Anderson's 5 TDs power North Dakota State to FCS title game

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2017

(STATS) - North Dakota State's loss in the FCS semifinals last season was often described as the end of the dynasty, but Bruce Anderson and the Bison are trying to show the assessment was premature.

While the Bison's five-year reign as national champions was stopped, it may wind up being a bump in the road of an extended run of titles. At least Friday night's 55-13 pounding of Sam Houston State in a playoff semifinal at the Fargodome - fueled by Anderson's five touchdowns - suggested it.

The No. 2-seeded Bison (13-1) certainly know the Road to Frisco, because they're headed back to the Dallas suburb with the chance to tie Georgia Southern's all-time record of six FCS titles. On Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium, they'll face Saturday's semifinal winner between No. 5 seed South Dakota State (11-2) and top-seeded James Madison (13-0), which stopped the Bison in last year's semifinals on the way to winning the national championship.

"I'm just excited that we're going back to Frisco," fourth-year coach Chris Klieman said. "It's doesn't matter who we play."

Bruce was on the loose against Sam Houston (12-2). Anderson racked up 237 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches, including a career-high 183 rushing yards to go over 1,000 for the season. Four of his touchdowns came in the first half as North Dakota State built an insurmountable 41-3 lead.

The Bison defense also held Sam Houston quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, the nation's leading passer, in check, intercepting the senior three times in his final college game. He completed 29 of 51 passes for 289 yards, including a touchdown to Nathan Stewart, and finished the season with 5,003 passing yards.

The game was the fourth meeting between the two national powers in a playoff semifinal or final in the last seven seasons. North Dakota State, the seven-time reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference champ, has won each time, with the margin of victory growing larger.

The Bison's 55 points and 642 offensive yards were program records in the playoffs.

"We said the game was going to won up front and we had to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and I thought we were able to do that," Klieman said. "We capitalized on some of their mistakes and we made some explosive plays. If you're going to play in a big-time environment, a big game like this, you have to be able to hit some of those explosives."

Sam Houston State, the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, actually led 3-0 after Tre Honshtein kicked a 28-yard field goal to cap a 13-play opening drive, but the Bison scored touchdowns on each of their first-quarter possessions and six of their seven in the first half.

With North Dakota State ahead 7-3 on a 6-yard run by quarterback Easton Stick, cornerback Marquise Bridges had his first of two picks of Briscoe and Anderson followed on the next play with a 62-yard touchdown run. Stick and Anderson then teamed up to cap a 95-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown off a wheel route.

In the second quarter, Anderson scored on a 37-yard run and then after Dimitri Williams recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, he raced in from 33 yards out. He caught a 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter - Stick's fourth scoring pass.

North Dakota State was so dominating that Anderson wasn't even the leading rusher. Freshman Seth Wilson gained 194 yards on 24 carries as the Bison finished with 471 yards on the ground - another program record for the playoffs.

"To try to go and defend what they do in a week is really hard," Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler said. "We see a totally different brand of football and we obviously have to get up to speed in terms of how they play. Defensively, they don't miss tackles. They have some great players on defense. They run to the ball and don't make mistakes."

The Bison also suffered some injuries to key players as running back Ty Brooks suffered an apparent shoulder injury and cornerbacks Jaylaan Wimbush and Jalen Allison left the game in the first half. Allison was on crutches by halftime.

Sam Houston left with more insult than injury as its recent playoff exits continued to be unsightly. In the last four years, the Bearkats have been eliminated by a combined 217-33 margin.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:04
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
55
Touchdown 3:04
12-E.Stick complete to 8-B.Anderson. 8-B.Anderson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
04:32
pos
13
54
Point After TD 7:36
39-T.Honshtein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
48
Touchdown 7:36
16-J.Briscoe complete to 81-N.Stewart. 81-N.Stewart runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
92
yds
01:36
pos
12
48
Point After TD 9:20
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
48
Touchdown 9:20
12-E.Stick complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:43
pos
6
47
Field Goal 10:11
39-T.Honshtein 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
03:27
pos
6
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:44
19-J.Koonce incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
3
41
Touchdown 0:44
12-E.Stick complete to 86-J.Illies. 86-J.Illies runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:16
pos
3
41
Point After TD 6:16
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 6:16
8-B.Anderson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:35
pos
3
34
Point After TD 8:58
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 8:58
8-B.Anderson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
43
yds
01:16
pos
3
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 1:24
12-E.Stick complete to 8-B.Anderson. 8-B.Anderson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
95
yds
01:21
pos
3
20
Point After TD 5:01
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:01
8-B.Anderson runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
62
yds
00:12
pos
3
13
Point After TD 6:30
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:30
12-E.Stick runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:23
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:57
39-T.Honshtein 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
93
yds
03:59
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 26
Rushing 5 16
Passing 12 10
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 2-15 5-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 345 642
Total Plays 70 66
Avg Gain 4.9 9.7
Net Yards Rushing 63 471
Rush Attempts 18 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 9.8
Net Yards Passing 282 171
Comp. - Att. 29-52 11-18
Yards Per Pass 5.4 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-31 4-46
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 6-36.7 3-31.7
Return Yards 182 117
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-34
Kickoffs - Returns 7-162 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-20 3-63
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Sam Houston St. 12-2 3010013
N. Dakota St. 13-1 212014055
FargoDome Fargo, ND
 282 PASS YDS 171
63 RUSH YDS 471
345 TOTAL YDS 642
Sam Houston St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Briscoe 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 289 1 3 99.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 5003 45 16 150.6
J. Briscoe 29/51 289 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Avery 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
186 1110 14
C. Avery 10 42 0 11
R. Henderson 88 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 67 1
R. Henderson 2 28 0 25
Y. Louis 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
Y. Louis 1 0 0 0
R. Bulmer 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 702 3
R. Bulmer 4 0 0 1
J. Briscoe 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -6 3
J. Briscoe 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Y. Louis 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 99 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 993 7
Y. Louis 10 99 0 30
N. Stewart 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1648 14
N. Stewart 5 80 1 33
D. Davis 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1206 17
D. Davis 6 59 0 17
C. Avery 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 224 1
C. Avery 3 18 0 13
C. Compton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 374 2
C. Compton 1 12 0 12
R. Henderson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 200 2
R. Henderson 1 11 0 11
T. Scott 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 1
T. Scott 1 11 0 11
R. Bulmer 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 105 0
R. Bulmer 2 -1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Contreras 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
A. Contreras 7-4 0.0 0
J. Johnson 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
J. Johnson 7-6 0.0 0
H. Brown 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
H. Brown 6-1 0.0 0
P. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
P. Hall 4-1 0.0 1
J. Price 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Price 2-2 0.0 0
B. Jackson Jr 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson Jr 1-0 0.0 0
K. Welsh 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Welsh 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
R. See 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. See 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Honshtein 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
22/27 66/73
T. Honshtein 2/2 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Crow 42 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 33.5 1
C. Crow 6 36.7 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Stewart 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.5 39 0
N. Stewart 6 22.5 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dakota St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 160 4 1 203.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 2336 27 8 173.7
E. Stick 10/17 160 4 1
C. Davis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 157 1 0 137.4
C. Davis 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 183 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
216 1153 11
B. Anderson 17 183 3 62
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 700 7
T. Brooks 3 62 0 55
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 650 12
E. Stick 4 32 1 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 156 3
B. Anderson 2 54 2 31
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 3
B. Ellefson 2 32 1 17
R. Urzendowski 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 589 8
R. Urzendowski 2 28 0 17
J. Illies 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 294 3
J. Illies 2 28 1 16
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 485 0
D. Shepherd 1 19 0 19
B. Robbins 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
B. Robbins 1 9 0 9
D. Polansky 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
D. Polansky 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 123 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Cox 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
J. Cox 9-3 0.0 0
N. DeLuca 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. DeLuca 6-3 0.0 0
T. Dempsey 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Dempsey 4-1 0.0 1
C. Board 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Board 4-0 0.0 0
R. Grimsley 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Grimsley 3-0 0.0 0
C. Butler 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Butler 3-0 0.0 0
G. Morgan 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wimbush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Wimbush 2-1 0.0 0
M. Bridges 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
M. Bridges 2-0 0.0 2
N. Tanguay 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Tanguay 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hendricks 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hendricks 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Allison 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allison 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tuszka 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tuszka 1-1 0.0 0
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Tuszka 1-0 1.0 0
A. Steidl 63 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Steidl 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
9/14 73/76
C. Pedersen 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koonce 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 38.9 1
J. Koonce 3 31.7 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 22.1 20 0
D. Williams 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 7.4 31 0
D. Shepherd 2 17.0 31 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SAMST 12 3:59 13 78 FG
6:30 SAMST 35 1:13 5 15 INT
4:55 SAMST 32 2:01 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:19 SAMST 20 0:40 4 8 Punt
12:11 SAMST 30 1:43 5 11 Punt
6:16 SAMST 35 2:16 5 17 Punt
0:38 SAMST 40 0:33 7 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 SAMST 38 3:27 10 42 FG
9:12 SAMST 30 1:36 5 70 TD
2:58 SAMST 8 1:08 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 SAMST 4 0:00 3 -1 Punt
13:06 NDST 42 3:54 11 -38 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 NDST 25 4:23 10 75 TD
5:13 NDST 38 0:12 1 62 TD
2:45 NDST 5 1:21 4 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NDST 20 2:34 4 25 Punt
10:14 SAMST 43 1:16 3 43 TD
8:51 SAMST 44 2:35 6 39 TD
4:00 NDST 20 3:16 7 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 25 1:15 3 6 Punt
10:03 NDST 25 0:43 2 75 TD
7:36 NDST 25 4:32 7 75 TD
1:42 SAMST 47 0:56 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 SAMST 39 1:24 3 -3 INT
9:12 NDST 20 8:59 14 61
