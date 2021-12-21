|
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother.
The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys' 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.
''When she was living in a nursing home that's how we spent time together,'' Williams said of his grandmother, who lived with his family while he was growing up. ''She was slow, so we did some slower dances, and the box step was probably my favorite.''
After she watched him play his redshirt freshman season at Wyoming, she wasn't able to attend any games this year. And while preparing for the bowl, Williams felt fortunate he had a chance to say goodbye to her over the phone.
''She never missed any of my games,'' Williams said. ''And I'm sure she was looking down from heaven watching this one, too.''
Aside from Williams' yardage record, the MVP's touchdowns rushing also tied a Potato Bowl record. Through the air, he passed for 127 yards and another touchdown.
''He's very gifted and can run like the wind,'' Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. ''And obviously, it's great to see him make those plays he's very capable of making.''
Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn't hold up against Wyoming's relentless rushing attack.
''That's not the outcome we were looking for,'' Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. ''Areas that hampered us all year long hurt us today. . But I'm eager and excited to get back to work and build a program that Kent State can be proud of.''
Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.
Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn't disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.
The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Wyoming: The Cowboys' quarterback position has been a tug-of-war between Sean Chambers and Williams over the past two seasons. But Williams, who was named the starter midway through the season, will have a stranglehold on the position heading into spring practice.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes didn't have any trouble moving the football, racking up 656 yards of offense. However, after holding Wyoming to 216 yards of offense in the first half, Kent State's defense wilted in the second half, getting pushed around by a much more physical Wyoming offensive line.
MAC DEFENSES, PLEASE
Wyoming's blueprint to victory this season relied on stout defense and ball control offense - except against MAC teams. The Cowboys averaged 18.3 points per game against teams from all other conferences. But in three games against MAC teams - Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Kent State - Wyoming averaged 49 points.
NEXT SEASON
Kent State: Fourth-year coach Lewis returns most of the offensive pieces next season needed to accomplish something the Golden Flashes haven't done since the 1950s-go four straight years without a losing season. Leading rusher Marquez Cooper and top receiver Dante Cephas, who combined for 2,294 yards of total offense this year, will return for their junior seasons. Collin Schllee is expected to take over at quarterback after senior Dustin Crum exhausted all of his eligibility. Defense presents a bigger challenge for Lewis, who returns just four players but includes leading tackler Dean Clark.
Wyoming: As Bohl enters his ninth season at Wyoming, he will have to cobble together almost an entirely new offensive line with only one starter returning. But his defensive unit returns eight starters, yet will have a huge hole to fill with Muma's departure.
UP NEXT
Wyoming opens next season at Illinois on Aug. 27.
Kent State opens its 2022 campaign at Washington on Sept. 3.
D. Crum
7 QB
265 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|
L. Williams
15 QB
127 PaYds, PaTD, 200 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|15
|14
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|656
|538
|Total Plays
|78
|64
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|319
|411
|Rush Attempts
|50
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|337
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|12-95
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-26.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|337
|PASS YDS
|127
|319
|RUSH YDS
|411
|656
|TOTAL YDS
|538
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|24
|125
|0
|47
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|8
|109
|0
|54
D. Crum 7 QB
|D. Crum
|14
|70
|1
|37
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|2
|6
|0
|4
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|8
|4
|116
|1
|80
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|8
|7
|101
|0
|51
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|1
|1
|73
|1
|73
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|2
|9
|1
|6
H. Junker 87 TE
|H. Junker
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
L. Floriea 88 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|6-2
|0.0
|0
D. Clark 3 S
|D. Clark
|6-5
|0.0
|0
S. Taylor-Davis 52 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|4-2
|2.0
|0
A. Huntington 53 DL
|A. Huntington
|3-2
|1.0
|0
C. Holmes 29 S
|C. Holmes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|2-3
|0.0
|0
A. Musolino 19 LB
|A. Musolino
|2-2
|0.0
|0
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Sherald Jr. 5 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Coleman 35 LB
|B. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Johns 32 LB
|K. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Harmon 15 LB
|M. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Cook 11 DL
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Hines 14 CB
|E. Hines
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/3
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|21.0
|27
|0
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|2
|24.0
|24
|0
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|9/11
|127
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|16
|200
|4
|80
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|19
|86
|1
|9
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|5
|73
|1
|49
T. Swen 8 RB
|T. Swen
|8
|48
|0
|14
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|3
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|5
|5
|87
|1
|42
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|3
|2
|23
|0
|15
J. Cobbs 18 WR
|J. Cobbs
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|7-2
|1.0
|0
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|6-1
|0.0
|0
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|6-1
|1.0
|0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|5-6
|0.0
|0
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|4-8
|0.5
|0
V. Jones 44 DT
|V. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|2-1
|0.5
|0
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Meyer 90 DT
|G. Meyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Liufau 49 DE
|T. Liufau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|44
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Fawaz 27 K
|R. Fawaz
|3
|44.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 60 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT 5. N.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Harsh at KNT 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at KNT 34.
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 34(14:38 - 1st) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 34(14:22 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.White at KNT 42.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(14:12 - 1st) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at KNT 44.
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 44(13:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole at WYO 47.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(13:48 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 45.
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 45(13:23 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at WYO 37.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:10 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 34.
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 34(12:50 - 1st) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum sacked at WYO 40 for -6 yards (C.Godbout)
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 40(12:20 - 1st) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for K.Abram. PENALTY on WYO-C.Godbout Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 35(12:15 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to WYO 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Muma; E.Gibbs at WYO 33.
|
4 & 6 - KENTST 33(11:30 - 1st) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(11:25 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Holmes; M.Lawrence-Burke at WYO 41.
|
2 & 2 - WYO 41(10:54 - 1st) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Sherald at WYO 50.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(10:27 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to KNT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at KNT 44.
|
2 & 4 - WYO 44(9:50 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sherald; M.Pierre at KNT 43.
|
3 & 3 - WYO 43(9:16 - 1st) L.Williams pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by P.Christensen at KNT 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at KNT 35.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(8:44 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to KNT 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 21.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 21(8:26 - 1st) L.Williams pass complete to KNT 21. Catch made by I.Neyor at KNT 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Hines at KNT 16. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 5 - WYO 16(8:10 - 1st) L.Williams scrambles to KNT 15 for 1 yards. L.Williams ran out of bounds.
|
2 & 4 - WYO 15(7:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to KNT 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Sherald at KNT 5.
|
1 & 5 - WYO 5(7:15 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. L.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 62 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT 3. J.Poke returns the kickoff. J.Poke ran out of bounds.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(7:01 - 1st) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 20. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Cephas for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 51 yards from KNT 35 to the WYO 14. T.Swen returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Coleman at WYO 30.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(6:47 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; S.Taylor-Davis at WYO 32.
|
2 & 8 - WYO 32(6:16 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; A.Huntington at WYO 34.
|
3 & 6 - WYO 34(5:33 - 1st) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams sacked at WYO 33 for -1 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WYO 33(4:56 - 1st) R.Fawaz punts 52 yards to KNT 15 Center-T.Liufau. N.Johnson returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by W.Ekeler; C.Stone at KNT 29.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:43 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at KNT 34.
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 34(4:21 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-A.Hackett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:16 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Muma at KNT 33.
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 33(3:45 - 1st) D.Crum scrambles to KNT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Muma; T.Liufau at KNT 43.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(3:30 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Muma at KNT 46.
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 46(2:58 - 1st) D.Crum scrambles to WYO 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47. PENALTY on WYO-T.Liufau Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(2:42 - 1st) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 32. Catch made by N.Johnson at WYO 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Muma at WYO 27.
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 27(2:25 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 25.
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 25(2:02 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WYO 18.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(1:49 - 1st) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 18. Catch made by D.Cephas at WYO 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at WYO 17.
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 17(1:24 - 1st) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 17. Catch made by M.Cooper at WYO 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Muma at WYO 12.
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 12(0:59 - 1st) D.Crum rushed to WYO End Zone for 12 yards. D.Crum for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 60 yards from KNT 35 to the WYO 5. R.Weber returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Carpenter at WYO 12.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(0:51 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Johns at WYO 13.
|
2 & 9 - WYO 13(0:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at WYO 16.
|
3 & 6 - WYO 16(15:00 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WYO 16(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fawaz punts 51 yards to KNT 33 Center-T.Liufau. Downed by W.Ekeler.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(14:49 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 43.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(14:42 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to WYO 3 for 54 yards. Tackled by K.Glinton at WYO 3.
|
1 & 3 - KENTST 3(14:07 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 3(14:05 - 2nd) D.Crum rushed to WYO 7 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; T.Liufau at WYO 7.
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 7(13:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-D.Cephas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
3 & 12 - KENTST 12(13:05 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum sacked at WYO 18 for -6 yards (C.Muma; G.Crall)
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - KENTST 26(12:29 - 2nd) A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-D.Crum.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the WYO End Zone. R.Weber returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Musolino at WYO 38.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(12:10 - 2nd) I.Neyor rushed to WYO 32 for -6 yards. I.Neyor FUMBLES forced by KNT. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-I.Neyor at WYO 32. Tackled by KNT at WYO 32.
|
2 & 16 - WYO 32(11:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at WYO 41.
|
3 & 7 - WYO 41(10:53 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams sacked at WYO 36 for -5 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WYO 36(10:17 - 2nd) R.Fawaz punts 29 yards to KNT 35 Center-T.Liufau. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:08 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson. PENALTY on WYO-E.Gibbs Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(10:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 35.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:50 - 2nd) D.Crum rushed to WYO 45 for -10 yards. Tackled by G.Crall at WYO 45.
|
2 & 20 - KENTST 45(9:13 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on WYO-G.Crall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on WYO-A.Hearn Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(9:01 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 35(9:01 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to WYO 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Muma; C.Godbout at WYO 32.
|
2 & 12 - KENTST 32(8:51 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to WYO 25 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn at WYO 25.
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 25(8:11 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to WYO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 23.
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 30(7:35 - 2nd) A.Glass 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-D.Crum.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - WYO 23(7:29 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to WYO 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Musolino at WYO 42.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 42(6:59 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WYO 42.
|
2 & 10 - WYO 42(6:18 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 42. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Clark at WYO 50.
|
3 & 2 - WYO 50(5:50 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to KNT End Zone for 50 yards. L.Williams for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:39 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 28 for 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Weber at WYO 28.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(5:16 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(5:11 - 2nd) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 28. Catch made by J.Poke at WYO 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 22.
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 22(4:45 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at WYO 21.
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 21(4:14 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 26 for -5 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 26.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(4:04 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at WYO 26.
|
2 & 10 - WYO 26(3:36 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 26. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Sherald at WYO 41. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
2 & 15 - WYO 21(3:19 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 21. Catch made by I.Neyor at WYO 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at WYO 34.
|
3 & 2 - WYO 34(2:39 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 34. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; M.Miller at WYO 49.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(2:19 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to KNT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 42.
|
2 & 1 - WYO 42(1:49 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by I.Neyor at KNT 42. Gain of 42 yards. I.Neyor for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at KNT 47.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(1:29 - 2nd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 47(1:22 - 2nd) D.Crum scrambles to WYO 16 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Weber at WYO 16.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(0:58 - 2nd) D.Crum rushed to WYO 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 4.
|
1 & 4 - KENTST 4(0:47 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Muma; C.Godbout at WYO 3.
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 3(0:28 - 2nd) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 3. Catch made by J.Poke at WYO 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Poke for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|(0:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-J.Poke Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 58 yards from KNT 20 to the WYO 22. T.Swen returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Musolino at WYO 38.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(0:20 - 2nd) L.Williams scrambles to WYO 43 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Holmes at WYO 43.
|
2 & 5 - WYO 43(0:12 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|
3 & 5 - WYO 43(0:07 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams sacked at WYO 26 for -17 yards (A.Huntington)
|
4 & 22 - WYO 26(0:01 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at WYO 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 61 yards from KNT 35 to the WYO 4. T.Swen returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pierre at WYO 27.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(14:54 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at WYO 33.
|
2 & 4 - WYO 33(14:21 - 3rd) L.Williams scrambles to WYO 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Price at WYO 35.
|
3 & 2 - WYO 35(13:39 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harmon at WYO 38.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(13:03 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Huntington; J.Price at WYO 37.
|
2 & 11 - WYO 37(12:26 - 3rd) I.Neyor rushed to WYO 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hines; M.Pierre at WYO 44.
|
3 & 4 - WYO 44(11:49 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to WYO 44. Catch made by I.Neyor at WYO 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Holmes at KNT 36.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(11:12 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to KNT 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke at KNT 27.
|
2 & 1 - WYO 27(10:34 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. L.Williams for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 63 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT 2. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Coors at KNT 21.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(10:23 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at KNT 26.
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 26(9:59 - 3rd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 26(9:54 - 3rd) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at KNT 35.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:38 - 3rd) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 35. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.White at KNT 42.
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 42(9:21 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(9:10 - 3rd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 47(9:02 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WYO 45.
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 45(8:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-Z.Whaley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 50(8:14 - 3rd) D.Crum scrambles to WYO 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Crall at WYO 50.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - KENTST 50(7:28 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 26 yards to WYO 24 Center-B.George. Downed by M.Lawrence-Burke.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(7:16 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 22 for yards. Tackled by E.Hines at WYO 22. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 39(6:46 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Sherald at WYO 38. PENALTY on KNT-K.Sherald Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 46(6:40 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by I.Neyor at KNT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 42.
|
2 & 6 - WYO 42(6:07 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to KNT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 39.
|
3 & 3 - WYO 39(5:24 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to KNT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 30.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(5:05 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to KNT 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|
2 & 3 - WYO 23(4:31 - 3rd) L.Williams scrambles to KNT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 19.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(3:53 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to KNT 19. Catch made by I.Neyor at KNT 19. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Clark at KNT 11.
|
2 & 2 - WYO 11(3:39 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to KNT 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Huntington at KNT 6.
|
1 & 6 - WYO 6(3:26 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to KNT 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Musolino at KNT 3.
|
2 & 3 - WYO 3(2:48 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to KNT End Zone for 3 yards. X.Valladay for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Stone at KNT 21. PENALTY on KNT-P.Christensen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(2:30 - 3rd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 6(2:25 - 3rd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum sacked at KNT 3 for -3 yards (I.White)
|
2 & 18 - KENTST 3(1:48 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 3.
|
3 & 18 - KENTST 3(1:05 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 26 for 23 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; A.Hearn at KNT 26.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(0:54 - 3rd) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gibbs at KNT 31.
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 31(0:34 - 3rd) D.Crum steps back to pass. D.Crum pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 31(0:23 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Muma; E.Gibbs at KNT 41. PENALTY on WYO-V.Jones Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(0:13 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs V.Jones at WYO 38.
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 38(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-N.Monnin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by K.Abram at WYO 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at WYO 20.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(14:45 - 4th) N.Johnson rushed to WYO 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 13(14:21 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to WYO 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at WYO 16.
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 16(13:49 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to WYO 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; C.Muma at WYO 12.
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 19(13:08 - 4th) A.Glass 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-D.Crum.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 63 yards from WYO 35 to the KNT 2. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Smith at KNT 29.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(12:42 - 4th) D.Crum pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by N.Johnson at KNT 29. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 20.
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(12:17 - 4th) J.Poke rushed to WYO 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 18.
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 18(11:45 - 4th) D.Crum rushed to WYO 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at WYO 6.
|
1 & 6 - KENTST 6(11:15 - 4th) D.Crum pass complete to WYO 6. Catch made by H.Junker at WYO 6. Gain of 6 yards. H.Junker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 41 yards from KNT 35 to the WYO 24. N.Miles returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Blue at WYO 30.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(11:08 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Huntington at WYO 41.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(10:26 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WYO 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; D.Clark at WYO 50.
|
2 & 1 - WYO 50(10:07 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to KNT 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; E.Hines at KNT 36.
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(9:31 - 4th) I.Neyor rushed to KNT 29 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Clark at KNT 29.
|
2 & 3 - WYO 29(8:58 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to KNT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lawrence-Burke; A.Musolino at KNT 27.
|
3 & 1 - WYO 27(8:19 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to KNT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Musolino; D.Clark at KNT 27. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal