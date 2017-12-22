Drive Chart
Wyoming routs sloppy Central Michigan in Allen's finale

  Dec 22, 2017

BOISE, Idaho (AP) When Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen stepped onto the stage to accept his MVP trophy following the Cowboys' 37-14 victory over Central Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, it didn't take long for the chant to begin.

''Do it! Do it!'' Wyoming players shouted in unison as snow began to fall on the field.

Surrounded by teammates and a throng of Wyoming fans, Allen couldn't resist the moment and hoisted the trophy over his head before declaring his intentions to skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

''I was hoping to spend at least a day or two thinking about it,'' Allen said, ''but I think my teammates knew, and they were chanting for me to do it. This was the idea the whole time, to come back and trust what Coach (Craig) Bohl was doing and learn more on the offensive side of the football. It wasn't pre-planned before the season started, but we had a pretty good idea of what we were going to do.''

Allen missed the final two regular-season games with a sprained right shoulder, resulting in a pair of close losses. In warmups, he looked anxious to return to the field and didn't disappoint the Wyoming contingent on hand for his final collegiate game.

''Sitting out for those two games killed me inside,'' Allen said. ''I wanted to be back on the field with my teammates and brothers.''

Allen completed 11 of 19 passed for 154 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He didn't have to do much thanks to Wyoming's suffocating defense. But when the Cowboys needed Allen, he produced.

Allen's first touchdown pass to open the scoring was a 23-yard bullet to Jared Scott. But the potential top 10 draft pick showed off the arm strength and accuracy that has scouts drooling with a 45-yard strike that hit C.J. Johnson in stride in the end zone.

''In today's world where players are making all kinds of decisions about bowl games, Josh chose to play and I applaud him for that,'' Bohl said before lobbying for Allen to be drafted. ''If there's any NFL team looking for a player out there, you're never going to find a bigger competitor and a better leader than him.''

However, Allen's performance didn't have to be all that impressive thanks to a defense that forced eight turnovers.

Central Michigan (8-5) had won five straight. The eight turnovers broke the previous Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record of six.

''I don't feel that today's performance was indicative of the type of team we have,'' Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said. ''The storyline obviously is eight turnovers. You're not going to win many football games against any decent opponent turning it over that many times.''

Wyoming entered the game first in the nation in turnover margin, but second in forced turnovers with 30 behind Central Michigan, which had 31. But with an 8-0 advantage, Wyoming will likely finish at the top of both rankings after the bowl season concludes.

Wyoming took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.

Wyoming's offense struggled in the red zone after the first quarter, settling for three field goals in three trips.

Central Michigan struggled everywhere on the field, watching promising drives end on turnovers or other drives stunted due to Wyoming's relentless pass rush. The Cowboys had a season-high five sacks.

Late in the third quarter, Central Michigan found a spark and cut the deficit to 30-14. The Chippewas strung together a seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended on a 3-yard run by Jonathan Ward.

But Central Michigan failed to build on that momentum, losing it all on a scoop and score. After a strip sack by Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson took the fumble and rumbled 58 yards for the touchdowns.

''This defense is special,'' Ghaifan said. ''We all do our jobs and do it exceptionally well. ... We got eight turnovers today-that's not too shabby.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: Finding a replacement for Allen will be a high priority for a Cowboys team that is losing only three starters on offense and three on defense. Wyoming returns leading rusher Trey Woods and a stout defense that should give the Cowboys a strong chance to contend for the Mountain West Conference title.

Central Michigan: The Chippewas face a rebuilding season next year in the MAC as they lose seven starters on offense and five on defense. The offense is a mix of good and bad. The bad? They lose starting quarterback Shane Morris along with his top two receivers, Mark Chapman and Corey Willis. However, the top three rushers-Jonathan Ward, Kumehnnu Gwilly, and Romello Ross-all return.

HONORING ENBERG

Central Michigan honored alum Dick Enberg a day after the sportscasting great died at age 82.

The team wore helmet stickers with Enberg's ''Oh My!'' signature call, while coaches wrote the phrase on the back of their caps.

Enberg graduated from Central Michigan in 1957 and played baseball for the Chippewas.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan will open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at Kentucky.

Wyoming will face New Mexico State on Aug. 25.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:23
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
37
Touchdown 11:37
11-S.Morris sacked at WYO 39 for -11 yards FUMBLES (93-Y.Ghaifan). 91-C.Granderson runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
90
yds
2:43
pos
14
36
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:08
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 3:08
5-J.Ward runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:07
pos
13
30
Field Goal 5:18
40-C.Rothe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
46
yds
05:23
pos
7
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:02
40-C.Rothe 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
17
yds
01:52
pos
7
27
Field Goal 13:52
40-C.Rothe 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
00:00
pos
7
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:09
17-J.Allen complete to 14-C.Johnson. 14-C.Johnson runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:53
pos
7
20
Point After TD 3:10
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:10
11-S.Morris complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
01:19
pos
6
14
Point After TD 4:38
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:38
17-J.Allen complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
02:52
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:55
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:55
17-J.Allen complete to 2-J.Scott. 2-J.Scott runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
46
yds
02:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 3 6
Passing 12 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 325 262
Total Plays 70 61
Avg Gain 4.6 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 18 121
Rush Attempts 27 42
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 2.9
Net Yards Passing 307 141
Comp. - Att. 26-43 11-19
Yards Per Pass 7.1 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-39 3-13
Penalties - Yards 7-61 5-49
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 6 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 4 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 6-36.8
Return Yards 103 98
Punts - Returns 3-10 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 5-93 3-61
Int. - Returns 0-0 4-22
Kicking 2/2 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 8-5 707014
Wyoming 8-5 2163737
o47.0, WYO -2.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 307 PASS YDS 141
18 RUSH YDS 121
325 TOTAL YDS 262
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Morris 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 329 1 4 117.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 3237 27 17 129.1
S. Morris 23/39 329 1 4
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 17 0 0 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 78 0 0 93.1
T. Poljan 3/4 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 1019 10
J. Ward 12 29 1 13
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 125 1
T. Poljan 4 15 0 8
R. Ross 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 203 1
R. Ross 3 6 0 5
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 204 2
K. Gwilly 1 2 0 2
S. Morris 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 93 3
S. Morris 7 -34 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 470 3
J. Ward 7 109 1 74
Ty. Conklin 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 504 5
Ty. Conklin 7 98 0 31
M. Chapman 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 875 5
M. Chapman 5 70 0 43
C. Willis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 669 9
C. Willis 3 44 0 30
E. Cooper 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 285 2
E. Cooper 4 25 0 11
H. Buczkowski 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Buczkowski 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Fountain 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
M. Fountain 9-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Oliver 6-2 0.0 0
J. Ostman 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
J. Ostman 5-1 2.0 0
D. Kelly 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
D. Kelly 5-1 0.0 0
J. Cox 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 6 0.0
J. Cox 4-1 0.0 0
A. Briones 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
A. Briones 4-1 0.0 0
S. Bunting 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 5 0.0
S. Bunting 3-0 0.0 0
M. Stanitzek 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Stanitzek 2-0 0.0 0
N. Brisson-Fast 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Brisson-Fast 2-0 0.0 0
A. Coleman 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
Be. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Be. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kyre 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kyre 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dill 1-0 0.0 0
T. Apsey 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Apsey 0-1 0.5 0
M. Danna 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
M. Danna 0-2 0.5 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 0.5
C. Jones 0-0 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Armstrong 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/11 45/45
M. Armstrong 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sheldon 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
75 43.4 0
J. Sheldon 3 38.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.6 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 26.6 35 1
J. Davis 5 18.6 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Chapman 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 4.3 8 0
M. Chapman 3 3.3 8 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Allen 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 154 3 0 178.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 1812 16 6 127.8
J. Allen 11/19 154 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Overstreet 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 481 3
K. Overstreet 21 85 0 20
T. Woods 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 493 2
T. Woods 9 19 0 5
C. Johnson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Johnson 1 16 0 16
D. Van Maanen 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Van Maanen 2 5 0 5
J. Allen 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 204 5
J. Allen 8 -3 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 531 7
C. Johnson 3 63 1 45
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 553 3
A. Conway 3 29 1 13
J. Scott 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 2
J. Scott 1 23 1 23
T. Mayfield 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
T. Mayfield 1 18 0 18
J. Price 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 282 1
J. Price 2 12 0 7
A. Fort 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 119 3
A. Fort 1 9 0 9
D. Van Maanen 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 0
D. Van Maanen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
L. Wilson 9-0 0.0 1
C. Granderson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 1.0
C. Granderson 5-0 1.0 0
S. Malauulu 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Malauulu 4-0 0.0 0
R. Priester 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Priester 3-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Crall 3-0 0.0 0
Y. Ghaifan 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
Y. Ghaifan 3-2 2.0 0
T. Lolohea 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
T. Lolohea 3-0 2.0 0
A. Wingard 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 5 0.0
A. Wingard 3-0 0.0 1
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
C. Maluia 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
T. Hall 3-0 0.0 1
M. Epps 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 4 0.0
M. Epps 2-1 0.0 1
R. Gafford 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
R. Gafford 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ortiz 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ortiz 2-1 0.0 0
A. Pilapil 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pilapil 1-0 0.0 0
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Prosser 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Prosser 1-1 0.0 0
E. Gandy 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/18 36/37
C. Rothe 3/3 28 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Zaleski 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
87 39.2 4
T. Zaleski 6 36.8 4 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 33.9 37 2
T. Hall 2 30.0 37 0
A. Pilapil 45 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
A. Pilapil 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 10.4 7 0
A. Conway 1 7.0 7 0
D. Crow 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Crow 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 CMICH 7 3:06 6 6 Punt
7:48 CMICH 23 0:11 3 53 Fumble
4:29 CMICH 15 1:19 3 85 TD
1:02 CMICH 8 0:35 2 10 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 CMICH 25 2:45 7 16 Punt
8:13 CMICH 9 0:56 4 5 INT
4:48 CMICH 36 1:34 6 -5 INT
0:39 CMICH 11 0:06 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 4:12 8 11 INT
5:15 CMICH 35 2:07 7 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CMICH 10 3:17 9 90 TD
11:15 CMICH 9 2:14 6 35 Punt
7:47 CMICH 41 1:44 6 -21 INT
4:56 WYO 47 2:04 6 31 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 WYO 45 1:20 3 1 Punt
10:08 CMICH 46 2:13 5 46 TD
7:30 CMICH 24 2:52 6 24 TD
3:02 WYO 35 1:53 4 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 CMICH 18 0:00 3 8 FG
10:52 WYO 27 2:31 6 15 Punt
6:54 CMICH 28 1:52 4 17 FG
3:04 CMICH 47 2:18 5 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 WYO 36 5:23 11 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:05 WYO 35 2:31 5 14 Punt
8:52 WYO 22 0:58 3 3 Punt
5:57 WYO 20 0:51 4 -4 Punt
2:44 WYO 16 2:26 5 12
