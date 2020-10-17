Drive Chart
|
|
|TXAM
|MISSST
Key Players
|
|
I. Spiller
28 RB
114 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
M. Heath
4 WR
57 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 11:55
11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 40. 13-E.Forbes runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 10:17
11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:33
pos
20
7
Touchdown 8:44
11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:46
pos
27
7
Touchdown 11:20
2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
89
yds
01:52
pos
28
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|325
|217
|Total Plays
|57
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|34
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|-0.1
|Yards Passing
|139
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|6-42.3
|Return Yards
|55
|60
|Punts - Returns
|4-55
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-60
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|13/23
|139
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|18
|114
|2
|26
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|10
|52
|0
|14
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|6
|2
|70
|1
|51
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|5
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|9
|5
|20
|1
|9
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Williams 13 DB
|B. Williams
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 2 DL
|M. Clemons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|5
|43.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|3
|11.3
|22
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|15/18
|120
|1
|0
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|15/22
|99
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|25
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|9
|-27
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|6
|5
|57
|1
|32
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|7
|6
|40
|0
|17
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|12
|9
|40
|0
|19
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|3
|3
|37
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|4
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Shavers 9 WR
|T. Shavers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawson 50 DE
|T. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello to MSST 25 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:26 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 31 for 6 yards (26-D.Richardson7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(13:49 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 31(13:44 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 40 yards from MSST 31 out of bounds at the TXAM 29.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(13:36 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 29(13:32 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 30 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer7-M.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 30(12:51 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 25(12:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 25(12:20 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 44 yards from TXAM 25 to MSST 31 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, -11 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(12:12 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 38 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 38(11:41 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 42 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:02 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 39 for 19 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(10:30 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 35 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal1-B.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 35(9:56 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers INTERCEPTED by 0-M.Jones at TXAM End Zone. 0-M.Jones touchback.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(9:48 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 31 for 11 yards (1-M.Emerson42-M.Spencer).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(9:08 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 37 for 6 yards (38-F.Peters13-E.Forbes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 37(8:26 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(7:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 3 for 49 yards (3-A.Brule1-M.Emerson). Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 38(7:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 40 for 2 yards (1-M.Emerson22-N.Pickering).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXAM 40(6:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to MSST 47 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 47(6:02 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 47(5:56 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 47 yards from MSST 47 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(5:48 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(5:42 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 27 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson0-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 27(5:12 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 28 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy27-A.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 28(4:29 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 28. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for 4 yards (34-S.Timbs1-M.Emerson).
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(4:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 40 for 26 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(3:33 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 36 for 4 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 36(2:55 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 26 for 10 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(2:23 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 21 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 21(1:41 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 17 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule6-J.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 17(0:57 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to MSST 5 for 12 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 5(0:15 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 3 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson28-L.Craft).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 3(15:00 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:57 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 30 for 5 yards (14-K.Carper33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 22 for -8 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 22(13:40 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from MSST 22 blocked by 24-C.Russell. 37-T.Day to MSST 1 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 30 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(12:54 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(12:48 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to MSST 37 for 7 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(12:18 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 40 for 3 yards (33-A.Hansford0-M.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 40(11:44 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 33 for -7 yards (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MISSST 33(11:03 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MISSST 33(10:57 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 47 yards from MSST 33. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 20 FUMBLES. 0-A.Smith recovers at the TXAM 19. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 49 for 30 yards (3-A.Brule0-J.Payton). Penalty on TXAM 9-L.O'Neal Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 33. No Play.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(10:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 49 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 49(10:06 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TXAM 48 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson7-D.Morris).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 48(9:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 46 for -6 yards (13-B.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 46(8:49 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 54 yards from MSST 46 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(8:40 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 12 yards (13-E.Forbes28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(8:01 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for no gain (3-A.Brule40-E.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TXAM 27(6:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TXAM 27(6:48 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 27. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXAM 22(6:48 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 23 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXAM 23(6:16 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 42 yards from TXAM 23 to MSST 35 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (14 plays, 27 yards, 5:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(6:08 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 37 for 2 yards (24-C.Russell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 37(5:38 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 43 for 6 yards (32-A.White13-B.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 43(5:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 47 for 4 yards (32-A.White35-M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(4:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 49 for 4 yards (13-B.Williams2-M.Clemons).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 49(3:58 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello to TXAM 45 for 4 yards (24-C.Russell13-B.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 45(3:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to TXAM 37 for 8 yards (2-M.Clemons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to TXAM 37 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:12 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 40 for -3 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 40(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 4-M.Heath False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 40. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 18 - MISSST 45(1:17 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to TXAM 26 for 19 yards (0-M.Jones1-B.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(1:00 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at TXAM 35 for -9 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - MISSST 35(0:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 29 for 6 yards (27-A.Johnson). Penalty on MSST 31-J.Walley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 29.
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - MISSST 44(0:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 28 - MISSST 44(0:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to TXAM 38 for 6 yards (92-J.Peevy1-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - MISSST 38(0:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from TXAM 38 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(14:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(14:21 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 49 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft7-M.Murphy).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(13:48 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 36 for 15 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(13:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 32 for 4 yards (19-C.Duncan7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 32(12:35 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 32 for no gain (40-E.Thompson42-M.Spencer).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 32(11:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 40. 13-E.Forbes runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:38 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 44 for 19 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(11:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 49 for 5 yards (2-T.Wheat22-N.Pickering).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 49(10:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 35 for 10 yards (17-J.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(9:36 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 27 for -8 yards FUMBLES (1-B.Johnson). 92-J.Peevy to MSST 8 for 19 yards (71-J.Jackson).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - MISSST 8(9:25 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to MSST 6 for 2 yards (3-A.Brule94-J.Crumedy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 6(8:44 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:39 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 36 for 11 yards (0-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(8:10 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 36(8:08 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 41 for 5 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 41(7:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 34 for -7 yards (2-M.Clemons3-T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXAM 34(7:05 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 34. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 36 for 8 yards (9-T.Shavers).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 89 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(6:53 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson12-S.Preston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(6:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 45 for 6 yards (28-L.Craft1-M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 45(5:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Davis40-E.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(5:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 44 for 9 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 44(4:14 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 44 for no gain (1-M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 44(3:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to MSST 43 for 1 yard (17-A.Odom6-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:15 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 41 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson94-J.Crumedy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 41(2:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 41(2:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 41(2:20 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 30 yards from MSST 41 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(2:11 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 15 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 15(1:40 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 20 for 5 yards (33-A.Hansford7-D.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 20(1:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 21 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(0:25 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(0:19 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 34 for 13 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 35 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 35(14:25 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 35(14:19 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TXAM 48 for 17 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(13:52 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 44 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 44(13:16 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 44 for no gain (7-D.Morris26-D.Richardson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 44(12:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to TXAM 34 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson7-D.Morris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(11:57 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson33-A.Hansford).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 32(11:20 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:11 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 36 for 11 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(10:31 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (50-T.Lawson40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 40(9:50 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 40 for no gain (94-J.Crumedy17-A.Odom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 40(9:07 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 40(9:00 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 54 yards from TXAM 40 Downed at the MSST 6.
TXAM
Aggies
- End of Game (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 6(8:51 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 10 for 4 yards (33-A.Hansford9-L.O'Neal).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 10(8:17 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 55-G.Eiland False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 10. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 5(8:00 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 21 for 16 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:28 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 21 for no gain (8-D.Leal27-A.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(6:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 17 for -4 yards (26-D.Richardson27-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 17(6:03 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 20 for 3 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXAM 20(5:18 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 20. 0-A.Smith to MSST 40 for 22 yards (37-T.Day22-L.Witherspoon).
MISSST
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(5:06 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 40 for no gain (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 40(4:24 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 26 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(3:38 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 18 for 8 yards (2-T.Wheat42-M.Spencer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 18(2:57 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 15 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson6-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(2:15 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 12 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis19-C.Duncan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 12(1:31 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 9 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston28-L.Craft).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 9(1:24 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 1 for 8 yards (19-C.Duncan22-N.Pickering).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISSST 1(0:42 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 2 for -1 yard (19-C.Duncan40-E.Thompson).
