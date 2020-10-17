Drive Chart
UK
TENN

Key Players
T. Wilson 3 QB
101 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
E. Gray 3 RB
128 RuYds, 20 ReYds, 3 RECs
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:56
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at TEN 41. 1-K.Joseph runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Point After TD 12:47
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:51
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN 15. 44-J.Davis runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:33
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Field Goal 6:22
96-M.Ruffolo 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
25
yds
03:20
pos
17
0
Touchdown 1:41
8-T.Chandler runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:42
pos
17
6
Point After TD 1:36
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:28
3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
05:49
pos
23
7
Point After TD 7:24
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Field Goal 1:05
96-M.Ruffolo 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
34
yds
03:54
pos
27
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:59
24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
03:58
pos
33
7
Point After TD 10:54
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 18
Rushing 9 11
Passing 7 7
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 6-12 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 294 287
Total Plays 61 67
Avg Gain 4.8 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 187 175
Rush Attempts 45 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.3
Yards Passing 107 112
Comp. - Att. 13-16 15-26
Yards Per Pass 5.6 3.5
Penalties - Yards 1-10 6-63
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 3-46.7 5-37.8
Return Yards 127 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-126 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 1-2 01710734
14 Tennessee 2-1 07007
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 107 PASS YDS 112
187 RUSH YDS 175
294 TOTAL YDS 287
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 101 1 0 158.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 101 1 0 158.6
T. Wilson 12/15 101 1 0
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
J. Gatewood 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 73 1
C. Rodriguez Jr. 13 73 1 25
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
T. Wilson 8 32 0 23
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Gatewood 3 23 0 14
J. McClain 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
J. McClain 7 23 0 7
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
A. Rose 10 22 0 10
T. Tisdale 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Tisdale 3 16 0 6
T. Davis 17 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Davis 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
J. Ali 5 4 38 0 16
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 1
A. Dailey Jr. 3 3 25 1 14
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Upshaw 4 2 22 0 18
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Rigg 1 1 8 0 8
M. Drennen II 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Drennen II 1 1 6 0 6
D. Harris 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Harris 1 1 5 0 5
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Rose 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
J. Davis 10-1 0.0 1
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Watson 5-1 1.0 0
D. Square 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
D. Square 5-4 0.0 0
K. Joseph 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Joseph 4-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Ajian 4-2 0.0 1
J. Weaver 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Weaver 4-1 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Echols 3-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Y. Corker 2-3 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Wright 2-1 1.0 0
J. Mahone 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-0 0.0 0
J. Casey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Casey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bembry 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Bembry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 1-0 0.0 0
I. Gibson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
V. Tisdale 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Tisdale 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Ruffolo 2/2 30 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
M. Duffy 3 46.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Ali 1 1.0 1 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 88 0 2 82.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 88 0 2 82.8
J. Guarantano 14/21 88 0 2
H. Bailey 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 24 0 0 75.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 24 0 0 75.4
H. Bailey 1/4 24 0 0
J. Shrout 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
J. Shrout 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 128 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 128 0
E. Gray 24 128 0 14
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 51 1
T. Chandler 12 51 1 10
J. Small 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Small 2 12 0 10
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
J. Guarantano 3 -16 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
B. Johnson 4 4 37 0 25
M. Wideman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
M. Wideman 3 1 24 0 24
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
E. Gray 5 3 20 0 10
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Palmer 4 1 11 0 11
J. Warren 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Warren 1 1 7 0 7
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
R. Keyton 2 2 6 0 9
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Chandler 1 1 4 0 4
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 2 3 0 8
J. Hyatt 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hyatt 2 0 0 0 0
J. Small 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Small 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Crouch 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
Q. Crouch 7-4 0.0 0
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
H. To'o To'o 6-2 1.0 0
M. Butler 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Butler 5-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Flowers 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Flowers 4-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Shamburger 3-1 0.0 0
D. Slaughter 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Slaughter 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 3-0 0.0 0
L. Bumphus 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Bumphus 2-0 1.0 0
T. Baron 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Baron 2-0 0.0 0
K. Garland 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Garland 2-0 0.0 0
O. Thomas 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. George Jr. 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. George Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
T. McDonald 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
A. Solomon 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Solomon 1-2 0.0 0
A. Beasley 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Beasley 1-1 0.0 0
D. Middleton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Middleton 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCollough 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. McCollough 1-2 0.0 0
C. Labruzza 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Labruzza 0-1 0.0 0
J. Blakely 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Blakely 0-1 0.0 0
W. Burrell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Burrell 0-1 0.0 0
E. Simmons 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Simmons 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mincey 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mincey 0-1 0.0 0
B. Eason 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Eason 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Cimaglia 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Brooks 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 0
P. Brooks 5 37.8 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 27 0
V. Jones Jr. 3 23.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 1:40 3 -3 Punt
8:52 UK 20 2:17 5 25 Fumble
4:03 UK 27 3:50 7 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:42 TENN 37 3:20 6 25 FG
1:36 UK 25 0:14 3 4 Punt
0:50 UK 36 0:27 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 UK 24 0:00 1 18
13:13 UK 24 5:49 11 76 TD
4:59 UK 42 3:54 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 UK 46 3:58 7 54 TD
7:19 UK 10 6:53 13 65 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 TENN 31 4:13 11 32 Punt
6:25 UK 45 2:15 6 18 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TENN 19 1:56 5 79 INT
12:47 TENN 25 1:56 6 73 INT
10:33 TENN 25 0:43 3 38 INT
6:18 TENN 25 4:42 14 75 TD
1:16 TENN 23 0:19 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 21 1:35 3 9 Punt
7:24 TENN 16 2:16 4 3 Punt
1:02 TENN 25 0:42 4 -4 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 TENN 28 3:31 10 62 Downs

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (97-D.Middleton).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - UK 28
(14:27 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for -2 yards (95-K.Bennett).
Sack
3 & 9 - UK 26
(13:48 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at KEN 22 for -4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
Punt
4 & 13 - UK 22
(13:20 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 47 yards from KEN 22 to TEN 31 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (11 plays, 32 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31
(13:13 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 35
(12:50 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 44 for 9 yards (26-B.Echols).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44
(12:35 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 47 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson5-D.Square).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 47
(12:15 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 48 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis5-D.Square).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 48
(11:44 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 45 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45
(11:25 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 41 for 4 yards (92-P.Hoskins5-D.Square).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 41
(10:52 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 37 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 37
(10:27 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 30 for 7 yards (96-I.Gibson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30
(10:12 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 31 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal95-Q.Bohanna).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TENN 31
(9:42 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
Sack
3 & 11 - TENN 31
(9:37 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at KEN 37 for -6 yards (31-J.Watson).
Punt
4 & 17 - TENN 37
(9:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from KEN 37 to KEN End Zone. touchback.

UK Wildcats  - Fumble (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20
(8:52 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 24 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UK 24
(8:18 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 8 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32
(7:47 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 31 for -1 yard (95-K.Bennett).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UK 31
(7:11 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for 2 yards (98-A.Solomon11-H.To'o To'o).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - UK 33
(6:35 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 45 FUMBLES (0-B.Thompson). 0-B.Thompson to KEN 45 for no gain.

TENN Volunteers  - Fumble (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 45
(6:25 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 45
(6:16 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 42 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 42
(5:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 38 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis92-P.Hoskins).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - TENN 38
(5:06 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34
(4:32 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to KEN 26 for 8 yards (23-T.Ajian26-B.Echols).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 26
(4:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to KEN 27 FUMBLES. 50-M.McCall to KEN 27 for no gain.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27
(4:03 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 31 for 4 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UK 31
(3:25 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 39 for 8 yards (1-T.Flowers5-K.George).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UK 39
(2:45 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 49 for 10 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49
(2:10 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 50 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - UK 50
(1:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 48 for -2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 11 - UK 48
(0:42 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to TEN 49 for 3 yards. Penalty on KEN 52-J.Rogers Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 48. No Play.
Sack
3 & 21 - UK 38
(0:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at KEN 36 for -2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
Punt
4 & 23 - UK 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 45 yards from KEN 36 to TEN 19 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.

TENN Volunteers  - Interception (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19
(14:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for 3 yards (93-J.Mahone23-T.Ajian).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 22
(14:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 33 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33
(14:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 4 yards (5-D.Square23-T.Ajian).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 37
(13:34 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).
Int
3 & 4 - TENN 39
(12:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at TEN 41. 1-K.Joseph runs 41 yards for a touchdown.

TENN Volunteers  - Interception (3 plays, 38 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:47 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(12:47 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for -5 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+25 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 20
(12:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 45 for 25 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45
(11:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to KEN 45 for 10 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45
(11:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to KEN 36 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 36
(11:09 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 28 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
Int
1 & 10 - TENN 28
(10:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN 15. 44-J.Davis runs 85 yards for a touchdown.

TENN Volunteers  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:33 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(10:33 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - TENN 28
(10:05 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 35 for 7 yards. Penalty on TEN 88-P.Fant Chop block 14 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
Int
2 & 21 - TENN 14
(9:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Ajian at TEN 37. 23-T.Ajian to TEN 37 for no gain.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 37
(9:42 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 37 for no gain (13-D.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 37
(9:03 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 29 for 8 yards (11-H.To'o To'o12-S.Shamburger).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - UK 29
(8:24 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 19 for 10 yards (0-B.Thompson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 19
(8:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 16 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler27-Q.Crouch).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UK 16
(7:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 12 for 4 yards (95-K.Bennett27-Q.Crouch).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UK 12
(6:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UK 12
(6:22 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(6:18 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 30
(5:58 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 30
(5:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (6-J.Casey).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 34
(5:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 1 yard (1-K.Joseph29-Y.Corker).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35
(4:52 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 for 14 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 49
(4:38 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 43 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 43
(4:11 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 38 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright5-D.Square).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38
(3:54 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 34 for 4 yards (5-D.Square42-M.Bembry).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 34
(3:46 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 21 for 13 yards (26-B.Echols).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21
(3:17 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 17 for 4 yards (50-M.McCall13-J.Weaver).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 17
(3:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 9 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - TENN 9
(2:45 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 7 for 2 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 7
(2:17 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 4 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 4
(1:41 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:36 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.

UK Wildcats  - Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:36 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(1:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus98-A.Solomon).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UK 26
(1:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 25 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UK 25
(1:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 29 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch98-A.Solomon).
Punt
4 & 6 - UK 29
(1:22 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 29 to TEN 23 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 23
(1:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 23
(1:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 23
(1:06 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
Punt
4 & 2 - TENN 31
(0:57 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from TEN 31 Downed at the KEN 36.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36
(0:50 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 38 for 2 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UK 38
(0:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).

UK Wildcats  - TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 21 for 18 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 21
(14:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 21
(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 29 for 8 yards (31-J.Watson).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UK 29
(14:09 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
Punt
4 & 1 - UK 30
(13:25 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 30 out of bounds at the KEN 24.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 24
(13:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 42 for 18 yards (1-T.Flowers).

UK Wildcats  - FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 24
(13:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UK 24
(13:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 40 for 16 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40
(12:33 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 43 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch13-D.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - UK 43
(11:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to TEN 43 for 14 yards (22-J.McCollough27-Q.Crouch).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UK 43
(11:22 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 18 for 25 yards (0-B.Thompson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18
(10:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 11 for 7 yards (79-K.Garland1-T.Flowers).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UK 11
(9:59 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 9 for 2 yards (1-T.Flowers27-Q.Crouch).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UK 9
(9:20 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 7 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - UK 7
(8:44 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 1 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UK 1
(8:12 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 1 for no gain (94-M.Butler).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UK 1
(7:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - Downs (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 26 for 26 yards (30-T.Dodson). Penalty on TEN 19-M.Joseph Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 26.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16
(7:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for 10 yards (1-K.Joseph15-J.Wright).
Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 26
(6:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 17 for -9 yards (15-J.Wright).
+1 YD
2 & 19 - TENN 17
(6:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 18 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+1 YD
3 & 18 - TENN 18
(5:50 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 19 for 1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
Punt
4 & 17 - TENN 19
(5:08 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 19. 6-J.Ali to KEN 42 for 1 yard (24-A.Beasley).

UK Wildcats  - TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42
(4:59 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to TEN 40 for 18 yards (5-K.George).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 40
(4:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(4:28 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 22 for 3 yards (79-K.Garland5-K.George).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UK 22
(3:53 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 17 for 5 yards (9-T.Baron).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UK 17
(3:06 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 15 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler22-J.McCollough).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(2:29 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to TEN 10 for 5 yards (0-B.Thompson).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 10
(1:58 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 9 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o22-J.McCollough).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UK 9
(1:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw. Penalty on KEN 83-J.Rigg Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UK 9
(1:05 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TENN Volunteers  - Downs (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:02 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(1:02 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for 6 yards (5-D.Square).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 31
(0:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 28 for -3 yards (13-J.Weaver).
Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 28
(0:30 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 80-R.Keyton Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 21 - TENN 14
(0:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to TEN 21 for 7 yards (1-K.Joseph).

UK Wildcats  - End of Game (13 plays, 65 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - TENN 21
(15:00 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from TEN 21 Downed at the KEN 46.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46
(14:52 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 45 for 9 yards (1-T.Flowers11-H.To'o To'o).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - UK 45
(14:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 34 for 11 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34
(13:29 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 28 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - UK 28
(12:44 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 5 for 23 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UK 5
(12:06 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to TEN 4 for 1 yard (94-M.Butler51-E.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 4
(11:41 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 2 for 2 yards (13-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UK 2
(10:59 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:54 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:54 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 64 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 28 for 27 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28
(10:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 9 yards (31-J.Watson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 37
(10:20 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 4 yards (5-D.Square31-J.Watson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41
(9:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 2 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 43
(9:20 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to KEN 46 for 11 yards (44-J.Davis).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46
(8:47 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 13-M.Wideman. 13-M.Wideman to KEN 22 for 24 yards. Penalty on KEN 32-J.Brown Pass interference declined.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 22
(8:33 - 4th) 20-J.Small to KEN 12 for 10 yards (44-J.Davis27-J.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 12
(8:13 - 4th) 20-J.Small to KEN 10 for 2 yards (99-J.Hayes).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 10
(7:32 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 10
(7:28 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Small.
No Gain
4 & 8 - TENN 10
(7:23 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman.

TENN Volunteers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 10
(7:19 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 10 for no gain (27-Q.Crouch20-B.Eason).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 10
(6:45 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 50-S.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 10. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 15
(6:31 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 17 for 2 yards (18-D.Slaughter4-W.Burrell).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 17
(6:31 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 5-M.Drennen. 5-M.Drennen to KEN 23 for 6 yards (18-D.Slaughter).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23
(5:14 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 28 for 5 yards (27-Q.Crouch99-J.Mincey).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 28
(4:32 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 33 for 5 yards (24-A.Beasley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33
(3:50 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 39 for 6 yards (58-O.Thomas).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 39
(3:10 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to TEN 47 for 14 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47
(2:36 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to TEN 40 for 7 yards (9-T.Baron24-A.Beasley).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40
(1:49 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to TEN 35 for 5 yards (18-D.Slaughter48-J.Blakely).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35
(1:11 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to TEN 28 for 7 yards (21-T.McDonald44-C.Labruzza).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TENN 28
(0:31 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TEN 28 for no gain (20-B.Eason). Team penalty on TEN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23
(0:26 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood kneels at TEN 25 for -2 yards.
