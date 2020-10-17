Drive Chart
TXAM
MISSST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
I. Spiller 28 RB
114 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
M. Heath 4 WR
57 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:58
pos
6
0
Point After TD 14:57
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:31
28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:04
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:27
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:55
11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 40. 13-E.Forbes runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
6
Point After TD 11:38
8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 10:17
11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:33
pos
20
7
Point After TD 10:05
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:44
11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:46
pos
27
7
Point After TD 8:39
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:20
2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
89
yds
01:52
pos
28
13
Point After TD 11:11
8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 15
Rushing 13 5
Passing 4 9
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-10 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 325 217
Total Plays 57 60
Avg Gain 5.7 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 186 -2
Rush Attempts 34 20
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 -0.1
Yards Passing 139 219
Comp. - Att. 13-23 30-40
Yards Per Pass 6.0 4.1
Penalties - Yards 5-40 3-25
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.4 6-42.3
Return Yards 55 60
Punts - Returns 4-55 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-60
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Texas A&M 2-1 01414028
Miss. State 1-2 007714
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 139 PASS YDS 219
186 RUSH YDS -2
325 TOTAL YDS 217
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 139 2 1 127.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 139 2 1 127.3
K. Mond 13/23 139 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 114 2
I. Spiller 18 114 2 26
A. Smith 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
A. Smith 10 52 0 14
D. Achane 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
D. Achane 4 20 0 11
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Mond 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lane 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 1
C. Lane 6 2 70 1 51
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Wydermyer 5 4 30 0 11
A. Smith 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 1
A. Smith 9 5 20 1 9
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
I. Spiller 2 2 19 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
B. Johnson 9-3 1.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Richardson 6-1 0.0 0
A. Hansford 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
A. Hansford 6-3 1.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Peevy 5-0 1.0 0
M. Jones 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
M. Jones 4-2 0.0 1
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 3-3 0.0 0
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Russell Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 2-0 0.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Leal 2-0 1.0 0
B. Williams 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
B. Williams 2-2 1.0 0
A. White Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. White Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Clemons 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Clemons 1-2 0.0 0
D. Morris 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
D. Morris 1-5 0.0 0
A. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-3 0.0 0
M. Jackson 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
S. Small 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Constantinou 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
N. Constantinou 5 43.4 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 22 0
A. Smith 3 11.3 22 0
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
C. Russell Jr. 1 21.0 21 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 120 1 0 157.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 120 1 0 157.7
W. Rogers 15/18 120 1 0
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 99 0 1 96.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 99 0 1 96.9
K. Costello 15/22 99 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Marks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
J. Marks 7 25 0 8
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
D. Johnson 3 7 0 3
W. Rogers 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
W. Rogers 1 -7 0 -7
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -27 0
K. Costello 9 -27 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 1
M. Heath 6 5 57 1 32
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
O. Mitchell 7 6 40 0 17
J. Marks 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 40 0
J. Marks 12 9 40 0 19
J. Walley 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Walley 3 3 37 0 19
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
A. Williams 5 3 32 0 16
J. Payton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Payton 4 2 9 0 5
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Johnson 2 2 4 0 4
T. Shavers 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
E. Thompson 7-4 0.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Emerson 6-2 0.0 0
T. Wheat 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Wheat 4-0 0.0 0
C. Duncan 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Duncan 4-1 0.0 0
A. Brule 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Brule 4-0 0.0 0
L. Craft 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
L. Craft 3-3 0.0 0
J. Davis 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Davis 2-3 0.0 0
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Preston Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
E. Forbes 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
E. Forbes 2-2 0.0 1
F. Peters 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Peters 2-0 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-3 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-3 0.0 0
N. Watson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lawson 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lawson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Odom 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Odom 1-1 0.0 0
J. Crumedy 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Crumedy 1-2 0.0 0
N. Pickering 22 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
N. Pickering 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 8 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Ruiz 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 0
T. Day 5 43.2 0 54
R. Bowman 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
R. Bowman 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 TXAM 29 1:16 4 -4 Punt
9:48 TXAM 20 3:52 7 33 Punt
4:13 TXAM 34 3:58 8 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 MISSST 1 0:04 1 1 TD
8:40 TXAM 20 2:24 6 3 Punt
0:27 TXAM 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 3:05 7 73 INT
11:38 TXAM 25 1:33 4 75 TD
9:25 MISSST 8 0:46 2 8 TD
6:53 TXAM 36 4:33 9 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 TXAM 25 2:11 4 15 Punt
5:06 MISSST 40 4:24 8 38 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 25 1:16 3 6 Punt
12:12 MISSST 31 2:16 5 -11 INT
5:48 MISSST 20 1:19 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 MISSST 25 1:17 3 -3 Punt
13:27 MISSST 25 2:30 6 8 Punt
10:38 MISSST 48 1:49 3 -2 Punt
6:08 MISSST 35 5:33 14 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 MISSST 25 0:29 2 67 Fumble
8:39 MISSST 25 1:34 4 9 Punt
2:11 MISSST 11 1:52 13 89 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:51 MISSST 6 3:33 6 14 Punt

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello to MSST 25 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25
(14:26 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 31 for 6 yards (26-D.Richardson7-D.Morris).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 31
(13:49 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 31
(13:44 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 40 yards from MSST 31 out of bounds at the TXAM 29.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 29
(13:36 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 29
(13:32 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 30 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer7-M.Murphy).
Penalty
3 & 9 - TXAM 30
(12:51 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 14 - TXAM 25
(12:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
Punt
4 & 14 - TXAM 25
(12:20 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 44 yards from TXAM 25 to MSST 31 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Interception (5 plays, -11 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31
(12:12 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 38 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 38
(11:41 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 42 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42
(11:02 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 39 for 19 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(10:30 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 35 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal1-B.Johnson).
Int
2 & 6 - MISSST 35
(9:56 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers INTERCEPTED by 0-M.Jones at TXAM End Zone. 0-M.Jones touchback.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(9:48 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 31 for 11 yards (1-M.Emerson42-M.Spencer).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31
(9:08 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 37 for 6 yards (38-F.Peters13-E.Forbes).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 37
(8:26 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 48
(7:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 3 for 49 yards (3-A.Brule1-M.Emerson). Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 48. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - TXAM 38
(7:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 40 for 2 yards (1-M.Emerson22-N.Pickering).
+13 YD
2 & 18 - TXAM 40
(6:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to MSST 47 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson1-M.Emerson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXAM 47
(6:02 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXAM 47
(5:56 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 47 yards from MSST 47 to MSST End Zone. touchback.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 20
(5:48 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 20
(5:42 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 27 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson0-M.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 27
(5:12 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 28 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy27-A.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 28
(4:29 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 28. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for 4 yards (34-S.Timbs1-M.Emerson).

TXAM Aggies  - TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34
(4:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 40 for 26 yards (1-M.Emerson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40
(3:33 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 36 for 4 yards (2-T.Wheat).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 36
(2:55 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 26 for 10 yards (2-T.Wheat).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26
(2:23 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 21 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 21
(1:41 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 17 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule6-J.Davis).
+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 17
(0:57 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to MSST 5 for 12 yards (38-F.Peters).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - TXAM 5
(0:15 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 3 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson28-L.Craft).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 3
(15:00 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:57 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(14:57 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 30 for 5 yards (14-K.Carper33-A.Hansford).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 30
(14:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
Sack
3 & 5 - MISSST 30
(14:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 22 for -8 yards (33-A.Hansford).
Punt
4 & 13 - MISSST 22
(13:40 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from MSST 22 blocked by 24-C.Russell. 37-T.Day to MSST 1 for no gain.

TXAM Aggies  - TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TXAM 1
(13:31 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:27 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:27 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(13:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 30 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 30
(12:54 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 30
(12:48 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to MSST 37 for 7 yards (14-K.Carper).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37
(12:18 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 40 for 3 yards (33-A.Hansford0-M.Jones).
Sack
2 & 7 - MISSST 40
(11:44 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 33 for -7 yards (8-D.Leal).
No Gain
3 & 14 - MISSST 33
(11:03 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
Punt
4 & 14 - MISSST 33
(10:57 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 47 yards from MSST 33. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 20 FUMBLES. 0-A.Smith recovers at the TXAM 19. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 49 for 30 yards (3-A.Brule0-J.Payton). Penalty on TXAM 9-L.O'Neal Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 33. No Play.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(10:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 49 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 49
(10:06 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TXAM 48 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson7-D.Morris).
Sack
3 & 6 - MISSST 48
(9:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 46 for -6 yards (13-B.Williams).
Punt
4 & 12 - MISSST 46
(8:49 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 54 yards from MSST 46 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(8:40 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 12 yards (13-E.Forbes28-L.Craft).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 32
(8:01 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for no gain (3-A.Brule40-E.Thompson).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 32
(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TXAM 27
(6:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
Penalty
3 & 15 - TXAM 27
(6:48 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 27. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 20 - TXAM 22
(6:48 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 23 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
Punt
4 & 19 - TXAM 23
(6:16 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 42 yards from TXAM 23 to MSST 35 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (14 plays, 27 yards, 5:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35
(6:08 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 37 for 2 yards (24-C.Russell).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 37
(5:38 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 43 for 6 yards (32-A.White13-B.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 43
(5:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 47 for 4 yards (32-A.White35-M.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47
(4:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 49 for 4 yards (13-B.Williams2-M.Clemons).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 49
(3:58 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello to TXAM 45 for 4 yards (24-C.Russell13-B.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 45
(3:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to TXAM 37 for 8 yards (2-M.Clemons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 37
(2:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to TXAM 37 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 37
(2:12 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 40 for -3 yards (0-M.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 13 - MISSST 40
(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 4-M.Heath False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 40. No Play.
+19 YD
3 & 18 - MISSST 45
(1:17 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to TXAM 26 for 19 yards (0-M.Jones1-B.Johnson).
Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 26
(1:00 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at TXAM 35 for -9 yards (92-J.Peevy).
+6 YD
2 & 19 - MISSST 35
(0:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TXAM 29 for 6 yards (27-A.Johnson). Penalty on MSST 31-J.Walley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 29.
No Gain
2 & 28 - MISSST 44
(0:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
+6 YD
3 & 28 - MISSST 44
(0:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to TXAM 38 for 6 yards (92-J.Peevy1-B.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 22 - MISSST 38
(0:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from TXAM 38 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.

TXAM Aggies  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(0:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond kneels at TXAM 19 for -1 yard.

TXAM Aggies  - Interception (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (7-M.Murphy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(14:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 38
(14:21 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 49 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft7-M.Murphy).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49
(13:48 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 36 for 15 yards (19-C.Duncan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36
(13:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 32 for 4 yards (19-C.Duncan7-M.Murphy).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 32
(12:35 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 32 for no gain (40-E.Thompson42-M.Spencer).
Int
3 & 6 - TXAM 32
(11:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 40. 13-E.Forbes runs 60 yards for a touchdown.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Fumble (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:38 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:38 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(11:38 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25
(11:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 44 for 19 yards (1-M.Emerson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44
(11:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 49 for 5 yards (2-T.Wheat22-N.Pickering).
+51 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 49
(10:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:05 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies  - TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:05 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(10:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 35 for 10 yards (17-J.Jones).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 35
(9:36 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 27 for -8 yards FUMBLES (1-B.Johnson). 92-J.Peevy to MSST 8 for 19 yards (71-J.Jackson).

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 8 - MISSST 8
(9:25 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to MSST 6 for 2 yards (3-A.Brule94-J.Crumedy).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 6
(8:44 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:39 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:39 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(8:39 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 36 for 11 yards (0-M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 36
(8:10 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 36
(8:08 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 41 for 5 yards (26-D.Richardson).
Sack
3 & 5 - TXAM 41
(7:43 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 34 for -7 yards (2-M.Clemons3-T.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 34
(7:05 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 34. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 36 for 8 yards (9-T.Shavers).

MISSST Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 89 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36
(6:53 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson12-S.Preston).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39
(6:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 45 for 6 yards (28-L.Craft1-M.Emerson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 45
(5:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Davis40-E.Thompson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47
(5:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 44 for 9 yards (13-E.Forbes).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 44
(4:14 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to MSST 44 for no gain (1-M.Emerson).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 44
(3:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to MSST 43 for 1 yard (17-A.Odom6-J.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43
(3:15 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 41 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson94-J.Crumedy).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 41
(2:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MISSST 41
(2:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 41
(2:20 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 30 yards from MSST 41 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 11
(2:11 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 15 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 15
(1:40 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 20 for 5 yards (33-A.Hansford7-D.Morris).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 20
(1:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 21 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21
(0:25 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 21
(0:19 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 34 for 13 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34
(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 35 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson33-A.Hansford).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXAM 35
(14:25 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
+17 YD
3 & 9 - TXAM 35
(14:19 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TXAM 48 for 17 yards (17-J.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 48
(13:52 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 44 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson7-D.Morris).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 44
(13:16 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 44 for no gain (7-D.Morris26-D.Richardson).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 44
(12:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to TXAM 34 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson7-D.Morris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34
(11:57 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson33-A.Hansford).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 32
(11:20 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:11 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:11 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(11:11 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 36 for 11 yards (12-S.Preston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36
(10:31 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (50-T.Lawson40-E.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MISSST 40
(9:50 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 40 for no gain (94-J.Crumedy17-A.Odom).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 40
(9:07 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 40
(9:00 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 54 yards from TXAM 40 Downed at the MSST 6.

TXAM Aggies  - End of Game (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 6
(8:51 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 10 for 4 yards (33-A.Hansford9-L.O'Neal).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TXAM 10
(8:17 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 55-G.Eiland False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 10. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 5
(8:00 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 21 for 16 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21
(7:28 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 21 for no gain (8-D.Leal27-A.Johnson).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 21
(6:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 17 for -4 yards (26-D.Richardson27-A.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 14 - TXAM 17
(6:03 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 20 for 3 yards (0-M.Jones).
Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 20
(5:18 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 20. 0-A.Smith to MSST 40 for 22 yards (37-T.Day22-L.Witherspoon).

MISSST Bulldogs

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(5:06 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 40 for no gain (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 40
(4:24 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 26 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26
(3:38 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 18 for 8 yards (2-T.Wheat42-M.Spencer).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 18
(2:57 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 15 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson6-J.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 15
(2:15 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 12 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis19-C.Duncan).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 12
(1:31 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 9 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston28-L.Craft).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 9
(1:24 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 1 for 8 yards (19-C.Duncan22-N.Pickering).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - MISSST 1
(0:42 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to MSST 2 for -1 yard (19-C.Duncan40-E.Thompson).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores