 0
T. Apke 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Apke 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 1-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
C. Castagna 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Castagna 1-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
A. Oruwariye 1-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Joseph 1-1 1.5 0
J. Cooper 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chavis 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Chavis 1-1 0.0 0
E. Jordan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Jordan 0-1 0.5 0
P. Cothren 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Cothren 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Davis 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
9/16 66/66
T. Davis 1/1 30 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 43.2 1
B. Gillikin 4 45.3 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Barkley 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 28.4 3 2
S. Barkley 1 3.0 3 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 5 0
B. Polk 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 14.5 20 1
D. Thompkins 2 12.5 20 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 185 0 0 98.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 1313 10 5 109.1
M. Bortenschlager 20/36 185 0 0
D. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -6 0 0 49.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 163.0
D. Moore 1/1 -6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 875 5
T. Johnson 8 70 0 45
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 622 3
L. Harrison III 7 60 0 54
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 145 4
J. Funk 1 0 0 0
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 13 2
M. Bortenschlager 7 -2 0 4
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 99 2
J. Leake 2 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
80 1033 8
D. Moore 8 100 0 32
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 553 5
T. Jacobs 4 33 0 10
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 123 0
J. Davenport 4 21 0 16
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 36 0
L. Harrison III 3 14 0 8
T. Capehart 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Capehart 1 6 0 6
M. Cornwell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Cornwell 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Carter Jr. 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Carter Jr. 9-2 0.0 0
S. Cockerille 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Cockerille 6-0 0.0 0
D. Savage Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
D. Savage Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
C. Burkett 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Burkett 5-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 5-1 0.0 0
A. Brooks 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 1.0
A. Brooks 5-0 1.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
I. Davis 5-3 0.0 0
A. Richardson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
A. Richardson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Brooks 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
A. Isaacs 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Isaacs 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tanyi 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tanyi 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
J. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Kulka 1-2 0.0 0
C. Walker 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
S. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Oluwatimi 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Darmstadter 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/12 31/31
H. Darmstadter 1/2 42 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 39.2 0
W. Lees 7 40.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 24.3 26 1
T. Johnson 4 20.3 26 0
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 21.1 17 0
J. Leake 3 9.7 17 0
N. Barnes 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 13 0
N. Barnes 2 9.0 13 0
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 18.4 4 0
J. Funk 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 10.2 9 0
D. Moore 2 5.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 PSU 9 4:35 11 91 TD
8:05 PSU 34 0:51 3 3 Punt
5:30 MD 41 2:20 5 41 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:45 MD 44 1:27 6 44 TD
13:08 PSU 48 1:35 5 52 TD
10:44 PSU 29 1:44 5 13 Punt
6:55 PSU 33 4:26 9 55 FG
1:41 PSU 28 0:33 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 PSU 27 3:46 10 73 TD
9:11 MD 13 1:59 4 13 TD
5:46 PSU 32 3:09 10 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:57 PSU 5 0:46 6 20 Punt
10:49 PSU 43 3:05 8 57 TD
5:42 MD 48 3:18 7 33 TD
0:51 PSU 39 0:37 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 MD 26 2:02 6 4 Punt
7:01 MD 20 1:26 5 -19 Punt
3:10 MD 25 1:20 5 19 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 MD 27 1:31 6 25 Fumble
11:30 MD 23 0:41 5 48 FG Miss
8:51 MD 18 1:52 5 15 Downs
2:19 MD 22 0:30 3 6 Punt
1:00 MD 30 0:36 5 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MD 35 1:44 5 38 Downs
7:06 MD 18 1:12 3 7 Punt
2:29 MD 21 1:22 5 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MD 12 2:25 6 9 Punt
7:37 MD 18 1:43 3 -1 Punt
2:17 MD 15 1:15 3 2 Punt
