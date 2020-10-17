Drive Chart
|
|
|UNC
|FSU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
374 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
|
J. Travis
13 QB
191 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 107 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 2:52
7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Kaindoh at NC 25. 13-J.Kaindoh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
Touchdown 0:24
13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
7
30
Touchdown 4:16
7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
49
yds
01:20
pos
13
31
Two Point Conversion 4:07
7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
31
Touchdown 0:08
7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
02:14
pos
21
31
21
31
Touchdown 5:03
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:42
pos
27
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|558
|432
|Total Plays
|81
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|241
|Rush Attempts
|45
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|374
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|8-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|12-89
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.0
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|9
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|374
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|558
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|20/36
|374
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|18
|119
|1
|27
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|17
|65
|0
|13
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|10
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|6
|4
|141
|1
|40
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|6
|3
|67
|1
|38
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|9
|4
|56
|1
|25
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|3
|2
|54
|0
|33
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|7
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbuna 13 DB
|O. Egbuna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|35.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|8/19
|191
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|2
|61
|0
|58
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|2
|43
|0
|39
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|5
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 9 DB
|M. Dotson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
|D. Briggs Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffis 39 DE
|J. Griffis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 55 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/3
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|5
|42.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1
|-17.0
|0
|0
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Wilson6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 31(14:39 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 44 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(14:09 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for 2 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 46(13:37 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 43 for -3 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNC 43(13:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 43(12:58 - 1st) punts 0 yards from NC 43 blocked by 22-J.Douglas. 28-D.Brooks to NC 23 for 18 yards (91-B.Kiernan).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 4 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 29(12:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 33 for 4 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNC 33(11:37 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNC 33(11:34 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 36 yards from NC 33 Downed at the FSU 31.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(11:25 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 32 for 1 yard (56-T.Fox12-T.Fox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FSU 32(10:41 - 1st) Penalty on NC 51-R.Vohasek Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FSU 37(10:30 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FSU 37(10:27 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 37(10:23 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 37 Downed at the NC 20.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(10:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to NC 34 for 14 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(9:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 37 for 3 yards (58-D.Briggs).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 37(9:17 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 45 for 18 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(8:47 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 43 for 2 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey58-D.Briggs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 43(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to FSU 41 for 2 yards (26-A.Samuel8-R.Green).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UNC 41(7:37 - 1st) Penalty on NC 1-K.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNC 46(7:11 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 46(7:06 - 1st) punts 0 yards from FSU 46 blocked by 21-M.Wilson. 3-J.Brownlee to FSU 29 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 29(6:56 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 30 for 1 yard (42-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 30(6:17 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 33 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison42-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 33(5:35 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 33(5:32 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 33 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(5:25 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 33 for 9 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 33(4:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to NC 37 for 4 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(4:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 40 for 3 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 40(3:51 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 45 for 15 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(3:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 34 for 11 yards (18-T.Jay32-S.Dix).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(3:02 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 29 for 5 yards (21-M.Wilson18-T.Jay).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 29(2:24 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to FSU 31 for -2 yards (55-D.McLendon).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UNC 31(1:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at FSU 37 for -6 yards (16-C.Durden46-D.Lundy).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UNC 37(1:04 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 34 yards from FSU 37 Downed at the FSU 3.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (10 plays, 91 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 3(0:56 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 6-K.Helton False start 1 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 11 - FSU 2(0:56 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 2(0:52 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to FSU 7 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 7(0:10 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 45-P.Daniel. 45-P.Daniel to FSU 43 for 36 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 43. No Play.
|+60 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 38(15:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 38(14:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to NC 4 for 58 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - FSU 4(14:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 45-P.Daniel.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FSU 4(14:37 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 46-D.Stickle Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at NC 4. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(14:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to NC 4 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek9-C.Kelly).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - FSU 4(13:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at NC 6 for -2 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FSU 6(13:03 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (11 plays, 50 yards, 5:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 34(12:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 36 for 2 yards (27-A.Dent8-R.Green).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(12:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 40 for 4 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 40(11:30 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 45 for 5 yards (58-D.Briggs).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 45(10:50 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 49 for 6 yards (18-T.Jay13-J.Kaindoh).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(10:23 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 43 for 6 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 43(9:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 33 for 10 yards (8-R.Green).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(9:27 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 31 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 31(8:36 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 28 for 3 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 28(7:58 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 24 for 4 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 24(7:15 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 25 for -1 yard (33-A.Gainer1-E.Rice).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:07 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 35 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt5-P.Rene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(6:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 35(6:21 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 47 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(6:11 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 49 for 2 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 49(5:37 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to NC 12 for 39 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 12(5:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to NC 8 for 4 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 8(4:28 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to NC 3 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman56-T.Fox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 3(3:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to NC 1 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox2-D.Chapman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(3:31 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to NC 25 fair catch by.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 30 for 5 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(3:01 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 32 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice32-S.Dix).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - UNC 32(2:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Kaindoh at NC 25. 13-J.Kaindoh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 19 for -6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 16 - FSU 19(2:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to FSU 45 for 36 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(2:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Morales.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 45(2:17 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 25-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 45. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 50(2:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 37 for 13 yards (18-T.Jay9-M.Dotson).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 37(1:56 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for 27 yards (27-A.Dent).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(1:40 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 7 for 3 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey32-S.Dix).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - FSU 7(1:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for -3 yards (1-E.Rice). Penalty on FSU 16-C.Durden Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at FSU 7. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - FSU 3(1:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on FSU 21-M.Wilson Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(1:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 1(1:05 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(1:02 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 50 yards from NC 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:02 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 40 for 15 yards (5-P.Rene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(0:56 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 40(0:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 45 for 15 yards.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(0:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to NC 12 for 33 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(0:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 36 for 11 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(14:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 43 for 7 yards.
|+54 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 43(13:52 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to NC 3 for 54 yards (21-C.Surratt1-K.McMichael).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3(13:19 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to NC 6 for -3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UNC 6(13:19 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - UNC 21(13:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Corbin.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - UNC 21(12:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to NC 15 for 6 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - UNC 15(12:06 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(12:02 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 22(11:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU 45 for 33 yards (9-M.Dotson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(11:21 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 42 for 3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 42(10:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to FSU 24 for 18 yards (1-E.Rice26-A.Samuel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(10:11 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 16 for 8 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 16(9:49 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 13 for 3 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(9:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for 3 yards (31-R.Woodie). Penalty on NC 73-M.McKethan Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 13. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - FSU 23(8:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 17 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - FSU 17(8:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 6 for 11 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 6(7:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - FSU 6(7:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 6(7:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 2 for -4 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNC 2(6:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 27 for 25 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UNC 2(6:11 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - UNC 2(6:11 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 7 for 5 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNC 7(5:36 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 42 yards from FSU 7 to FSU 49 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(5:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 47 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 47(4:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to FSU 38 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(4:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 38(4:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (5 plays, 84 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 30 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(3:28 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 31 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel42-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 31(2:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 34 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNC 34(2:21 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 34 to NC 26 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on NC 34-B.Brooks Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 26.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 16(2:15 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 17 for 1 yard (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 17(1:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 38 for 21 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(1:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to FSU 22 for 40 yards (18-T.Jay).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(0:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at FSU 33 for -11 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 21 - FSU 33(0:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on FSU 27-A.Dent Pass interference 1 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|(0:01 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Morrison at FSU 39. 4-T.Morrison to FSU 30 for 9 yards (80-O.Wilson). Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Holding declined.
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (11 plays, 53 yards, 6:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(15:00 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 24 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 24(14:34 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 27 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FSU 27(13:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - FSU 27(13:44 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 27(13:39 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 42 for 15 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(12:55 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(12:51 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 45 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper44-J.Gemmel).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 45(12:19 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 46 for 9 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(11:38 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to NC 39 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 39(10:59 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 40 for -1 yard (52-J.Taylor12-T.Fox).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 40(10:11 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to NC 21 for 19 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(9:27 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 16 for 5 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 16(8:40 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 14 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel56-T.Fox).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UNC 14(7:53 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 58-D.Love-Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at NC 14. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 19(7:31 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 20 for -1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UNC 20(6:44 - 4th) 88-R.Fitzgerald 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(6:40 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 24 for 4 yards (1-E.Rice9-M.Dotson). Penalty on NC 53-J.Setterlind Chop block 10 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - FSU 10(6:24 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 20 - FSU 10(6:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 25 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(6:06 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to FSU 49 for 16 yards (9-M.Dotson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(5:45 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 49(5:37 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 49(5:26 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 40 for 9 yards. Penalty on FSU 3-J.Brownlee Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at FSU 40.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:03 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:58 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNC 20(4:58 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 22 for 2 yards (9-C.Kelly56-T.Fox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 22(4:15 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 25 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 25(3:26 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 31 for 6 yards (56-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 31(2:38 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 47 yards from FSU 31 to NC 22 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(2:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 17 for -5 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 17(1:56 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 49 for 32 yards (9-M.Dotson).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(1:38 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 43 for -6 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - FSU 43(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on FSU 9-M.Dotson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(1:23 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 41 for 1 yard (21-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 41(0:54 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FSU 41(0:48 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - FSU 41(0:44 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
ECU
27
23
Final ESP+
-
UK
14TENN
34
7
Final SECN
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
37
39
Final ESP+
-
PITT
7MIAMI
19
31
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
20
30
Final ESPU
-
13AUBURN
SC
22
30
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
WVU
17
38
Final FOX
-
LIB
CUSE
38
21
Final
-
1CLEM
GATECH
73
7
Final ABC
-
WKY
UAB
14
37
Final
-
ARMY
TXSA
28
16
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
5ND
7
12
Final NBC
-
MISS
ARK
21
33
Final SECN
-
EKY
TROY
29
31
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
NCST
20
31
Final
-
UCF
MEMP
49
50
Final ABC
-
UVA
WAKE
23
40
Final ACCN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
41
Final ESP2
-
21TXAM
MISSST
28
14
Final ESPN
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
52
35
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH
35
17
Final CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
28
31
Final ABC
-
3UGA
2BAMA
24
41
Final CBS
-
BC
19VATECH
14
40
Final ACCN
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU