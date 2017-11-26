|
|TXAM
|LSU
Etling's big night helps No. 19 LSU down Texas A&M 45-21
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Ed Orgeron stood outside the Tigers' locker room praising his team's ''remarkable'' turnaround from a stunning upset two months ago. Across Death Valley, Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin fielded questions about whether his tenure with the Aggies is over.
Danny Etling passed 347 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 LSU beat Texas A&M 45-21 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Etling's touchdowns went for 11 yards to Russell Gage, 10 yards to J.D. Moore and 6 yards to D.J. Chark as LSU (9-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) won for the sixth time in seven games to finish with its best SEC record since 2012.
''Looking back at all the things that we went through, it's a remarkable feat by our team,'' said Orgeron, whose team was 3-2 and under intense scrutiny after Troy had handed LSU its first non-conference loss at home since 2000 on Sept. 30.
The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) entered the game with questions swirling about the future of coach Kevin Sumlin, who has never had a losing season since taking over at A&M in 2012, but who will go a fourth straight year without as many as nine victories.
Sumlin said he ''didn't know anything'' about his future at Texas A&M, but said he believes he should be retained and that his program is in better shape now than when he took over.
''It's just business as usual for me,'' Sumlin said. ''In my mind, I do my job as best as I can and if you think otherwise, if you start doubting who you are, you're in the wrong business.''
Etling, a senior, completed 19 of 30 passes and had six completions longer than 25 yards, including a 56-yarder on a short pass to running back Darrel Williams and a 49-yarder deep downfield to D.J. Chark.
''What a great way to end my time in Tiger Stadium,'' Etling said. ''It's been quite the turnaround and now we have a chance to go grab a 10-win season'' with a bowl victory.
Etling's outing represented his best day yet at LSU, where he transferred from Purdue.
Etling's previous LSU high for yards passing was 324 against Texas A&M last season. His career-high remains 485 yards passing for Purdue against Indiana in 2013.
Nick Starkel passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who twice cut LSU's lead to just six points in the third quarter. But he was intercepted three times and the Aggies also lost a fumble. Trayveon Williams had short touchdown run that cut LSU's lead to 20-7 shortly before halftime.
Christian Kirk caught seven passes for 78 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown which made it 27-21.
But LSU responded with a five-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that included Etling's 33-yard completion to Gage and his scoring pass to Moore.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The Aggies came in with a chance to finish equal with LSU and Mississippi State at 5-3 in the SEC. Instead, the Aggies looked anemic and out of sorts on offense much of the game, and their defense eventually wore down.
LSU: The Tigers, who outgained the Aggies 601-282 in total yards, had themselves to blame for A&M getting close in the third quarter. But LSU didn't fold. The Tigers were relentless and pulled away again for a convincing victory that should secure a bid to one of the more attractive bowls around New Year's Day.
DEFENDING SUMLIN
Aggies players acknowledged they were aware of scrutiny on Sumlin, but didn't seem to appreciate it.
''It's a shame that if you don't win 10 games in this league that your coach is automatically on the chopping block,'' linebacker Cullen Gillaspia said. ''We went out and fought for him and I'll continue to fight for him. He's my coach.''
BY THE NUMBERS
Gage finished with 81 yards on just four receptions. Chark caught five passes for 86 yards.
Running back Derrius Guice rushed for 127 yards on 28 carries, including powerful 1-yard TD in which he willed his way across the goal line, twisting and churning through several tacklers. Williams rushed for 106 yards and one TD. His 77-yard gain on a direct snap set up Chark's TD.
EARLY MISCUES
There were three turnovers on the first four series.
Moore was stripped by Aggies' cornerback Charles Oliver on the game's first play from scrimmage.
Three plays later, LSU cornerback Andraez ''Greedy'' Williams intercepted his fifth pass this season.
Two plays into A&M's second series, running back Keith Ford fumbled on a hit by cornerback Kevin Toliver II and linebacker Donnie Alexander returned the ball 33 yards, setting up a field goal to make it 6-0.
EJECTED
Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker was ejected for targeting after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Guice in the fourth quarter. Later, Aggies receiver Clyde Chriss was thrown out for his involvement in a scuffle on the LSU sideline after LSU linebacker Devin White's interception.
UP NEXT
Both teams await bowl bids that will be announced on Dec. 5.
For more AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|276
|587
|Total Plays
|57
|87
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|250
|Rush Attempts
|27
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|10.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-6
|4-14
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.7
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|55
|50
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-55
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-3
|Kicking
|3/3
|7/9
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|221
|PASS YDS
|337
|55
|RUSH YDS
|250
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|587
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|16/30
|227
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|17
|55
|1
|7
|
K. Ford 7 RB
|K. Ford
|7
|7
|0
|5
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|3
|-7
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kirk 3 WR
|C. Kirk
|7
|78
|1
|31
|
T. Schorp 86 TE
|T. Schorp
|2
|46
|0
|31
|
D. Ratley 4 WR
|D. Ratley
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|2
|30
|0
|36
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
K. Ford 7 RB
|K. Ford
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Chriss 16 WR
|C. Chriss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Watts 23 DB
|A. Watts
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alaka 42 LB
|O. Alaka
|6-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Keke 88 DL
|K. Keke
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 7 LB
|B. Johnson
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 4 DB
|D. Tucker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Magee II 56 LB
|K. Magee II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 20 DB
|I. Okeke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Henderson 92 DL
|Z. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 95 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Howard 37 DL
|M. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 58 LB
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Garner 35 LB
|R. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 93 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Tripucka 18 P
|S. Tripucka
|7
|48.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 3 WR
|C. Kirk
|3
|18.3
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Etling 16 QB
|D. Etling
|19/30
|347
|3
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Guice 5 RB
|D. Guice
|28
|127
|1
|23
|
D. Williams 28 RB
|D. Williams
|11
|106
|1
|77
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|6
|25
|0
|10
|
D. Chark 7 WR
|D. Chark
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Etling 16 QB
|D. Etling
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Chark 7 WR
|D. Chark
|5
|86
|1
|49
|
R. Gage 83 WR
|R. Gage
|4
|81
|1
|33
|
D. Williams 28 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|2
|32
|0
|28
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
F. Moreau 84 TE
|F. Moreau
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 18 FB
|J. Moore
|2
|18
|1
|10
|
D. Guice 5 RB
|D. Guice
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jefferson 32 WR
|J. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|
G. Gilmore 99 NT
|G. Gilmore
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 1 DB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Herron 97 DE
|F. Herron
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toliver II 2 CB
|K. Toliver II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 26 S
|J. Battle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 23 LB
|C. Thompson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 4 LB
|K. Chaisson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 29 CB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 48 LB
|D. Alexander
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. LaCouture 18 DE
|C. LaCouture
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 95 NT
|E. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gonsoulin 39 K
|J. Gonsoulin
|2/4
|46
|2/2
|8
|
C. Culp 34 K
|C. Culp
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rucker 51 LB
|J. Rucker
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
T. Gallman 89 FB
|T. Gallman
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chark 7 WR
|D. Chark
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2