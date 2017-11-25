Drive Chart
Hines' career day leads NC State past UNC, 33-21

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Nyheim Hines recovered from a concussion just in time to give rival North Carolina a headache.

Hines rushed for a career-best 196 yards and two long touchdowns, and North Carolina State beat the Tar Heels 33-21 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Samuels added a game-sealing 10-yard score, and Ryan Finley ran for two short scores and was 20 of 30 for 204 yards. The Wolfpack (8-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a brutally dramatic loss at Wake Forest and closed the regular season by winning two of three.

Hines was shaken up while returning a punt in the second half of that loss, and coach Dave Doeren said he was in the concussion protocol all week before finally returning to practice Friday. Doeren said his running back told him that ''they're going to have to amputate parts of my body'' to prevent him from playing in this rivalry.

''Growing up here, it's just really important for me to play in this game and I just knew I wouldn't miss this game for anything,'' the native of nearby Garner said. ''I'd basically just have to break an arm or a leg not to play.''

In each of N.C. State's last three victories, dating to a win at Pittsburgh in mid-October, Hines has come through with at least one long scoring play and he helped decide a largely disjointed, sometimes chippy renewal of the neighborhood rivalry in which the teams were flagged a combined 23 times for 235 yards.

''You knew it was going to be a spirited game,'' Doeren said. ''I thought we responded and played a really good football game in the second half. ... Just hung in there until the offense got going.''

In this one, Hines burst through the right side and raced 54 yards into the end zone to put the Wolfpack up 19-14 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Then he ran 48 yards for another TD on N.C. State's next possession, and the Wolfpack converted the two-point try to make it 27-13.

''There's going to be some 1-yard, 2-yard, 3-yard rushes,'' Doeren said, ''and then, all of a sudden, (defenders are) going to get tired and you're going to split them.''

Nathan Elliott's third touchdown pass, a 1-yard toss to Jordan Cunningham, pulled the Tar Heels within six with 8:16 remaining. N.C. State chewed up nearly seven minutes on the drive that ended with Samuels' score with 1:33 to play.

Elliott finished 21 of 45 for 277 yards for the Tar Heels (3-9, 1-7), whose two-game winning streak ended. He also threw TDs covering 51 yards to Anthony Ratliff-Williams and 24 yards to Michael Carter, with that one putting UNC up 14-6 early in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: This wasn't a season to remember by any means for the Tar Heels, whose roster was besieged by injuries but who did play their best in the final month - with victories over Pittsburgh and Western Carolina sandwiched by moral-victory losses to No. 2-for-now Miami and to the Wolfpack. Elliott, Ratliff-Williams and Carter once again showed why they'll be the foundation of the offense going forward.

''We'll try to tweak things to make things better,'' coach Larry Fedora said. ''Hopefully, we're going to get a bunch of guys healed up, and we'll be ready to go.''

N.C. State: It looked shaky for about 2 1/2 quarters, but credit the Wolfpack for not letting Wake Forest beat them twice. It helped immensely that they had Hines, who easily surpassed his previous career best of 115 yards set against Syracuse in September and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He also helped the Wolfpack outrush UNC 292-83.

HINES' HEROICS

Hines added to an already full resume. Two weeks ago at Boston College, he ran 50 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of a 17-14 win. He also scored on an 83-yard run and a 92-yard punt return in a 35-17 victory at Pittsburgh on Oct. 14.

KEY PLAY

Reggie Gallaspy kept the Wolfpack's game-sealing drive alive with a key conversion. With N.C. State facing a third-and-9 with about 2 1/2 minutes left, he caught a swing pass from Finley in the left flat and made a move on one defender on his way to a 9-yard gain to the UNC 26 and a first down. Samuels scored three plays later.

THE SERIES

Road teams had won the previous four meetings, and before this one, the last home team to win was North Carolina in 2012 - when Gio Bernard returned a late punt for the winning touchdown.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Will have to wait until spring practice starts in a few months.

N.C. State: Will sit tight until learning its bowl destination next Sunday.

---

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at http://twitter.com/APTop25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:33
15-R.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Harmon.
plays
yds
pos
21
33
Touchdown 1:33
1-J.Samuels runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:43
pos
21
33
Point After TD 8:16
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 8:16
11-N.Elliott complete to 10-J.Cunningham. 10-J.Cunningham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
05:37
pos
20
27
Two Point Conversion 14:01
15-R.Finley complete to 11-J.Meyers. 11-J.Meyers to NC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 14:01
7-N.Hines runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
48
yds
00:10
pos
14
25
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
92-K.Bambard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 0:40
7-N.Hines runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
54
yds
00:10
pos
14
18
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:27
15-R.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Samuels.
plays
yds
pos
14
12
Touchdown 3:27
15-R.Finley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:22
pos
14
12
Point After TD 11:46
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 11:46
11-N.Elliott complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:27
pos
13
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:09
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 2:09
11-N.Elliott complete to 17-A.Ratliff-Williams. 17-A.Ratliff-Williams runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
123
yds
02:15
pos
6
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:45
92-K.Bambard extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:45
15-R.Finley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
05:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 24
Rushing 4 12
Passing 14 8
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 341 498
Total Plays 69 74
Avg Gain 4.9 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 83 294
Rush Attempts 24 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 6.7
Net Yards Passing 258 204
Comp. - Att. 21-45 20-30
Yards Per Pass 5.7 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-127 11-108
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-43.1 4-33.5
Return Yards 79 129
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-41
Kickoffs - Returns 5-62 1-15
Int. - Returns 1-17 2-73
Kicking 3/3 1/3
Extra Points 3/3 1/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Carolina 3-9 770721
NC State 8-4 6671433
o57.0, NCST -14.5
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 258 PASS YDS 204
83 RUSH YDS 294
341 TOTAL YDS 498
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 277 3 2 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 925 10 5 120.3
N. Elliott 21/45 277 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 559 8
M. Carter 8 29 0 14
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 52 0
D. Newsome 3 26 0 20
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 613 4
J. Brown 8 15 0 6
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 134 0
N. Elliott 5 13 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 630 6
A. Ratliff-Williams 5 131 1 51
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 100 1
M. Carter 4 51 1 24
B. Fritts 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 177 4
B. Fritts 3 29 0 24
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 227 0
D. Newsome 2 19 0 12
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 237 0
J. Brown 3 18 0 8
A. Proehl 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 337 1
A. Proehl 2 15 0 8
J. Cunningham 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 307 1
J. Cunningham 2 14 1 13
B. Corrales 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 143 3
B. Corrales 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dalton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Dalton 7-0 0.0 0
M. Dorn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 2 0.0
M. Dorn 7-2 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
M. Wolfolk 7-1 0.0 1
J. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Smith 6-2 0.0 0
M. Stewart 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Stewart 6-0 0.0 0
P. Rene 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Rene 4-0 0.0 0
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Strowbridge 3-2 0.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Crawford 3-2 0.0 0
J. Britt 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
J. Britt 3-4 0.0 0
M. Carney 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Carney 2-2 0.0 0
T. Fox 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Fox 2-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Sails 2-0 0.0 0
D. Drennon 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Drennon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Artis 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Artis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clarke 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Clarke 1-5 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ross 1-1 0.0 0
A. Cater 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cater 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Jones 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/14 37/38
F. Jones 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Lent 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 44.9 2
H. Lent 7 43.1 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
34 26.3 20 2
A. Ratliff-Williams 3 11.7 20 0
M. Stewart 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 13 0
M. Stewart 1 13.0 13 0
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 14 0
M. Carter 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 204 0 1 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 3196 16 6 132.8
R. Finley 20/30 204 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 196 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 1040 9
N. Hines 22 196 2 54
J. Samuels 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 384 11
J. Samuels 7 53 1 16
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 195 3
R. Finley 9 27 2 8
R. Gallaspy II 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 435 5
R. Gallaspy II 6 18 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 651 4
J. Meyers 7 101 0 35
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 142 0
C. Riley 2 28 0 15
J. Samuels 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 551 4
J. Samuels 3 22 0 8
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 993 4
K. Harmon 1 21 0 21
R. Gallaspy II 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 49 0
R. Gallaspy II 2 14 0 9
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 124 0
N. Hines 4 13 0 11
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 1
E. Emezie 1 5 0 5
G. Locklear 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
G. Locklear 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 2 0.0
G. Pratt 9-1 0.0 1
B. Chubb 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Chubb 6-0 0.0 0
B. Hill 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
B. Hill 5-3 1.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Morehead 4-0 0.0 0
J. Alston 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
J. Alston 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fernandez 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Fernandez 3-3 0.0 0
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Wright 3-3 0.0 0
S. Boone 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 3 0.0
S. Boone 3-2 0.0 0
D. Roseboro 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Roseboro 2-0 1.0 0
K. Street 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Street 1-3 0.0 0
A. Moore 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 2 0.0
A. Moore 1-3 0.0 1
Mi. Stevens 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Mi. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0
Ma. Stevens 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ma. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Bambard 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
3/7 7/8
K. Bambard 0/1 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 43.8 1
A. Cole III 4 33.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Hines 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 22.3 15 0
N. Hines 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Locklear 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 30 0
G. Locklear 2 20.5 30 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UNC 23 1:19 3 8 Punt
7:38 UNC 17 0:26 4 8 Punt
4:24 UNC 7 2:15 7 93 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UNC 25 2:27 8 75 TD
9:14 UNC 47 2:19 8 -20 Punt
3:18 UNC 17 1:11 6 25 Punt
0:17 UNC 45 0:05 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 UNC 28 0:50 6 13 Punt
10:05 UNC 21 0:15 3 0 Punt
3:07 UNC 24 2:13 6 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 UNC 8 0:25 5 44 INT
13:53 UNC 24 5:37 13 76 TD
1:33 UNC 31 0:58 8 55 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 UNC 45 5:39 11 45 TD
7:06 NCST 26 2:35 6 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:04 NCST 15 2:03 9 61 Downs
11:46 NCST 25 2:25 4 18 Punt
6:49 NCST 34 3:22 8 66 TD
2:00 NCST 26 1:28 6 19 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 25 0:52 3 6 Punt
13:04 NCST 13 2:50 5 29 Punt
9:38 NCST 35 6:25 16 46 FG Miss
0:50 NCST 46 0:10 1 54 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 UNC 48 0:10 2 48 TD
8:16 NCST 25 6:43 13 75 TD
