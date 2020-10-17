Drive Chart
UNC
FSU




Key Players
S. Howell 7 QB
374 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
J. Travis 13 QB
191 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 107 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:47
13-J.Travis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
00:07
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:40
88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:03
88-R.Fitzgerald 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
102
yds
00:46
pos
0
10
Touchdown 3:31
13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:38
pos
0
16
Point After TD 3:29
88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:52
7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Kaindoh at NC 25. 13-J.Kaindoh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
Point After TD 2:46
88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 1:05
25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
01:44
pos
6
24
Point After TD 1:02
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 0:24
13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
7
30
Point After TD 0:17
88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:16
7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
49
yds
01:20
pos
13
31
Two Point Conversion 4:07
7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
31
Touchdown 0:08
7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
02:14
pos
21
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:01
7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:03
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:42
pos
27
31
Point After TD 4:58
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 16
Rushing 9 11
Passing 14 5
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 2-12 4-12
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 558 432
Total Plays 81 55
Avg Gain 6.9 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 184 241
Rush Attempts 45 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 6.7
Yards Passing 374 191
Comp. - Att. 20-36 8-19
Yards Per Pass 8.7 9.5
Penalties - Yards 7-50 12-89
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-35.0 5-42.8
Return Yards 9 28
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-9 1-25
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 North Carolina 3-0 0714728
Florida State 1-3 7240031
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 374 PASS YDS 191
184 RUSH YDS 241
558 TOTAL YDS 432
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 374 3 1 164.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 374 3 1 164.8
S. Howell 20/36 374 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 119 1
J. Williams 18 119 1 27
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
M. Carter 17 65 0 13
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 0 0
S. Howell 10 0 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 141 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 141 1
B. Corrales 6 4 141 1 40
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 1
J. Williams 6 3 67 1 38
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
D. Brown 9 4 56 1 25
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
G. Walston 3 2 54 0 33
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
D. Newsome 7 4 37 0 13
K. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Brown 1 1 14 0 14
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Carter 2 2 5 0 3
A. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Green 1 0 0 0 0
K. Morales 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Morales 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Fox 6-3 0.0 0
C. Kelly 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 5-1 0.0 0
D. Chapman 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
D. Chapman 5-1 1.0 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Vohasek 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hopper 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Hopper 3-2 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 3-3 0.0 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Surratt 3-0 0.0 0
O. Egbuna 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Egbuna 2-0 0.0 0
K. McMichael 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. McMichael 2-1 0.0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Morrison 2-0 0.0 1
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Rene 2-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Fox 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
G. Atkins 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 1
B. Kiernan 2 35.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 191 1 1 133.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 191 1 1 133.4
J. Travis 8/19 191 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Webb 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 109 0
L. Webb 12 109 0 54
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 107 2
J. Travis 16 107 2 23
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
J. Corbin 7 26 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
O. Wilson 3 2 61 0 58
K. Helton 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
K. Helton 3 2 43 0 39
P. Daniel 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
P. Daniel 2 1 36 0 36
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
W. Thompson 5 1 33 0 33
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
C. McDonald 1 1 12 1 12
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Corbin 2 1 6 0 6
J. Young 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Young 1 0 0 0 0
J. Douglas 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Douglas 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 6-0 0.0 0
T. Jay 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Jay 6-1 0.0 0
E. Rice 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Rice 6-1 0.0 0
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
J. Lars-Woodbey 5-4 0.0 0
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
S. Dix Jr. 5-4 0.0 0
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Samuel Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Brownlee Jr. 4-0 1.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
J. Robinson 3-0 2.0 0
M. Dotson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Dotson 3-1 0.0 0
B. Gant 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Gant 3-0 0.0 0
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Briggs Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Kaindoh 2-1 0.0 1
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Gainer 2-0 0.0 0
A. Dent 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Dent 2-0 0.0 0
R. Woodie III 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Woodie III 1-2 0.0 0
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Travis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Green 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Green 1-2 0.0 0
J. Griffis 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffis 1-0 0.0 0
D. McLendon II 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McLendon II 1-0 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 1-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Durden 0-1 0.0 0
D. Lundy 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lundy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
R. Fitzgerald 1/3 24 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Mastromanno 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 0
A. Mastromanno 5 42.8 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Brownlee Jr. 1 2.0 2 0
J. Douglas 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Douglas 1 2.0 2 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -17.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -17.0 0 0
M. Wilson 1 -17.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 2:02 5 18 Punt
12:40 UNC 25 1:06 3 8 Punt
10:14 UNC 20 3:08 7 34 Punt
5:25 UNC 24 4:21 8 39 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 UNC 25 5:44 11 50 Downs
3:29 UNC 25 0:37 3 73 INT
2:46 UNC 25 1:44 12 90 TD
0:17 UNC 25 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 UNC 20 4:47 11 74 Downs
5:27 FSU 49 1:20 4 49 TD
2:15 UNC 16 2:14 5 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 30 1:16 3 3 FG Miss
6:40 UNC 20 1:42 8 80 TD
2:30 UNC 22 1:46 8 37 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 UNC 23 0:07 1 23 TD
11:25 FSU 31 1:02 4 6 Punt
6:56 FSU 29 1:24 3 4 Punt
0:56 FSU 3 0:46 10 91 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:07 FSU 25 3:38 9 75 TD
1:02 FSU 25 0:45 5 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 25 2:54 7 60 FG Miss
7:10 FSU 6 1:34 3 1 Punt
4:07 FSU 25 1:46 3 9 Punt
0:01 FSU 25 0:00 1 45 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 FSU 27 6:55 11 53 FG Miss
4:58 FSU 25 2:20 4 6 Punt
0:35 FSU 41 0:00 1 -1

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 6 yards (21-M.Wilson6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31
(14:39 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 44 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44
(14:09 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for 2 yards (21-M.Wilson).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 46
(13:37 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 43 for -3 yards (11-J.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UNC 43
(13:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
Punt
4 & 11 - UNC 43
(12:58 - 1st) punts 0 yards from NC 43 blocked by 22-J.Douglas. 28-D.Brooks to NC 23 for 18 yards (91-B.Kiernan).

FSU Seminoles  - TD (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23
(12:47 - 1st) 13-J.Travis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:40 - 1st) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:40 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(12:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 4 yards (32-S.Dix).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 29
(12:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 33 for 4 yards (26-A.Samuel).
No Gain
3 & 2 - UNC 33
(11:37 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 33
(11:34 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 36 yards from NC 33 Downed at the FSU 31.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(11:25 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 32 for 1 yard (56-T.Fox12-T.Fox).
Penalty
2 & 9 - FSU 32
(10:41 - 1st) Penalty on NC 51-R.Vohasek Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 4 - FSU 37
(10:30 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FSU 37
(10:27 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 4 - FSU 37
(10:23 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 37 Downed at the NC 20.

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20
(10:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to NC 34 for 14 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34
(9:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 37 for 3 yards (58-D.Briggs).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 37
(9:17 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 45 for 18 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45
(8:47 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 43 for 2 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey58-D.Briggs).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 43
(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to FSU 41 for 2 yards (26-A.Samuel8-R.Green).
Penalty
3 & 6 - UNC 41
(7:37 - 1st) Penalty on NC 1-K.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 41. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UNC 46
(7:11 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
Punt
4 & 11 - UNC 46
(7:06 - 1st) punts 0 yards from FSU 46 blocked by 21-M.Wilson. 3-J.Brownlee to FSU 29 for no gain.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29
(6:56 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 30 for 1 yard (42-T.Hopper).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 30
(6:17 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 33 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison42-T.Hopper).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 33
(5:35 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 33
(5:32 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 33 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24
(5:25 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 33 for 9 yards (44-B.Gant).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 33
(4:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to NC 37 for 4 yards (44-B.Gant).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37
(4:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 40 for 3 yards (18-T.Jay).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 40
(3:51 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 45 for 15 yards (26-A.Samuel).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45
(3:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 34 for 11 yards (18-T.Jay32-S.Dix).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34
(3:02 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to FSU 29 for 5 yards (21-M.Wilson18-T.Jay).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 29
(2:24 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to FSU 31 for -2 yards (55-D.McLendon).
Sack
3 & 7 - UNC 31
(1:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at FSU 37 for -6 yards (16-C.Durden46-D.Lundy).
Punt
4 & 13 - UNC 37
(1:04 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 34 yards from FSU 37 Downed at the FSU 3.

FSU Seminoles  - FG (10 plays, 91 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 3
(0:56 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 6-K.Helton False start 1 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 11 - FSU 2
(0:56 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 2
(0:52 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to FSU 7 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
+36 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 7
(0:10 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 45-P.Daniel. 45-P.Daniel to FSU 43 for 36 yards (9-C.Kelly).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 43
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 43. No Play.
+60 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
+58 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 38
(14:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to NC 4 for 58 yards (2-D.Chapman).
No Gain
1 & 4 - FSU 4
(14:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 45-P.Daniel.
Penalty
2 & 4 - FSU 4
(14:37 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 46-D.Stickle Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at NC 4. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 9
(14:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to NC 4 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek9-C.Kelly).
Sack
3 & 4 - FSU 4
(13:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at NC 6 for -2 yards (2-D.Chapman).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FSU 6
(13:03 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Downs (11 plays, 50 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(12:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 34
(12:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 36 for 2 yards (27-A.Dent8-R.Green).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36
(12:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 40 for 4 yards (32-S.Dix).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 40
(11:30 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 45 for 5 yards (58-D.Briggs).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 45
(10:50 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 49 for 6 yards (18-T.Jay13-J.Kaindoh).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49
(10:23 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 43 for 6 yards (18-T.Jay).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 43
(9:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 33 for 10 yards (8-R.Green).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33
(9:27 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 31 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 31
(8:36 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 28 for 3 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 28
(7:58 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 24 for 4 yards (33-A.Gainer).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 24
(7:15 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 25 for -1 yard (33-A.Gainer1-E.Rice).

FSU Seminoles  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(7:07 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 35 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt5-P.Rene).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(6:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35
(6:21 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 47 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47
(6:11 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 49 for 2 yards (42-T.Hopper).
+39 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 49
(5:37 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to NC 12 for 39 yards (5-P.Rene).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12
(5:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to NC 8 for 4 yards (9-C.Kelly).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 8
(4:28 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to NC 3 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman56-T.Fox).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 3
(3:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to NC 1 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox2-D.Chapman).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - FSU 1
(3:31 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:29 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to NC 25 fair catch by.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(3:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 30 for 5 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 30
(3:01 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 32 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice32-S.Dix).
Int
3 & 3 - UNC 32
(2:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Kaindoh at NC 25. 13-J.Kaindoh runs 25 yards for a touchdown.

FSU Seminoles  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:46 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:46 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(2:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 19 for -6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
+36 YD
2 & 16 - FSU 19
(2:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to FSU 45 for 36 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(2:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Morales.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 45
(2:17 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 25-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 45. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 50
(2:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 37 for 13 yards (18-T.Jay9-M.Dotson).
+27 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 37
(1:56 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for 27 yards (27-A.Dent).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 10
(1:40 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 7 for 3 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey32-S.Dix).
Penalty
2 & 7 - FSU 7
(1:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for -3 yards (1-E.Rice). Penalty on FSU 16-C.Durden Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at FSU 7. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 3 - FSU 3
(1:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on FSU 21-M.Wilson Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - FSU 1
(1:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 1
(1:05 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(1:02 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.

UNC Tar Heels  - Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:02 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 50 yards from NC 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(1:02 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 40 for 15 yards (5-P.Rene).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 40
(0:56 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 40
(0:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 45 for 15 yards.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45
(0:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to NC 12 for 33 yards (1-K.McMichael).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12
(0:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:17 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - Missed FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(0:17 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 6 yards (44-B.Gant32-S.Dix).

UNC Tar Heels  - Downs (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 36 for 11 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36
(14:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 43 for 7 yards.
+54 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 43
(13:52 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to NC 3 for 54 yards (21-C.Surratt1-K.McMichael).
-3 YD
1 & 3 - UNC 3
(13:19 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to NC 6 for -3 yards (56-T.Fox).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UNC 6
(13:19 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 6. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 21 - UNC 21
(13:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Corbin.
+6 YD
3 & 21 - UNC 21
(12:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to NC 15 for 6 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
No Good
4 & 15 - UNC 15
(12:06 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20
(12:02 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
+33 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 22
(11:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU 45 for 33 yards (9-M.Dotson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(11:21 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to FSU 42 for 3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 42
(10:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to FSU 24 for 18 yards (1-E.Rice26-A.Samuel).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24
(10:11 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 16 for 8 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 16
(9:49 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 13 for 3 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 13
(9:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to FSU 10 for 3 yards (31-R.Woodie). Penalty on NC 73-M.McKethan Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 13. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - FSU 23
(8:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 17 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
+11 YD
2 & 14 - FSU 17
(8:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 6 for 11 yards (31-R.Woodie).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 6
(7:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
No Gain
4 & 3 - FSU 6
(7:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 6
(7:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 2 for -4 yards (4-T.Morrison).
+25 YD
2 & 14 - UNC 2
(6:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 27 for 25 yards (1-K.McMichael).
No Gain
2 & 14 - UNC 2
(6:11 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
+5 YD
3 & 14 - UNC 2
(6:11 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 7 for 5 yards (1-K.McMichael).
Punt
4 & 9 - UNC 7
(5:36 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 42 yards from FSU 7 to FSU 49 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49
(5:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to FSU 47 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 47
(4:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to FSU 38 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 38
(4:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 38
(4:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to FSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (5 plays, 84 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:07 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(4:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 30 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 30
(3:28 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 31 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel42-T.Hopper).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 31
(2:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 34 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
Punt
4 & 1 - UNC 34
(2:21 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 34 to NC 26 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on NC 34-B.Brooks Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 26.

FSU Seminoles  - Interception (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 16
(2:15 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 17 for 1 yard (13-J.Kaindoh).
+21 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 17
(1:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 38 for 21 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38
(1:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to FSU 22 for 40 yards (18-T.Jay).
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 22
(0:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at FSU 33 for -11 yards (11-J.Robinson).
+33 YD
2 & 21 - FSU 33
(0:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(0:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on FSU 27-A.Dent Pass interference 1 yards enforced at FSU 3. No Play.
Penalty
(0:01 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(0:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.

UNC Tar Heels  - Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(0:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Morrison at FSU 39. 4-T.Morrison to FSU 30 for 9 yards (80-O.Wilson). Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Holding declined.

FSU Seminoles  - Missed FG (11 plays, 53 yards, 6:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30
(15:00 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 24 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 24
(14:34 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 27 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 27
(13:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
No Good
4 & 7 - FSU 27
(13:44 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 27
(13:39 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 42 for 15 yards (2-D.Chapman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 42
(12:55 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 42
(12:51 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 45 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper44-J.Gemmel).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 45
(12:19 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 46 for 9 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46
(11:38 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to NC 39 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 39
(10:59 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to NC 40 for -1 yard (52-J.Taylor12-T.Fox).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 40
(10:11 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to NC 21 for 19 yards (2-D.Chapman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21
(9:27 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 16 for 5 yards (56-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 16
(8:40 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 14 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel56-T.Fox).
Penalty
3 & 3 - UNC 14
(7:53 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 58-D.Love-Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at NC 14. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 19
(7:31 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to NC 20 for -1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
No Good
4 & 9 - UNC 20
(6:44 - 4th) 88-R.Fitzgerald 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 20
(6:40 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 24 for 4 yards (1-E.Rice9-M.Dotson). Penalty on NC 53-J.Setterlind Chop block 10 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - FSU 10
(6:24 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
+25 YD
2 & 20 - FSU 10
(6:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 25 yards (1-E.Rice).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(6:06 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to FSU 49 for 16 yards (9-M.Dotson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 49
(5:45 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 49
(5:37 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 49
(5:26 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to FSU 40 for 9 yards. Penalty on FSU 3-J.Brownlee Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at FSU 40.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(5:03 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:58 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.

UNC Tar Heels  - Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:58 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(4:58 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - UNC 20
(4:58 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 22 for 2 yards (9-C.Kelly56-T.Fox).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 22
(4:15 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 25 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 25
(3:26 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 31 for 6 yards (56-T.Fox).
Punt
4 & 4 - UNC 31
(2:38 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 47 yards from FSU 31 to NC 22 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.

FSU Seminoles

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 22
(2:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 17 for -5 yards (11-J.Robinson).
+32 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 17
(1:56 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 49 for 32 yards (9-M.Dotson).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49
(1:38 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 43 for -6 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
Penalty
2 & 16 - FSU 43
(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on FSU 9-M.Dotson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42
(1:23 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to FSU 41 for 1 yard (21-M.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 41
(0:54 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FSU 41
(0:48 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
No Gain
4 & 9 - FSU 41
(0:44 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.

FSU Seminoles

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(0:35 - 4th) 13-J.Travis kneels at FSU 40 for -1 yard.
