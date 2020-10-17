Drive Chart
|UK
|TENN
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 12:56
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at TEN 41. 1-K.Joseph runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:51
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN 15. 44-J.Davis runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
Touchdown 7:28
3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
05:49
pos
23
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|294
|287
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|175
|Rush Attempts
|45
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|107
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|13-16
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.7
|5-37.8
|Return Yards
|127
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-126
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|12/15
|101
|1
|0
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|13
|73
|1
|25
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|8
|32
|0
|23
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|7
|23
|0
|7
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|22
|0
|10
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
T. Davis 17 LB
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|5
|4
|38
|0
|16
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|3
|3
|25
|1
|14
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|4
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DT
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson 96 DE
|I. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 DB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|46.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|14/21
|88
|0
|2
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|1/4
|24
|0
|0
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|24
|128
|0
|14
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|12
|51
|1
|10
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|-16
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|4
|4
|37
|0
|25
|
M. Wideman 13 WR
|M. Wideman
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|5
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|2
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 18 DB
|D. Slaughter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Labruzza 44 DB
|C. Labruzza
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 LB
|B. Eason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|5
|37.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|3
|23.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(14:27 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for -2 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UK 26(13:48 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at KEN 22 for -4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UK 22(13:20 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 47 yards from KEN 22 to TEN 31 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (11 plays, 32 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(13:13 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 35(12:50 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 44 for 9 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(12:35 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 47 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson5-D.Square).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 47(12:15 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 48 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis5-D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 48(11:44 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 45 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:25 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 41 for 4 yards (92-P.Hoskins5-D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 41(10:52 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 37 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 37(10:27 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 30 for 7 yards (96-I.Gibson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(10:12 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 31 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal95-Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TENN 31(9:42 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TENN 31(9:37 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at KEN 37 for -6 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TENN 37(9:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from KEN 37 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(8:52 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 24 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 24(8:18 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:47 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 31 for -1 yard (95-K.Bennett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 31(7:11 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for 2 yards (98-A.Solomon11-H.To'o To'o).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 33(6:35 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 45 FUMBLES (0-B.Thompson). 0-B.Thompson to KEN 45 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- Fumble (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(6:25 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 45(6:16 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 42 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 42(5:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to KEN 38 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis92-P.Hoskins).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - TENN 38(5:06 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(4:32 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to KEN 26 for 8 yards (23-T.Ajian26-B.Echols).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 26(4:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to KEN 27 FUMBLES. 50-M.McCall to KEN 27 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(4:03 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 31 for 4 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 31(3:25 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 39 for 8 yards (1-T.Flowers5-K.George).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(2:45 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 49 for 10 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(2:10 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 50 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 50(1:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 48 for -2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UK 48(0:42 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to TEN 49 for 3 yards. Penalty on KEN 52-J.Rogers Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 48. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 21 - UK 38(0:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at KEN 36 for -2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UK 36(15:00 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 45 yards from KEN 36 to TEN 19 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(14:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for 3 yards (93-J.Mahone23-T.Ajian).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 22(14:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 33 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(14:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 4 yards (5-D.Square23-T.Ajian).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 37(13:34 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 2 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - TENN 39(12:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at TEN 41. 1-K.Joseph runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (3 plays, 38 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:47 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for -5 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - TENN 20(12:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 45 for 25 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to KEN 45 for 10 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to KEN 36 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 36(11:09 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 28 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(10:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by 44-J.Davis at KEN 15. 44-J.Davis runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:33 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TENN 28(10:05 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 35 for 7 yards. Penalty on TEN 88-P.Fant Chop block 14 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 21 - TENN 14(9:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Ajian at TEN 37. 23-T.Ajian to TEN 37 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:42 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 37 for no gain (13-D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 37(9:03 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 29 for 8 yards (11-H.To'o To'o12-S.Shamburger).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 29(8:24 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 19 for 10 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(8:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 16 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler27-Q.Crouch).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 16(7:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 12 for 4 yards (95-K.Bennett27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UK 12(6:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UK 12(6:22 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:18 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 30(5:58 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 30(5:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 34(5:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 1 yard (1-K.Joseph29-Y.Corker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(4:52 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 for 14 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(4:38 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 43 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 43(4:11 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 38 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright5-D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(3:54 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 34 for 4 yards (5-D.Square42-M.Bembry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 34(3:46 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 21 for 13 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(3:17 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 17 for 4 yards (50-M.McCall13-J.Weaver).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 17(3:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 9 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - TENN 9(2:45 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 7 for 2 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 7(2:17 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 4 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 4(1:41 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(1:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus98-A.Solomon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(1:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 25 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(1:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 29 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch98-A.Solomon).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 29(1:22 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 29 to TEN 23 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(1:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 23(1:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 23(1:06 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TENN 31(0:57 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from TEN 31 Downed at the KEN 36.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 21 for 18 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(14:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 21(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 29 for 8 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 29(14:09 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 30(13:25 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 30 out of bounds at the KEN 24.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(13:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 42 for 18 yards (1-T.Flowers).
UK
Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(13:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 24(13:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 40 for 16 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(12:33 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 43 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch13-D.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 43(11:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to TEN 43 for 14 yards (22-J.McCollough27-Q.Crouch).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(11:22 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 18 for 25 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(10:44 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 11 for 7 yards (79-K.Garland1-T.Flowers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 11(9:59 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 9 for 2 yards (1-T.Flowers27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 9(9:20 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 7 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(8:44 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 1 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(8:12 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 1 for no gain (94-M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 1(7:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 26 for 26 yards (30-T.Dodson). Penalty on TEN 19-M.Joseph Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 26.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(7:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for 10 yards (1-K.Joseph15-J.Wright).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(6:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 17 for -9 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - TENN 17(6:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 18 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - TENN 18(5:50 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 19 for 1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TENN 19(5:08 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 19. 6-J.Ali to KEN 42 for 1 yard (24-A.Beasley).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(4:59 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to TEN 40 for 18 yards (5-K.George).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(4:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(4:28 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 22 for 3 yards (79-K.Garland5-K.George).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 22(3:53 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 17 for 5 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 17(3:06 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 15 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler22-J.McCollough).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(2:29 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to TEN 10 for 5 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 10(1:58 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to TEN 9 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 9(1:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw. Penalty on KEN 83-J.Rigg Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UK 9(1:05 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:02 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for 6 yards (5-D.Square).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 31(0:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 28 for -3 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TENN 28(0:30 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 80-R.Keyton Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - TENN 14(0:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to TEN 21 for 7 yards (1-K.Joseph).
UK
Wildcats
- End of Game (13 plays, 65 yards, 6:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TENN 21(15:00 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from TEN 21 Downed at the KEN 46.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(14:52 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 45 for 9 yards (1-T.Flowers11-H.To'o To'o).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 45(14:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 34 for 11 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(13:29 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 28 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 28(12:44 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to TEN 5 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UK 5(12:06 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to TEN 4 for 1 yard (94-M.Butler51-E.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(11:41 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 2 for 2 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 2(10:59 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 64 yards from KEN 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 28 for 27 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(10:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 9 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 37(10:20 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 4 yards (5-D.Square31-J.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 41(9:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 2 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 43(9:20 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to KEN 46 for 11 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(8:47 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 13-M.Wideman. 13-M.Wideman to KEN 22 for 24 yards. Penalty on KEN 32-J.Brown Pass interference declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(8:33 - 4th) 20-J.Small to KEN 12 for 10 yards (44-J.Davis27-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(8:13 - 4th) 20-J.Small to KEN 10 for 2 yards (99-J.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 10(7:32 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 10(7:28 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Small.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TENN 10(7:23 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 10(7:19 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 10 for no gain (27-Q.Crouch20-B.Eason).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 10(6:45 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 50-S.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 15(6:31 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 17 for 2 yards (18-D.Slaughter4-W.Burrell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 17(6:31 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 5-M.Drennen. 5-M.Drennen to KEN 23 for 6 yards (18-D.Slaughter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(5:14 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 28 for 5 yards (27-Q.Crouch99-J.Mincey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 28(4:32 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 33 for 5 yards (24-A.Beasley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(3:50 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 39 for 6 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 39(3:10 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to TEN 47 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:36 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to TEN 40 for 7 yards (9-T.Baron24-A.Beasley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 40(1:49 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to TEN 35 for 5 yards (18-D.Slaughter48-J.Blakely).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(1:11 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood to TEN 28 for 7 yards (21-T.McDonald44-C.Labruzza).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TENN 28(0:31 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to TEN 28 for no gain (20-B.Eason). Team penalty on TEN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(0:26 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood kneels at TEN 25 for -2 yards.
