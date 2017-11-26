Drive Chart
Etling's big night helps No. 19 LSU down Texas A&M 45-21

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Ed Orgeron stood outside the Tigers' locker room praising his team's ''remarkable'' turnaround from a stunning upset two months ago. Across Death Valley, Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin fielded questions about whether his tenure with the Aggies is over.

Danny Etling passed 347 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 LSU beat Texas A&M 45-21 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Etling's touchdowns went for 11 yards to Russell Gage, 10 yards to J.D. Moore and 6 yards to D.J. Chark as LSU (9-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) won for the sixth time in seven games to finish with its best SEC record since 2012.

''Looking back at all the things that we went through, it's a remarkable feat by our team,'' said Orgeron, whose team was 3-2 and under intense scrutiny after Troy had handed LSU its first non-conference loss at home since 2000 on Sept. 30.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) entered the game with questions swirling about the future of coach Kevin Sumlin, who has never had a losing season since taking over at A&M in 2012, but who will go a fourth straight year without as many as nine victories.

Sumlin said he ''didn't know anything'' about his future at Texas A&M, but said he believes he should be retained and that his program is in better shape now than when he took over.

''It's just business as usual for me,'' Sumlin said. ''In my mind, I do my job as best as I can and if you think otherwise, if you start doubting who you are, you're in the wrong business.''

Etling, a senior, completed 19 of 30 passes and had six completions longer than 25 yards, including a 56-yarder on a short pass to running back Darrel Williams and a 49-yarder deep downfield to D.J. Chark.

''What a great way to end my time in Tiger Stadium,'' Etling said. ''It's been quite the turnaround and now we have a chance to go grab a 10-win season'' with a bowl victory.

Etling's outing represented his best day yet at LSU, where he transferred from Purdue.

Etling's previous LSU high for yards passing was 324 against Texas A&M last season. His career-high remains 485 yards passing for Purdue against Indiana in 2013.

Nick Starkel passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who twice cut LSU's lead to just six points in the third quarter. But he was intercepted three times and the Aggies also lost a fumble. Trayveon Williams had short touchdown run that cut LSU's lead to 20-7 shortly before halftime.

Christian Kirk caught seven passes for 78 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown which made it 27-21.

But LSU responded with a five-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that included Etling's 33-yard completion to Gage and his scoring pass to Moore.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies came in with a chance to finish equal with LSU and Mississippi State at 5-3 in the SEC. Instead, the Aggies looked anemic and out of sorts on offense much of the game, and their defense eventually wore down.

LSU: The Tigers, who outgained the Aggies 601-282 in total yards, had themselves to blame for A&M getting close in the third quarter. But LSU didn't fold. The Tigers were relentless and pulled away again for a convincing victory that should secure a bid to one of the more attractive bowls around New Year's Day.

DEFENDING SUMLIN

Aggies players acknowledged they were aware of scrutiny on Sumlin, but didn't seem to appreciate it.

''It's a shame that if you don't win 10 games in this league that your coach is automatically on the chopping block,'' linebacker Cullen Gillaspia said. ''We went out and fought for him and I'll continue to fight for him. He's my coach.''

BY THE NUMBERS

Gage finished with 81 yards on just four receptions. Chark caught five passes for 86 yards.

Running back Derrius Guice rushed for 127 yards on 28 carries, including powerful 1-yard TD in which he willed his way across the goal line, twisting and churning through several tacklers. Williams rushed for 106 yards and one TD. His 77-yard gain on a direct snap set up Chark's TD.

EARLY MISCUES

There were three turnovers on the first four series.

Moore was stripped by Aggies' cornerback Charles Oliver on the game's first play from scrimmage.

Three plays later, LSU cornerback Andraez ''Greedy'' Williams intercepted his fifth pass this season.

Two plays into A&M's second series, running back Keith Ford fumbled on a hit by cornerback Kevin Toliver II and linebacker Donnie Alexander returned the ball 33 yards, setting up a field goal to make it 6-0.

EJECTED

Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker was ejected for targeting after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Guice in the fourth quarter. Later, Aggies receiver Clyde Chriss was thrown out for his involvement in a scuffle on the LSU sideline after LSU linebacker Devin White's interception.

UP NEXT

Both teams await bowl bids that will be announced on Dec. 5.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:58
34-C.Culp 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
67
yds
04:18
pos
21
45
Two Point Conversion 13:18
16-D.Etling complete to 84-F.Moreau. 84-F.Moreau to TXAM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 13:18
16-D.Etling complete to 7-D.Chark. 7-D.Chark runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
83
yds
01:34
pos
21
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:51
34-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
34
Touchdown 2:51
16-D.Etling complete to 18-J.Moore. 18-J.Moore runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
02:22
pos
21
33
Point After TD 5:21
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 5:21
17-N.Starkel complete to 3-C.Kirk. 3-C.Kirk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:31
pos
20
27
Point After TD 8:52
34-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 8:52
5-D.Guice runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
39
yds
02:46
pos
14
26
Point After TD 13:20
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 13:20
17-N.Starkel complete to 4-D.Ratley. 4-D.Ratley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
01:40
pos
13
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:21
5-T.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
01:05
pos
6
20
Point After TD 7:29
39-J.Gonsoulin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 7:29
28-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
02:47
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:23
39-J.Gonsoulin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 4:23
16-D.Etling complete to 83-R.Gage. 83-R.Gage runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
61
yds
01:13
pos
0
12
Field Goal 6:31
39-J.Gonsoulin 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
7
yds
02:48
pos
0
6
Field Goal 9:57
39-J.Gonsoulin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
70
yds
04:01
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 27
Rushing 2 9
Passing 10 15
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 3-11 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 276 587
Total Plays 57 87
Avg Gain 4.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 55 250
Rush Attempts 27 56
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.5
Net Yards Passing 221 337
Comp. - Att. 16-30 20-31
Yards Per Pass 7.4 10.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 4-14
Penalties - Yards 5-54 2-30
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-48.7 2-39.5
Return Yards 55 50
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-55 3-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-3
Kicking 3/3 7/9
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 3/5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas A&M 7-5 0714021
18 LSU 9-3 137141145
o50.5, LSU -11.0
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 221 PASS YDS 337
55 RUSH YDS 250
276 TOTAL YDS 587
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 227 2 3 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 1294 10 5 149.8
N. Starkel 16/30 227 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 733 7
T. Williams 17 55 1 7
K. Ford 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 493 11
K. Ford 7 7 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -23 1
N. Starkel 3 -7 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Kirk 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 730 7
C. Kirk 7 78 1 31
T. Schorp 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
T. Schorp 2 46 0 31
D. Ratley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 603 6
D. Ratley 1 45 1 45
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 459 2
J. Ausbon 2 30 0 36
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 256 3
C. Buckley 3 21 0 9
K. Ford 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 71 0
K. Ford 1 7 0 7
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 180 0
T. Williams 0 0 0 0
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 187 0
R. Paul 0 0 0 0
C. Chriss 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
C. Chriss 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Watts 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 7-2 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 7-1 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 1 0.5
O. Alaka 6-4 0.5 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 3 1.0
T. Dodson 6-3 1.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
L. Durham 5-3 0.0 0
K. Keke 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Keke 5-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
B. Johnson 4-4 1.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 4-0 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Hines III 3-1 1.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
D. Tucker 3-4 0.0 0
K. Magee II 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Magee II 2-1 0.0 0
I. Okeke 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Okeke 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Henderson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Henderson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-3 0.0 0
M. Howard 37 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
R. Garner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Peevy 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Tripucka 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
76 46.1 1
S. Tripucka 7 48.7 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Kirk 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 22.9 21 1
C. Kirk 3 18.3 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Etling 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 347 3 0 193.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 2234 14 2 155.3
D. Etling 19/30 347 3 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 182 1 2 119.1
M. Brennan 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Guice 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 127 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
216 1153 11
D. Guice 28 127 1 23
D. Williams 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 776 9
D. Williams 11 106 1 77
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 96 0
N. Brossette 6 25 0 10
D. Chark 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 1
D. Chark 2 7 0 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 0 0 0
D. Etling 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 107 2
D. Etling 5 -5 0 4
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -6 0
M. Brennan 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Chark 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 811 3
D. Chark 5 86 1 49
R. Gage 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 270 3
R. Gage 4 81 1 33
D. Williams 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 327 0
D. Williams 1 56 0 56
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
T. Carter 2 32 0 28
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 27 0 27
F. Moreau 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 214 3
F. Moreau 2 19 0 10
J. Moore 18 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 2
J. Moore 2 18 1 10
D. Guice 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 100 0
D. Guice 1 18 0 18
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 195 1
S. Sullivan 1 9 0 9
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 0
D. Dillon 1 5 0 5
J. Jefferson 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
D. White 8-3 0.0 1
G. Gilmore 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
G. Gilmore 5-0 1.0 0
D. Jackson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Jackson 4-0 0.0 1
F. Herron 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
F. Herron 2-2 0.0 0
K. Toliver II 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Toliver II 2-0 0.0 0
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Battle 2-1 0.0 0
C. Thompson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Thompson 2-0 1.0 0
K. Chaisson 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 2-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 5 0.0
A. Williams 2-0 0.0 1
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Delpit 2-0 0.0 0
D. Alexander 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Alexander 1-2 0.0 0
C. LaCouture 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. LaCouture 1-1 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Gonsoulin 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/9 18/18
J. Gonsoulin 2/4 46 2/2 8
C. Culp 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/15 20/23
C. Culp 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 36.1 1
J. Growden 1 38.0 1 38
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 43.3 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rucker 51 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Rucker 1 9.0 9 0
T. Gallman 89 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Gallman 1 18.0 18 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 21.2 24 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Chark 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 11.7 0 2
D. Chark 2 -2.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 LSU 33 0:50 3 -55 INT
9:52 TXAM 25 0:17 2 31 Fumble
6:27 TXAM 25 0:43 3 7 Punt
4:23 TXAM 25 1:44 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TXAM 20 1:07 3 9 Punt
7:23 TXAM 21 2:11 5 18 Punt
1:26 TXAM 30 1:05 8 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 1:40 6 75 TD
11:44 TXAM 20 0:00 1 80 INT
8:52 TXAM 25 3:31 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:51 TXAM 25 2:31 6 11 Punt
13:12 TXAM 24 0:45 3 5 Punt
7:49 TXAM 30 1:18 4 -17 Punt
1:49 TXAM 10 0:28 2 2 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 0:00 1 8 Fumble
13:58 LSU 12 4:01 9 59 FG
9:19 TXAM 23 2:48 5 7 FG
5:36 LSU 39 1:13 4 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:31 LSU 20 1:45 10 71 FG Miss
10:16 LSU 24 2:47 7 76 TD
5:02 LSU 20 3:32 11 50 FG Miss
0:17 LSU 40 0:13 3 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 LSU 32 1:19 3 7 Punt
11:38 TXAM 39 2:46 7 39 TD
5:13 LSU 29 2:22 6 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 LSU 17 1:34 5 83 TD
12:16 LSU 24 4:18 8 67 FG
6:22 LSU 29 4:25 8 23 Punt
1:07 TXAM 5 0:37 2 -4 Game
NCAA FB Scores