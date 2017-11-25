Drive Chart
No. 7 Georgia protects playoff hopes, crushes Georgia Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) Georgia took care of its state bragging rights so it could shift its focus to bigger championships.

Sony Michel ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 7 Georgia protected its playoff hopes with a dominant 38-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

''It was important to us,'' Michel said. ''It was important to Dawg Nation. By us playing so well today, it means a lot.''

The Bulldogs had 247 yards rushing and 471 total yards as Michel, Nick Chubb and D'Andre Swift ran for touchdowns. Fromm threw scoring passes of 21 yards to Javon Wims and 78 yards to Ahkil Crumpton .

The win gives Georgia (11-1, No. 7 CFP) momentum for next week's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 Auburn, who beat the Bulldogs two weeks ago and topped No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. Winning their first SEC title since 2005 could give the Bulldogs a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

''It's an awesome feeling. To get to play for an SEC title is something we're really looking forward to,'' said safety Roquan Smith, who led Georgia's defense with nine tackles, including three for losses.

Georgia Tech (5-6), which had won two of the last three games in the state rivalry, was denied the win it needed to become bowl-eligible.

''I don't know if my frustration has ever been this high,'' Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said.

Georgia Tech, which was 0-5 on the road this year, saw its eight-game home winning streak end. But a home loss was nothing new for the Yellow Jackets in the rivalry. Georgia has won nine straight games at Georgia Tech since the Yellow Jackets' last home win in the series in 1999.

Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Michel ran to his right before cutting back to his left, leaving Georgia Tech cornerback Lance Austin face down on the field, on his third-quarter scoring run.

Austin said the defense struggled with ''just wrapping up.''

''They've got good backs,'' Austin said. ''They did a good job. I'll give them credit. We couldn't get off the field on third downs.''

The Yellow Jackets were held to a season-low 226 yards.

''We were able to get it around them a few times, but they're a good defense ... flying everywhere,'' said Georgia Tech's Nathan Cottrell, who had five carries for 43 yards.

The Yellow Jackets' only points came on TaQuon Marshall's 10-yard scoring pass to Ricky Jeune, who was left uncovered in the end zone late in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: The Bulldogs' defense showed its speed in containing Marshall and the Yellow Jackets' usually potent option attack. The win also was another demonstration of the depth in Georgia's running game and the composure of Fromm, who did not commit a turnover. The most lopsided win in the series since Georgia's 42-10 win in 2012 will build momentum for the rematch against Auburn.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered their second losing regular season in the last three years under Johnson. They are only 17-19 since winning 11 games in 2014. The lopsided loss to Georgia in a rivalry known for recent close games may lead Johnson to consider changes to his staff, and Johnson himself could feel the heat from athletic director Todd Stansbury. It was a poor finish for Georgia Tech's defense, which also struggled in last week's 43-20 loss at Duke.

MICHEL MOVES UP

Michel has 3,314 yards rushing to pass Garrison Hearst for third place on Georgia's career list. Michel trails only Herschel Walker (5,259) and Chubb (4,522).

MILESTONE FOR MARSHALL

Marshall ran for 72 yards set a new school single-season school record for yards rushing by a quarterback with 1,146. Justin Thomas set the previous mark with 1,086 in 2014.

NO RUSHING TD

Georgia Tech was held without a rushing touchdown for the first time since its 13-7 loss to Georgia in 2015.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Will play No. 6 Auburn in the SEC championship game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets' season ended because no five-win teams were needed to fill bowl slots.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:21
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Touchdown 11:21
11-J.Fromm complete to 16-A.Crumpton. 16-A.Crumpton runs 78 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 97-B.Glanton Roughing the passer declined.
3
plays
85
yds
01:31
pos
37
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 1:23
7-D.Swift runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
67
yds
05:44
pos
30
7
Point After TD 9:03
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 9:03
1-S.Michel runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
03:02
pos
23
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
50
yds
00:39
pos
17
7
Point After TD 0:48
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:48
16-T.Marshall complete to 2-R.Jeune. 2-R.Jeune runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:17
pos
14
6
Point After TD 7:05
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:05
11-J.Fromm complete to 6-J.Wims. 6-J.Wims runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:11
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:51
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:51
27-N.Chubb runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
05:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 12
Rushing 13 11
Passing 9 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-10 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 470 219
Total Plays 60 55
Avg Gain 7.8 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 246 188
Rush Attempts 43 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 4.1
Net Yards Passing 224 31
Comp. - Att. 12-17 2-9
Yards Per Pass 13.2 3.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Penalties - Yards 2-25 2-25
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-44.5 5-46.6
Return Yards 91 33
Punts - Returns 3-40 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 2-28
Int. - Returns 1-15 0-0
Kicking 6/6 1/1
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Georgia 11-1 71014738
Georgia Tech 5-6 07007
o51.0, GATECH +11.5
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 224 PASS YDS 31
246 RUSH YDS 188
470 TOTAL YDS 219
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 224 2 0 233.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1990 19 5 167.7
J. Fromm 12/16 224 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Michel 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 903 13
S. Michel 13 85 1 16
N. Chubb 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 1098 13
N. Chubb 12 53 1 12
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 509 2
D. Swift 4 37 1 31
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 283 2
E. Holyfield 9 34 0 11
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 103 3
J. Fromm 2 20 0 15
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 249 1
B. Herrien 3 17 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Crumpton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
A. Crumpton 2 78 1 78
J. Wims 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 631 6
J. Wims 5 77 1 23
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 256 3
M. Hardman 3 51 0 39
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 2
R. Ridley 1 9 0 9
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 112 1
I. Nauta 1 9 0 9
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 492 5
T. Godwin 0 0 0 0
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
C. Woerner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Smith 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
R. Smith 9-0 1.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Walker 6-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Patrick 5-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Atkins 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Atkins 3-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
D. Sanders 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
J. Reed 3-1 0.0 0
L. Carter 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Carter 2-1 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Crowder 2-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 2-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte III 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte III 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Carter 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
M. Parrish 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Parrish 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 1
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/15 53/53
R. Blankenship 1/1 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Nizialek 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 44.5 1
C. Nizialek 2 44.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 27.3 29 0
M. Hardman 1 29.0 29 0
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 7 0
E. Holyfield 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 11.2 28 0
M. Hardman 3 13.3 28 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
22.2% 38 1 1 72.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.1% 927 10 5 124.0
T. Marshall 2/9 38 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
247 1146 17
T. Marshall 17 72 0 24
K. Benson 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 1053 6
K. Benson 12 44 0 8
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 271 0
N. Cottrell 5 43 0 33
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 209 0
C. Lynch 4 14 0 9
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 217 1
Q. Searcy 6 8 0 3
J. Green 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 156 2
J. Green 1 6 0 6
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Johnson 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Jeune 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 545 6
R. Jeune 2 38 1 28
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 130 1
Q. Searcy 0 0 0 0
J. Green 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 2
J. Green 0 0 0 0
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
C. Lynch 0 0 0 0
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 99 1
B. Stewart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
La. Austin 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
La. Austin 12-0 0.0 0
B. Mitchell 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Mitchell 8-0 0.0 0
C. Griffin 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Griffin 5-0 0.0 0
A. Gray 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
A. Gray 5-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 3-0 0.0 0
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
V. Alexander 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
La. Austin 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
La. Austin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
S. Durham 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Glanton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cerge-Henderson 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cerge-Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Simmons 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 15/16
B. King 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 44.1 0
P. Harvin III 5 46.6 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 20 0
J. Howard 2 14.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 6.6 5 0
B. Stewart 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 UGA 39 5:29 12 61 TD
3:19 UGA 27 2:29 4 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 UGA 35 2:11 5 65 TD
0:42 UGA 30 0:39 5 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UGA 23 1:15 3 2 Punt
12:05 UGA 23 3:02 6 77 TD
7:07 UGA 33 5:44 11 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 UGA 15 1:31 3 85 TD
7:28 UGA 20 7:16 11 60 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 25 3:26 6 16 Punt
5:51 GATECH 25 2:21 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 GATECH 10 0:34 12 56 Downs
7:05 GATECH 25 6:17 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 GATECH 25 1:18 3 3 Punt
8:58 GATECH 21 1:36 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:13 GATECH 27 0:48 7 -12 INT
11:21 GATECH 25 3:44 6 15 Punt
0:07 GATECH 20 0:00 1 1 Game
